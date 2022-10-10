Read full article on original website
SFGate
California kidnapping, slaying suspect pleads not guilty
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The California man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle earlier this month pleaded not guilty Thursday. Jesus Salgado allegedly kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Court denied Michigan woman’s protection order against man who later held her hostage in bunker
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A court denied a Michigan woman’s request for a protection order against a man who later shackled her inside a sound-proof bunker and held her hostage for 13 hours, according to UpNorthLive. A Blair Township woman filed for a personal protection order against Christopher...
NBC Bay Area
Death of Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni Ruled Accidental
There was no foul play in the death of a 16-year-old whose disappearance sparked a weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her car submerged in a Northern California reservoir, authorities said Thursday. The body of Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was found Aug. 23 by a volunteer dive...
Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
California man charged in family’s kidnapping, slaying
News Channel Nebraska
California man sentenced eleven years for transporting drugs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A California man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for transporting drugs. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha was sentenced on Oct. 7, 2022, by the United States District Court Judge to a term of 135 months in prison.
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Who Is Jesus Salgado? Man Arrested After California Family Found Dead
"There is a special place in hell for this guy," Merced County's sheriff said about the suspect.
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
AZFamily
Missing Colorado teen thought to be in Arizona found safe in home state
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A missing teenage girl from Colorado last seen in late September has been found. Police say 14-year-old Chloe Campbell was found safe in Thorton, Colorado. Officers initially thought the teen could be in Arizona, based on alleged messages to friends. However, it’s unknown what led officers to find Campbell.
Mother gets $1.2M in St. Louis County settlement over inmate death￼
A mother whose son died less than an hour after he was transported from a Missouri jail to a state prison has won a $1.2 million settlement in a case that helped lead to suspensions, firings and reforms.
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
krcrtv.com
Tri Counties Bank launches fund dedicated to helping communities hit by wildfires
CHICO, Calif. — Tri Counties Bank has announced a partnership with United Way of Northern California to create the NorCal Wildfire Fund. In a press release, the organizations said they had contributed $20,000 to the fund, with the goal to raise $ 3 million to help residents in Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity Counties affected by wildfires.
Tri-City Herald
Camper found ‘hungry and exhausted’ after spending days lost in the Idaho wilderness
A camper walked away from his site and never returned, Idaho deputies said. He ended up lost for two days. The 44-year-old Montana man was planning to camp near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho-Montana border on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said he walked away from his campsite and never came back.
eastidahonews.com
Owner finds ‘unmentionable things’ done to cow before it was killed
RICHFIELD — An investigation is underway in central Idaho after a cow was killed and mutilated. The incident happened on property north of Richfield, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Deputies began investigating after receiving a “disturbing report” about the mutilation of the animal.
nbcrightnow.com
1 dead, several hurt in explosion at Oregon retirement home
1 dead, several hurt in explosion at Oregon retirement home. One person was killed and several were hurt in an explosion at a retirement home in St. Helens, Oregon. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports authorities were called around midnight Wednesday to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center complex, where six of the 31 units were on fire. Columbia River Fire & Rescue says six people were pulled from the building and one did not survive. The identity of the person wasn't immediately released. Several residents were taken to Portland-area hospitals. A firefighter and a police officer suffered minor injuries. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The Red Cross and an assisted living community are helping displaced residents find housing.
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths...
Idaho Potato Truck Gets Pulled Over By California Highway Patrol
One of our state's most famous moving attractions, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, recently ran into trouble with the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS). The vehicle is renowned for traveling across the country, appearing in national commercials promoting Idaho Potatoes. The truck has traveled all over the country, but we know...
krcrtv.com
Know your ballot: Proposition 27
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Proposition 27 is one of two measures coming to this November ballot set to add online sports betting statewide. This proposition, according to the Legislative Analysts Office, “allows tribes or gambling companies to offer online sports betting” who would make “certain payments to the state for specific purposes—such as to support state regulatory costs and to address homelessness.”
krcrtv.com
Preview at the new defensible space law coming into play in 2023
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Homeowners or those looking to buy a house in the future might now also have to consider California's new defensible space law that is going to be put in action in the new year. Coming this January, a new law will be coming into place and...
