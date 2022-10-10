ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-year-old dies after falling from NH cliff

By Clara McCourt
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The man had no climbing gear or safety equipment, police said.

A man died Sunday after falling from a cliff in Weare, New Hampshire, according to police.

Local police and fire responded to the incident at Everett Dam near Clough State Park. Officials said Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, 18, of Nashua, was climbing a cliff when he lost his footing and fell.

First responders used high-angle rope techniques to extract Cammarata-Hodgman from the area. Weare firefighters and police attempted life-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries.

Cammarata-Hodgman had no climbing gear or safety equipment, police said. The cliffs were off-trail and not part of a designated climbing area, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Two other police departments from neighboring towns assisted in the response.

