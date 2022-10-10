Read full article on original website
Man says water, not gas, came out of Virginia 7-Eleven pumps, company investigating report
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — When you drive away from a gas station, you expect to be able to drive hundreds of miles before having to come back. But one man could only drive less than a mile away from a 7-Eleven in Virginia after he says water, not gas, came out of the gas pump there last week.
DOJ says Alabama's foster care system discriminates against children with disabilities
The Department of Justice notified the state of Alabama Wednesday of its findings that the state illegally discriminates against children in foster care with emotional and behavioral disabilities. The department said an investigation was launched after allegations were made that the state denies children in foster care equal opportunity to...
Governor Ivey awards nearly $19.3 million to improve Alabama communities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 towns, cities and counties across the state. Governor Ivey's office said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight...
The Weather Authority: Dry air returns
RADAR CHECK: The band of strong storms is pushing through far South Alabama early this morning; just before daybreak most of the rain is south of a line from Roanoke to Linden. Rain will end across the southern counties of the state by mid-morning elsewhere the sky will be mostly sunny day as dry air returns. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 70s for most places; the average high for Birmingham on October 13 is 77.
Alabama State Department of Education works to combat teacher retention
The Alabama State Department of Education(ASDOE) has enacted new programs to combat the teacher shortage. A recent study done by the Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services show Alabama's public colleges of education are producing fewer educators. This issue paired with a number of teachers leaving the work force...
