BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Public Schools employee accused of being involved in an attack on an Afghan student is no longer with the system, officials said Tuesday. According to the Maryland chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), on Sept. 16 an Afghan student at Baltimore City’s Academy for College and Career Exploration was adjusting her hajib in the girls' bathroom when she was attacked by other students. The other students hit her in the head and tried to choke her with her hajib, the group said. The Afghan girl tried to escape the bathroom, but the employee locked the door from the outside.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO