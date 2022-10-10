ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot inside Westminster apartment, police say

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot early Thursday inside an apartment in Westminster, the town's police department said. Police said officers were called to the apartment in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue just after midnight after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victim.
WESTMINSTER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man pleads guilty to 2017 killing of well-known South Baltimore bartender

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday to fatally shooting a popular bartender in the city's Locust Point section, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said. Prosecutors said Marquese Winston, 28, of Richmond, Va., shot and killed Alex Wroblewski in the early morning hours of Nov. 14,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ohio man who tried to kill romantic rival with bomb in Carroll County pleads guilty

LINEBORO, Md. (WBFF) — An Ohio man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges that he traveled to Carroll County in an attempt to kill his romantic rival with a pipe bomb. Prosecutors said Clayton Alexander McCoy, 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, built the pipe bomb at his home, filling the pipe with sharpened pellets to make it more deadly. He then drove seven hours to Lineboro on Oct. 30, 2020, to carry out the attack on the 28-year-old boyfriend of a woman he was attracted to.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 people wounded after shooting near dollar store in Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people were shot Thursday near a dollar store in South Baltimore's Cherry Hill section, city police said. Police said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the shopping center in the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road after a report of gunfire. There, officers found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in both legs.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

15-year-old boy charged with killing man outside Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after Howard County police say he shot and killed a man in Columbia. The boy is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka on Oct. 7 outside an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road. Detectives said during the investigation they discovered that the boy's family was involved in an ongoing dispute with Jones-Onyejiaka.
COLUMBIA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Glen Burnie man arrested in connection with April gunfire incident

SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police arrested a man last week after authorities said he fired shots at vehicles and homes in Severn in April. Taelur Thomas, 23, of Glen Burnie, faces charges of attempted murder, assault, malicious destruction of property, reckless endangerment and weapons violations. Police...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore public school student arrested after police say he was carrying loaded handgun

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student was arrested Thursday at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy in East Baltimore after city police say he was carrying a loaded semiautomatic gun. Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of the city schools police union, said Baltimore police made the arrest. Sherry Christian, a spokeswoman for Baltimore City Public Schools, said the weapon was discovered outside the school around noon.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pregnant Baltimore County firefighter gives birth hours after rescuing person in crash

Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — Just hours after jumping into action to help others in a car crash, a Baltimore County Firefighter Megan gave birth. On Oct. 4th, Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine said Megan, who was just a week shy of her due date, was coming home from hosting her father's 2nd annual memorial golf tournament when she got in a significant car crash.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Missing juvenile from Harford County found safe and unharmed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE:. Harford County Police are searching for a missing juvenile. He was lase seen leaving an event in the 3400 block of Box Hill Corporate Center Drive wearing grey sweatpants and a black sip hoodie. If you have any information, you're asked to call 410-838-6600.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot and killed in East Baltimore's Ellwood Park section, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in East Baltimore's Elwood Park section, city police said. Around 11 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of North Robinson Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore school employee accused of being involved in attack on Afghan student let go

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Public Schools employee accused of being involved in an attack on an Afghan student is no longer with the system, officials said Tuesday. According to the Maryland chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), on Sept. 16 an Afghan student at Baltimore City’s Academy for College and Career Exploration was adjusting her hajib in the girls' bathroom when she was attacked by other students. The other students hit her in the head and tried to choke her with her hajib, the group said. The Afghan girl tried to escape the bathroom, but the employee locked the door from the outside.
BALTIMORE, MD

