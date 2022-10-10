Read full article on original website
2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
Man shot inside Westminster apartment, police say
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot early Thursday inside an apartment in Westminster, the town's police department said. Police said officers were called to the apartment in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue just after midnight after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victim.
Man pleads guilty to 2017 killing of well-known South Baltimore bartender
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday to fatally shooting a popular bartender in the city's Locust Point section, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said. Prosecutors said Marquese Winston, 28, of Richmond, Va., shot and killed Alex Wroblewski in the early morning hours of Nov. 14,...
CAPTURED | Man wanted in connection to possible human trafficking case in custody
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It's a disturbing case featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted and involved the attempted human trafficking of a Baltimore child. According to the US Marshals Service, a man wanted in connection to the investigation is now in custody. The federal agency says a viewer recognized...
Columbia man accused of causing hit-and-run crash during Ocean City car show event
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WBFF) — A Columbia man accused of being involved in a hit-and-run crash was one of more than two dozen people arrested on various charges during the Endless Summer Cruisin' event last weekend. Ocean City police said Ryan Parham, 38, was engaging in reckless driving and...
Ohio man who tried to kill romantic rival with bomb in Carroll County pleads guilty
LINEBORO, Md. (WBFF) — An Ohio man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges that he traveled to Carroll County in an attempt to kill his romantic rival with a pipe bomb. Prosecutors said Clayton Alexander McCoy, 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, built the pipe bomb at his home, filling the pipe with sharpened pellets to make it more deadly. He then drove seven hours to Lineboro on Oct. 30, 2020, to carry out the attack on the 28-year-old boyfriend of a woman he was attracted to.
Police: Man arrested in connection to an East Baltimore shooting that happened in April
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has arrested a 38-year-old man for attempted first degree murder in connection to an East Baltimore shooting that happened in April. Police said the shooting happened on April 29th at approximately 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of Greenmount Avenue. When officers...
3 people wounded after shooting near dollar store in Cherry Hill
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people were shot Thursday near a dollar store in South Baltimore's Cherry Hill section, city police said. Police said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the shopping center in the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road after a report of gunfire. There, officers found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in both legs.
15-year-old boy charged with killing man outside Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after Howard County police say he shot and killed a man in Columbia. The boy is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka on Oct. 7 outside an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road. Detectives said during the investigation they discovered that the boy's family was involved in an ongoing dispute with Jones-Onyejiaka.
Baltimore County Police seeking cell phone video in killing of high school football player
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Its been six weeks since a high school football player was gunned down after his game in Baltimore County, and no arrests have been made. Baltimore County Police are asking for the community's help in solving the shooting from last month. The homicide happened on...
Why police say suspects evade capture even when caught on camera in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have said many times how communities step up to help catch those "bad guys with guns." But there are times, they say, when that call for help seems to go unanswered, even when suspects are caught on camera. Police released a video this week...
Glen Burnie man arrested in connection with April gunfire incident
SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police arrested a man last week after authorities said he fired shots at vehicles and homes in Severn in April. Taelur Thomas, 23, of Glen Burnie, faces charges of attempted murder, assault, malicious destruction of property, reckless endangerment and weapons violations. Police...
Student arrested after cutting Glen Burnie High classmate during fight, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A student was arrested Wednesday after authorities say he cut a classmate with a pocket knife during a fight at Glen Burnie High School. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called to the school in the 7500 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard around 1 p.m. after a report of a fight.
'Begs an investigation' | Baltimore school officer paid 116 overtime hours in one paycheck
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation finds a Baltimore City School police officer is on pace to earn more than his annual salary in overtime, three years in a row. City Schools approved that money, and sources say the FBI took notice. “This begs an investigation,” said Adam...
Baltimore public school student arrested after police say he was carrying loaded handgun
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student was arrested Thursday at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy in East Baltimore after city police say he was carrying a loaded semiautomatic gun. Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of the city schools police union, said Baltimore police made the arrest. Sherry Christian, a spokeswoman for Baltimore City Public Schools, said the weapon was discovered outside the school around noon.
Pregnant Baltimore County firefighter gives birth hours after rescuing person in crash
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — Just hours after jumping into action to help others in a car crash, a Baltimore County Firefighter Megan gave birth. On Oct. 4th, Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine said Megan, who was just a week shy of her due date, was coming home from hosting her father's 2nd annual memorial golf tournament when she got in a significant car crash.
Missing juvenile from Harford County found safe and unharmed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE:. Harford County Police are searching for a missing juvenile. He was lase seen leaving an event in the 3400 block of Box Hill Corporate Center Drive wearing grey sweatpants and a black sip hoodie. If you have any information, you're asked to call 410-838-6600.
Md. AG releases police bodycam after 75-year-old is fatally shot in Riverdale Park
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (7News) — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General released the body-worn camera footage Tuesday of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Riverdale Park, Md. in September. **WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT**. On September 19, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers with the Riverdale Park Police Department responded to a...
Man shot and killed in East Baltimore's Ellwood Park section, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in East Baltimore's Elwood Park section, city police said. Around 11 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of North Robinson Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
Baltimore school employee accused of being involved in attack on Afghan student let go
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Public Schools employee accused of being involved in an attack on an Afghan student is no longer with the system, officials said Tuesday. According to the Maryland chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), on Sept. 16 an Afghan student at Baltimore City’s Academy for College and Career Exploration was adjusting her hajib in the girls' bathroom when she was attacked by other students. The other students hit her in the head and tried to choke her with her hajib, the group said. The Afghan girl tried to escape the bathroom, but the employee locked the door from the outside.
