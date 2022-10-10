ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion providers resume services after stay is granted

By Ashley Holden
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
Many abortion providers are resuming services in Arizona. This comes just days after an emergency stay was granted temporarily blocking the enforcement of a nearly complete ban on abortions.

The stay has been granted as the legal battle moves to the Arizona Court of Appeals.

“Obviously, we were thrilled I mean it’s just such a relief for the patients,” said Medical Director and owner of Camelback Family Planning Dr. Gabrielle Goodrick.

She said Friday her staff went from taking calls from stressed-out patients to hours later learning they could resume services.

“Oh my gosh, it's legal again,” said Dr. Goodrick describing her office’s reaction. “Okay, we can answer the phones and help people.”

She told ABC15 that Monday was already busy with people calling and coming in who had heard the news.

ABC15 spoke with one of those patients, who wasn’t comfortable sharing her identity.

“I am eight weeks, and you know just everybody has their reasons,” said the woman.

She told ABC15 she decided to walk in Monday to learn her options as quickly as possible.

“Sometimes we're not in the best situations to bring life into this world,” said the woman.

With the Pre-Roe law on hold again, Arizona does have another law passed just this year on the books. That law only bans abortions after 15 weeks.

This woman told us the legal limbo in Arizona makes things even more challenging.

“Yeah, because it just makes the decision even tougher cause now you have to think about whether you are able to or not,” she said.

The quickly changing legal landscape is also frustrating to people like Lynn Dyre, who are against abortion.

“Just Friday I was here, and it was illegal,” said Dyre. “Then all of a sudden it’s legal.”

She visits abortion providers daily, talking to women and even taking them to Life Choices Women’s Clinic.

“So, if I can come out here and talk to a woman and take her to our clinic and she can get the help that she needs that’s why I’m here,” said Dyre.

She insisted there is help available that people, and those that are expecting, might not know about.

As Dyre visits providers and as services resume, people on both sides of the issue continue to hope for clarity.

“It’s hard I wish they would make the final decision,” said Dyre.

There is a scheduled conference call tomorrow afternoon regarding the appeal.

Planned Parenthood Arizona told ABC15, they and their legal team are waiting to see if Attorney General Mark Burnovich will ask the Supreme Court to take up the stay.

ABC15 has reached out to the AG’s office asking if they will, but no one has responded yet.

If the AG doesn’t challenge it, the ban will be blocked until the appeals court hears the case on the Pre-Roe law.

CNN

Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion

Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

University Of Idaho Warns Employees Could Face Felony Charges If They Promote Abortion Or Contraception

The University of Idaho sent a warning to employees Friday that promoting abortion or contraception while on the job could be a felony — and stating the university will no longer make birth control available — multiple outlets report, citing state laws that prohibit public funds from being used on abortion and the advertisement of any contraceptive or abortion-related drugs.
COLLEGES
Michigan Advance

‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling

The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students—even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually all colleges and […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Michigan Advance.
POTUS
The Conversation U.S.

In states where abortion is banned, children and families already face an uphill battle

Some proponents of abortion bans and restrictions say they are concerned about “supporting not just life,” but what they call “quality of life worth living,” saying they want to promote laws and policies that help families. Three authors from Brigham Young University, for instance, have noted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade provides a “genuine opportunity for pro-lifers to work with people of diverse political persuasions to seek a more just and compassionate world. This world would be not only pro-life, but also pro-child, pro-parent and pro-family.” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is one of three Republicans in the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ABC15 Arizona

