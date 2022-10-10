Hurry—Colorful KitchenAid Artisan Series Mixers Are Still on Sale on Amazon for $349 and the Classic Black Mixer is Going for $249

Amazon is mixing things up this year. Instead of waiting until Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the e-commerce titan has introduced Early Access. The two days of deals will run from Oct. 11-12 and are available only to Prime Members.

But to whet your appetite, some brands are already marking down products, including KitchenAid. The brand is offering numerous discounts on its five-quart Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixers.

Notably, the black KitchenAid Classic Series Mixer is now on sale at the unbelievably low price of $249, which is a rock-bottom low for the brand.

The Empire Red Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield, which is usually $459.99, is currently available for $349.95 on Amazon, a 24% mark-down. The shiny-red mixer will pop in an otherwise neutral kitchen and is just a little bit retro. But how does it function?

Deliciously well, according to more than 13,000 previous buyers who have given it 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon, catapulting it to best-seller status. The 10-speed slide control allows bakers to do a fast whip or slow stir, and the flat beater, dough hook and wire whip will enable you to make anything from cake to the perfect pasta. The five-quart bowl can mix dough for up to nine dozen bookies and four loaves of bread in one batch.

Previous buyers say it's durable, functional, and a purchase as satisfying as fresh-baked cookies.

Empire Red Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield, Amazon, $349.95 on Amazon

OtherDeals on KitchenAid Five-Quart Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixers on Amazon

Dried Rose KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $349.95 Amazon

If red isn’t your color, there are plenty of others to choose from at marked-down prices, including pretty artisan colors like Dried Rose and Feathered Pink, which are rarely discounted.

KitchenAid Mixer Deals at Target (That Are Better Than Amazon’s)

As sweet as those Amazon deals are, you can find the KitchenAid 5-quart stand mixer in some of the same colors at competing prices. Target has marked it down to $299.99 as part of its Black Friday event (yes, in October). It’s available in Silver, Red, Black, Ice Blue and Matte Black. Target typically sells these mixers in all of the above colors at $449.99, which marks a 33% discount (or $150 off).

KitchenAid Mixer Deals at Walmart

To help you compare notes, Walmart’s Black Friday deals, which started Oct. 1, also include this mixer. The Empire Red one is $379.99, down from $449.99, so not as stellar as a deal as Amazon’s. The other marked-down colors are:

Black, Originally $449.99, Now $389.99 at Walmart

Matte Dried Rose, Originally $449.99, Now $379 at Walmart

Passion Red, Originally $449.99, Now $399 at Walmart

Though the KitchenAids have 10 speeds, you’ll want to grab these as fast as possible in the color of your choice. Some colors, like Bird of Paradise on Amazon and white at Walmart, are already sold out. Just be sure you’re not “buy now” so quickly that you neglect to read the reviews to ensure the product is what you need to take your baking and pasta-making game to the next level.

