SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Car clubs are more involved in the local community than you might think, said Sacramento Majestics World Wide car club president RC Thomas. He told ABC10 they expect to turn up at Chorley Park in South Sacramento for the neighborhood's 'Trunk or Treat' Halloween festivities Oct. 28.
SACRAMENTO - Hazmat workers are investigating an unknown chemical odor at a school in Sacramento that sent some students to the hospital.The incident happened at Ethel Philips Elementary School, which is at 2930 21st Ave., according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Students and staff smelled an odor they described as "chemically". Soon after, 10 students with "minor complaints" were transported to the hospital. The condition of the students is not worsening, the fire department says. Hazmat crews are at the school working to identify the source of the odor. This is a developing story.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least 10 Ethel Phillips Elementary School students were taken to the hospital after an unidentified odor in a classroom Thursday morning. According to Sacramento Fire, the odor was described as ‘chemically’ by students and staff in a classroom. The 10 students had minor...
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom High School has reached a huge milestone and the city is showing its appreciation for the school all year long. The home of the Bulldogs was established in 1922 and this year they celebrate the 100th anniversary of Folsom High’s first freshman class. Folsom...
Mobile Franchise Expands in California, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Stockton, Calif. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Stockton. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Stockton.
Please join us for the Grand Opening of “Phase One” of the amazing Play-4-All Park on October 29th! Read about the NINE year journey in getting this Northern California “one of a kind” park for people of all abilities and disabilities built in Vacaville (ENTIRLEY with donations and sponsorships). Please read about our long road filled with many road blocks but even more endurance and determination. We are featured in this issue of the Vacaville Magazine (www.vacamag.com), pgs 26-29. We are finally ready to open PHASE ONE!! The park is located at 815 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Parking will be limited; try and carpool if you can 🙂
Jamestown, CA – Take a look at the pretty pooch in the image box, she needs the public’s help. Tuolumne County Animal Control officers found her recently and named her Winnie. Once at the shelter and with no owner claiming her, Animal Control officials detailed, “Officers noticed she wasn’t putting any weight on one of her legs and took her to the vet.”
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At the Loaves & Fishes Friendship Park Thursday morning, homeless individuals had the chance to make their voices heard ahead of the midterm election at a voter registration drive from Sacramento County. "I wouldn't say that there's a single person that we've talked to today that...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new center at UC Davis is one of several new initiatives at the university designed to make cancer care more available to everyone. "For many years, there was this impression that cancer was simply based on the genetic code and not the zip code of the patient," said Dr. Lucky Lara, director of the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Aftershock rocked the state Capitol this past weekend, bringing in 160,000 fans of hard rock and heavy metal to Sacramento for the four day festival. Headliners included Muse, My Chemical Romance, Slipknot, Kiss and Papa Roach, who call Sacramento home. Overall, 90-plus bands performed at the festival.
With over 150 pets available at any time, the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency in Modesto is a great place to find your four legged family member. Many of our dogs are pure breed and with adoption fees of just $120 or less, it’s a great place to adopt. You can start you search for a pet online at www.StanislausAnimalServices.com.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating after a group of people allegedly entered the campus of John F. Kennedy High School and started fighting with a student Thursday. According to a statement from the Sacramento City Unified School District, it started around 2:20 p.m. when as many as...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's described as a hidden treasure of Hispanic culture in the city of Sacramento. Northgate and Gardenland are home to many Hispanic and Latino families. And now, the hope is to make it a destination for visitors and locals alike. Meet Johnny Quintero. Packed with flavor,...
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom City Council repealed and deleted a section of their municipal code Tuesday night that limited the frequency of garage sales in the city. In the original municipal code enacted in 1997, the council limited garage sales to no more than three consecutive days and a maximum of two sales per year on the same premises.
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – An East Bay mom is worried that her son, a special needs student, is being repeatedly targeted and beaten at school. She told KRON4 it has happened four times and said enough is enough. She said Valley View Middle School needs to do more to protect her son. It’s not […]
MANTECA — Eggs of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, commonly known as the "yellow fever" mosquito, have been discovered in Manteca for the first time. The pesky bloodsucker continues to grow in population across San Joaquin County, first detected in West Stockton, Ripon, Escalon, and South Stockton.They aren't your average mosquito, and the San Joaquin district says you should call them right away if one bites you. "This is a very fearless mosquito, and they are very aggressive biters," said Omar Khweiss, General Manager for San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District. The "yellow fever" mosquito is an adaptive species....
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ralph and Randy Imatong are brothers, immigrants and co-owners of Sacramento food truck “Pinorrito.” Both brothers changed their careers, in cell biology and being a licensed pilot, to chase after their common love for food. Pinorrito is described as an exploration of Filipino fusion...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
MODESTO, Calif. — A man and woman are suspected of targeting elderly women in an ongoing string of jewelry thefts, Modesto police said Thursday. Police said the women appear to have been targeted for their jewelry. The suspects were described as a man and woman between the ages of...
