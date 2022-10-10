ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Kirkhof College of Nursing

Guests from the Kirkhof College of Nursing join in, today. Tamara VanKampen, DNP, RN talks about Grand Valley’s Family Health Center. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Muskegon Arts and Culture Coalition

This Saturday don’t miss the Muskegon Arts and Culture Coalition’s Tour the Town, Carla Flanders talking about this county wide event. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
GERI Book Nooks aim to teach kids about consent, prevent abuse

GERI book nooks launched this week in select Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) locations. The program is the latest partnership with Safe Haven Ministries, a non-profit focused on preventing and ending intimate partner violence and domestic abuse. GERI stands for Grow, Engage, Read and Imagine. The initiative, in coordination with...
GR as future tech hub? Interview with Jen Wangler from The Right Place

The pandemic has shifted how and where individuals and corporations conduct business. Website Yahoo Finance cites a Silicon Valley tech industry exodus. Taking cost of living into account, Yahoo Finance names four cities where tech careers will thrive. Grand Rapids joins Hartford, Connecticut, Huntsville, Alabama and Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina. WGVU spoke with Jen Wangler, Vice President of Technology with regional nonprofit economic development organization, The Right Place:
Area heart programs form Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan

Grand Rapids had been the largest metropolitan area in the country with only one open-heart surgery program. “I think there’s been some lack of choice here. There’s been patients who have left Grand Rapids to receive care whether it’s in Ann Arbor or Cleveland Clinic or Mayo Clinic and even leaving the state.”
City to giveaway 2000 logs for firewood

Officials say the wood is best suited for firewood. However, the City plans to create future programs for woodworkers and local businesses to purchase high-quality wood. The City of Grand Rapids’ forestry division will host a log giveaway on November 4 and 5 at the City’s yard waste drop off site on Butterworth St.
