Shasta Lake, CA

Man sentenced 13 years for killing his brother, stabbing 1 other

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for stabbing and killing his brother and stabbing another man in Red Bluff, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office. Kenneth Schoeb, 29, was arrested for stabbing Jonathan Emerson, his brother, on May 31, the...
RED BLUFF, CA
Redding stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges

REDDING, Calif. — A Redding man accused of repeatedly stabbing an elderly man on Sunday has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, the Shasta County District Attorney's Office announced. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said 29-year-old Devan William Nelson was involved in a stabbing on Sunday...
REDDING, CA
Motorcyclist dies in downtown Redding crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist died following a crash in Redding late Wednesday night, according to the CHP. The motorcyclist took off from officers at high speeds on Interstate 5 and got off at Highway 44, the CHP said. The CHP said the man ran a red light at...
REDDING, CA
Suspect in series of Redding burglaries arrested

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arrested after officers investigated a series of business burglaries happening on Dana Drive, police said. Investigators were able to identify Roy Moore, 21, from video surveillance, police said. Officers were familiar with Moore due to his previous involvement with commercial burglaries and knew...
REDDING, CA
2 arrested after Tuesday night police pursuit, crash

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested two men after a police pursuit led to a crash Tuesday night. An officer was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 44 at Park Marina Drive. During the stop, the officer learned the driver, Kenneth Justus, was a wanted subject with an active felony warrant in Shasta County.
REDDING, CA
What to Know About DUI Stops in Redding, California

Even if you have nothing to hide and aren’t doing anything wrong, getting stopped by law enforcement at a sobriety checkpoint can be at least a moderately frightening experience. For this reason, we’ve compiled this short guide regarding DUI stops in California so you can be better informed of your rights, what to do if those rights or violated, and how a Tehama County DUI lawyer can help if you’ve been accused of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol here in Redding, California.
REDDING, CA
Motorcyclist involved in high-speed collision succumbs to injuries

REDDING, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) - Northern Division, the motorcyclist involved in Wednesday night's high-speed collision following a failure to yield, has died from their injuries. CHP says late Wednesday evening, just before midnight, an officer attempted to pull over a speeding motorcyclist going...
REDDING, CA
Security cameras capture suspect using a rock to break into local Redding restaurant

REDDING, Calif. — — More break-ins at Redding businesses and this isn’t the first time robbers have hit the same shopping center. Tuesday around 6 a.m. a suspect was caught on security cameras using a rock to break into California Pita Station, a local business located on Dana Drive. The suspect grabbed cash, computers and tablets plus left a mess of broken glass behind.
REDDING, CA
Motorcycle crash closes downtown Redding intersection overnight

REDDING, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a late-night crash in downtown Redding. The collision happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at Shasta and Pine Streets. CHP said an officer has spotted the motorcycle speeding on interstate 5 and was trying to pull over...
REDDING, CA
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Downtown Redding

REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man suspected of repeatedly stabbing a 65-year-old man. It happened on Sunday, Oct. 9, at around 7 A.M. Police had received a report of a stabbing within a camp behind the Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) station off of South Market Street. Upon response, officers found a 65-year-old man with knife wounds along his face, torso, and legs. He told police that he had been sleeping in a tent when a man, unprovoked, entered his tent and began stabbing him with a large knife.
REDDING, CA
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
COTTONWOOD, CA
Haunted house returns to The Monolith in Redding after 30 years

REDDING, Calif. — An idea from the past is being resurrected at Turtle Bay Exploration Park. The Redding Rotary Club is creating a Halloween haunted house. A remnant from the past and the creation of Shasta Dam, The Monolith at Turtle Bay Exploration Park is about to be transformed into a haunted house.
REDDING, CA

