Merced County, CA

Turnto10.com

Smithfield police chief explains why department passed on body cameras

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Out of all of the cities and towns in the state of Rhode Island, only one police department didn’t join the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program. Smithfield Police Chief Richard Saint Sauveur said the department isn’t obligated to join the program. He said an internal investigation showed the program isn’t necessary because his department is transparent and has a great relationship with the community.
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island set to appeal truck toll ruling

(WJAR) — Rhode Island is gearing up to appeal a federal judge's decision from September, when the court ruled the state's truck tolls were unconstitutional. Gov. Dan McKee made the announcement during a gubernatorial debate on WPRI-TV Tuesday night. The move comes less than a month after Judge William...
POLITICS
Turnto10.com

Background and boxing figure in new ads from McKee, Kalus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — New political ads hit the airwaves in the Rhode Island governor’s race Thursday. One from Democrat incumbent Dan McKee has various people questioning where Republican challenger Ashley Kalus is from, with people on screen saying:. “Has she ever had a hot wiener or a...
ELECTIONS
Turnto10.com

Gas prices rise in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

(WJAR) — Gas prices are back up in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. AAA says the average cost of a gallon of regular gas is up 16 cents in Rhode Island from last week, averaging at $3.48 per gallon. In Massachusetts, AAA says the average cost of a gallon is...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

McKee and other Democratic candidates get endorsements from gun safety groups

(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee and other Democratic candidates received endorsements from gun safety groups. The endorsements came at an event jointly hosted by the Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action, according to the governor’s office. McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Candidate for Secretary...
POLITICS
Turnto10.com

McKee, Fung lead opponents in Suffolk University-Boston Globe poll

A new poll shows Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee with a solid lead in the race to keep his job and Republican Allan Fung with a similar advantage in his attempt to flip the state’s 2nd Congressional District. The Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll shows McKee leading Republican challenger Ashley...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Heavy rain and gusty winds to impact Southern New England

Light rain showers moving through the region this afternoon are just an appetizer to what is to come late Thursday and into Friday. Rain is expected to intensify as a strong cold front pushes into the northeast. Storm Team 10 has called for a Weather Alert Day Thursday night because this frontal boundary will produce heavy rain at times and also strong wind gusts.
ENVIRONMENT

