ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Governor Ivey awards nearly $19.3 million to improve Alabama communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 towns, cities and counties across the state. Governor Ivey's office said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry air returns

RADAR CHECK: The band of strong storms is pushing through far South Alabama early this morning; just before daybreak most of the rain is south of a line from Roanoke to Linden. Rain will end across the southern counties of the state by mid-morning elsewhere the sky will be mostly sunny day as dry air returns. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 70s for most places; the average high for Birmingham on October 13 is 77.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
State
California State
City
Merced, CA
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama State Department of Education works to combat teacher retention

The Alabama State Department of Education(ASDOE) has enacted new programs to combat the teacher shortage. A recent study done by the Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services show Alabama's public colleges of education are producing fewer educators. This issue paired with a number of teachers leaving the work force...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy