ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Hurry—Colorful KitchenAid Artisan Series Mixers Are Still on Sale on Amazon for $349 and the Classic Black Mixer is Going for $249

By Beth Ann Mayer
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFy3f_0iTmhxbO00

Amazon is mixing things up this year. Instead of waiting until Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the e-commerce titan has introduced Early Access. The two days of deals will run from Oct. 11-12 and are available only to Prime Members.

But to whet your appetite, some brands are already marking down products, including KitchenAid. The brand is offering numerous discounts on its five-quart Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixers.

Notably, the black KitchenAid Classic Series Mixer is now on sale at the unbelievably low price of $249, which is a rock-bottom low for the brand.

The Empire Red Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield, which is usually $459.99, is currently available for $349.95 on Amazon, a 24% mark-down. The shiny-red mixer will pop in an otherwise neutral kitchen and is just a little bit retro. But how does it function?

Deliciously well, according to more than 13,000 previous buyers who have given it 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon, catapulting it to best-seller status. The 10-speed slide control allows bakers to do a fast whip or slow stir, and the flat beater, dough hook and wire whip will enable you to make anything from cake to the perfect pasta. The five-quart bowl can mix dough for up to nine dozen bookies and four loaves of bread in one batch.

Previous buyers say it's durable, functional, and a purchase as satisfying as fresh-baked cookies.

Empire Red Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield, Amazon, $349.95 on Amazon

OtherDeals on KitchenAid Five-Quart Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixers on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhpDC_0iTmhxbO00
Dried Rose KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $349.95 Amazon

(scroll to keep reading)

If red isn’t your color, there are plenty of others to choose from at marked-down prices, including pretty artisan colors like Dried Rose and Feathered Pink, which are rarely discounted.

KitchenAid Mixer Deals at Target (That Are Better Than Amazon’s)

As sweet as those Amazon deals are, you can find the KitchenAid 5-quart stand mixer in some of the same colors at competing prices. Target has marked it down to $299.99 as part of its Black Friday event (yes, in October). It’s available in Silver, Red, Black, Ice Blue and Matte Black. Target typically sells these mixers in all of the above colors at $449.99, which marks a 33% discount (or $150 off).

KitchenAid Mixer Deals at Walmart

To help you compare notes, Walmart’s Black Friday deals, which started Oct. 1, also include this mixer. The Empire Red one is $379.99, down from $449.99, so not as stellar as a deal as Amazon’s. The other marked-down colors are:

Though the KitchenAids have 10 speeds, you’ll want to grab these as fast as possible in the color of your choice. Some colors, like Bird of Paradise on Amazon and white at Walmart, are already sold out. Just be sure you’re not “buy now” so quickly that you neglect to read the reviews to ensure the product is what you need to take your baking and pasta-making game to the next level.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Amazon's October Prime Day sale has some of the season's best holiday gifts on sale for as little as $11

Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale has begun! The 48-hour event (it runs through Oct. 12) provides Prime members with an early chance to save on a range of products, including entertainment and pop culture gifts before the holiday season is in full swing. Many deals are exclusive to Prime members, so if you want to shop all the marked-down items, be sure to sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

This 75-inch TV is a steal at $550 in the Best Buy’s Prime counter-sale

Even though Amazon’s Prime Day has been and gone this summer, there’s a second chance for you to score some Prime Day deals this year with Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. This week will see a ton of offers including some great Prime Day TV deals which make this the ideal time to pick up a new TV. And if you’re looking for a TV that is large in size but small in price, then this 75-inch Insignia F30 TV could be just what you’re after. Normally $850, this TV has an impressive $300 off at Best Buy for a sale price of just $550.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note

Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchenaid Mixers#Stand Mixer#The Classic Black Mixer#Early Access#Kitchenaid#Classic Series Mixer#Pouring Shield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
SHOPPING
DoYouRemember?

Costco Makes Official Decision About $1.50 Hot Dog-And-Soda Combo

Despite high inflation affecting the world at the moment, a top Costco wholesale executive has come out to allay the fears that the gig-box retailer has no plans to increase the price of its $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo at its stores. Recently, on a call during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, Costco CFO Richard Galanti promised the cheap price point on the fan-favorite deal would be maintained.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Walmart reveals huge new addition to stores that will drastically improve customers’ orders

WALMART has revealed a new system for consumers that will improve orders by introducing modular warehousing units that can be added to stores. Walmart customers can reportedly now expect a faster delivery time after online purchases, as the Market Fulfillment Centers will use automated bots to retrieve order items instead of an associate walking within the warehouse.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

What Time Should You Be Shopping At Costco?

Ah yes, time for the monthly trip to Costco. Since the opening of its first warehouse in 1983, Costco has been deemed as one of the world's preferred supermarkets, growing a cult-like membership customer base. With its convenient discounted bulk items, high minimum wage rates for employees in the United States (via CNN), the endlessly delicious three-pound rotisserie chicken for only $4.99, and more, the hype for Costco has been at an all-time high.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
simphome.com

How to Clean Filthy Smell from your Air

Studies show that spending too many hours sitting at a desk affects our mood and work performance. Smelling nice helps us feel better and get more done. The other side is also accurate. Your happiness and productivity may rise if you work in a pleasant environment. Are you prepared to...
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, Amazon All Have the Same Big Idea

You might think you are crazy if you are seeing holiday items at a retailer already. Don't worry you aren’t crazy. Retailers have jumped over Halloween right into the holiday season. After multiple retailers struggled with excess inventory, they are now pushing to get a taste of the holiday shopping frenzy early.
RETAIL
Mashed

What The 'Costco Death Star' Actually Means For Customers

It's doubtful that your average grocery store-goer keeps their eyes peeled for subtle hints while shopping, but honestly, it might be a good idea to start. According to Taste of Home, there's a lot to learn by studying Walmart price tags. For instance, the final number on the price tag indicates how many times you should expect the item to be marked down. If it ends in "seven," it likely means the product is selling for full price, and if it ends in "five," it's probably been marked down some, though it's possible the price could drop even lower. The key is to search for price tags ending in "zero" or "one" — these have likely reached their lowest price and could even be pulled from shelves soon.
RETAIL
Parade

Parade

56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy