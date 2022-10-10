Visions FCU donates $1,000 toward CanTeen gaga ball pit

CICERO — Adolescents who visit the CanTeen in Cicero are going gaga thanks in part to a grant from Visions Federal Credit Union. Visions donated $1,000 toward the construction of a gaga ball pit.

The rain held off just long enough Sept. 27 for the CanTeen crew and a representative from Visions to cut the ribbon on the project — and for the teens to play a round of gaga.

Gaga is a “kinder, gentler version of dodgeball,” according to GagaCenter.com. The game, said to have originated in Israel and brought to Jewish summer camps in the United States, is played with a foam ball in an octagonal pit.

“I would have loved this as a kid,” said Sarah Parton, community development liaison for Visions. “This is a great outlet, and the CanTeen provides such great resources for teens in this area. We are proud to support them.”

Parton said Visions gives back to local causes in the communities its branches serve. Visions recently donated $1,000 to Rise Above Poverty Syracuse for personal hygiene supplies, and the credit union also contributed a $500 grant to the food pantry at Roxboro Road Elementary School.

Since the CanTeen was forced to cancel its annual Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament in August, the center relies on funding from local governments and donations from area businesses like Visions.

The CanTeen is always in need of volunteers to continue serving youth.

“There is a nonprofit volunteer board that helps organize many events and fundraisers. We are looking to recruit more members. If you have a passion to serve, encourage and walk alongside our teens, we would love to talk to you,” CanTeen Director Amy Crowley said.

The CanTeen is looking for a fundraising coordinator to manage events such as the Banff Film Festival and spaghetti dinners.

At the Sept. 22 meeting of the North Syracuse Village Board of Trustees, Crowley offered some statistics about the center’s attendance. The CanTeen sees an average of 65 to 70 students each afternoon and has had 483 visitors this year. Pre-pandemic, yearly attendance totaled between 550 and 600 teens.

Two CanTeenagers shared their experiences with the trustees. One participant, Rachel, said the compassionate staff has helped her sharpen her leadership and teamwork skills.

“Now, more than ever, I think teens in the community will seriously benefit from coming there. During the pandemic, social skills kind of went down the drain for many, and mental health worsened in a lot of individuals,” Rachel said. “They can actually have the support they need and connect with countless others who are in the same place as them.”

Madeline, another visitor to the CanTeen who is a senior at Cicero-North Syracuse High School, said she has built confidence and come to see herself as a role model. Younger students have sought her advice about navigating high school, mental health issues and other topics.

“Before attending, I was very shy and kept to myself. The idea of public speaking was something that I feared immensely,” Madeline said. “I’ve even discovered a passion for wanting to help others through social work.”

To learn more about volunteering opportunities, call 315-699-1391 or email acrowley@ciceronewyork.net. Visit canteencny.com for more information about the center.