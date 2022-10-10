ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

California kidnapping, slaying suspect pleads not guilty

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The California man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle earlier this month pleaded not guilty Thursday. Jesus Salgado allegedly kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
MERCED, CA
NBC Bay Area

Death of Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni Ruled Accidental

There was no foul play in the death of a 16-year-old whose disappearance sparked a weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her car submerged in a Northern California reservoir, authorities said Thursday. The body of Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was found Aug. 23 by a volunteer dive...
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
State
California State
City
Merced, CA
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

California man charged in family’s kidnapping, slaying

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors on Monday charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. Jesus Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
News Channel Nebraska

California man sentenced eleven years for transporting drugs

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A California man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for transporting drugs. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha was sentenced on Oct. 7, 2022, by the United States District Court Judge to a term of 135 months in prison.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action

After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasdeep Singh
CBS San Francisco

Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California

A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
AZFamily

Missing Colorado teen thought to be in Arizona found safe in home state

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A missing teenage girl from Colorado last seen in late September has been found. Police say 14-year-old Chloe Campbell was found safe in Thorton, Colorado. Officers initially thought the teen could be in Arizona, based on alleged messages to friends. However, it’s unknown what led officers to find Campbell.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime
krcrtv.com

Tri Counties Bank launches fund dedicated to helping communities hit by wildfires

CHICO, Calif. — Tri Counties Bank has announced a partnership with United Way of Northern California to create the NorCal Wildfire Fund. In a press release, the organizations said they had contributed $20,000 to the fund, with the goal to raise $ 3 million to help residents in Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity Counties affected by wildfires.
CHICO, CA
eastidahonews.com

Owner finds ‘unmentionable things’ done to cow before it was killed

RICHFIELD — An investigation is underway in central Idaho after a cow was killed and mutilated. The incident happened on property north of Richfield, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Deputies began investigating after receiving a “disturbing report” about the mutilation of the animal.
RICHFIELD, ID
nbcrightnow.com

1 dead, several hurt in explosion at Oregon retirement home

1 dead, several hurt in explosion at Oregon retirement home. One person was killed and several were hurt in an explosion at a retirement home in St. Helens, Oregon. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports authorities were called around midnight Wednesday to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center complex, where six of the 31 units were on fire. Columbia River Fire & Rescue says six people were pulled from the building and one did not survive. The identity of the person wasn't immediately released. Several residents were taken to Portland-area hospitals. A firefighter and a police officer suffered minor injuries. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The Red Cross and an assisted living community are helping displaced residents find housing.
SAINT HELENS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Potato Truck Gets Pulled Over By California Highway Patrol

One of our state's most famous moving attractions, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, recently ran into trouble with the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS). The vehicle is renowned for traveling across the country, appearing in national commercials promoting Idaho Potatoes. The truck has traveled all over the country, but we know...
IDAHO STATE
krcrtv.com

Know your ballot: Proposition 27

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Proposition 27 is one of two measures coming to this November ballot set to add online sports betting statewide. This proposition, according to the Legislative Analysts Office, “allows tribes or gambling companies to offer online sports betting” who would make “certain payments to the state for specific purposes—such as to support state regulatory costs and to address homelessness.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy