actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced 13 years for killing his brother, stabbing 1 other
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for stabbing and killing his brother and stabbing another man in Red Bluff, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office. Kenneth Schoeb, 29, was arrested for stabbing Jonathan Emerson, his brother, on May 31, the...
krcrtv.com
Man sentenced in pair of stabbings; one that left his brother dead
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A Red Bluff man who was charged in a pair of stabbings, including one that left his brother dead, was sentenced to 13 years in state prison, according to the district attorney's office. According to the Tehama District Attorney's office, Kenneth James Schoeb was arrested...
krcrtv.com
Redding stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges
REDDING, Calif. — A Redding man accused of repeatedly stabbing an elderly man on Sunday has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, the Shasta County District Attorney's Office announced. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said 29-year-old Devan William Nelson was involved in a stabbing on Sunday...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist dies in downtown Redding crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist died following a crash in Redding late Wednesday night, according to the CHP. The motorcyclist took off from officers at high speeds on Interstate 5 and got off at Highway 44, the CHP said. The CHP said the man ran a red light at...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in series of Redding burglaries arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arrested after officers investigated a series of business burglaries happening on Dana Drive, police said. Investigators were able to identify Roy Moore, 21, from video surveillance, police said. Officers were familiar with Moore due to his previous involvement with commercial burglaries and knew...
krcrtv.com
Police arrest man they believe broke into multiple Redding businesses
REDDING, Calif. — Police arrested a 21-year-old local man after an investigation into recent business break-ins in Redding. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said their investigators identified 21-year-old prolific burglar Roy Moore of Redding while reviewing surveillance video of the incidents. The RPD said Moore was well-known...
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested after Tuesday night police pursuit, crash
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested two men after a police pursuit led to a crash Tuesday night. An officer was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 44 at Park Marina Drive. During the stop, the officer learned the driver, Kenneth Justus, was a wanted subject with an active felony warrant in Shasta County.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
What to Know About DUI Stops in Redding, California
Even if you have nothing to hide and aren’t doing anything wrong, getting stopped by law enforcement at a sobriety checkpoint can be at least a moderately frightening experience. For this reason, we’ve compiled this short guide regarding DUI stops in California so you can be better informed of your rights, what to do if those rights or violated, and how a Tehama County DUI lawyer can help if you’ve been accused of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol here in Redding, California.
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist involved in high-speed collision succumbs to injuries
REDDING, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) - Northern Division, the motorcyclist involved in Wednesday night's high-speed collision following a failure to yield, has died from their injuries. CHP says late Wednesday evening, just before midnight, an officer attempted to pull over a speeding motorcyclist going...
krcrtv.com
Security cameras capture suspect using a rock to break into local Redding restaurant
REDDING, Calif. — — More break-ins at Redding businesses and this isn’t the first time robbers have hit the same shopping center. Tuesday around 6 a.m. a suspect was caught on security cameras using a rock to break into California Pita Station, a local business located on Dana Drive. The suspect grabbed cash, computers and tablets plus left a mess of broken glass behind.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle crash closes downtown Redding intersection overnight
REDDING, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a late-night crash in downtown Redding. The collision happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at Shasta and Pine Streets. CHP said an officer has spotted the motorcycle speeding on interstate 5 and was trying to pull over...
krcrtv.com
District Attorney responds to limited jail space concerns in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Jail space is something we’ve been talking about across the Northstate for years. Now, the Shasta County District Attorney has taken to social media to address public concerns. District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett posted a statement on Facebook about released offenders. In it, she says...
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities looking for missing man believed to be in Siskiyou, Shasta county area
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - Authorities say they are looking for a 44-year-old man who was last seen on Oct. 4 in the McCloud area, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Police said Nicholas Cooper was last seen by his co-workers and supervisor after work. He was returning home to Anderson.
krcrtv.com
Over 100 animals rescued from property in Lassen County after animal neglect investigation
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — Officials in Lassen County rescued 115 animals from a property in Adin, Calif. this week. On the same property, deputies found a pile of animal carcasses 30 feet long by 20 feet wide and 4 feet deep including horses, cows, dogs, pigs, lambs, chickens, skunks, ducks and deer.
krcrtv.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Downtown Redding
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man suspected of repeatedly stabbing a 65-year-old man. It happened on Sunday, Oct. 9, at around 7 A.M. Police had received a report of a stabbing within a camp behind the Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) station off of South Market Street. Upon response, officers found a 65-year-old man with knife wounds along his face, torso, and legs. He told police that he had been sleeping in a tent when a man, unprovoked, entered his tent and began stabbing him with a large knife.
krcrtv.com
Wanted man crashes car after running from police in north Redding, police say
REDDING, Calif. — A wanted felon was hospitalized before being booked into jail after leading officers on a pursuit and crashing in north Redding Tuesday night., according to officials. According to the California Highway Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a known felon, Kenneth Justice, led officers on a chase...
actionnewsnow.com
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver arrested in Red Bluff area for possession of over 2 pounds of suspected cocaine
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Tehama County Probation Department says that K9 unit, Riggs, helped officers find suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on Thursday in the Red Bluff area. K9 Riggs, during a free-air sniff, alerted officers to the presence of suspected cocaine in a locked suitcase in a...
krcrtv.com
Haunted house returns to The Monolith in Redding after 30 years
REDDING, Calif. — An idea from the past is being resurrected at Turtle Bay Exploration Park. The Redding Rotary Club is creating a Halloween haunted house. A remnant from the past and the creation of Shasta Dam, The Monolith at Turtle Bay Exploration Park is about to be transformed into a haunted house.
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
