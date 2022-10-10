Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Dunham’s Sports and Old Navy prepping to open on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI
October 12, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A couple of franchise clothing stores are closer to opening. Dunham’s Sports, 1291 W. Paradise Dr., in West Bend, WI is opening in the former Elder-Beerman/Boston Store. It was April 26, 2022 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com reported Dunham’s Sports had its...
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Knights of Columbus Council #1964 shows “What is a Woman?” documentary tonight, October 11, 6:30 p.m.
October 11, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The Knights of Columbus Council #1964 will be showing the documentary “What is a Woman?” tonight at The Columbian, 3245 Lighthouse Lane, West Bend, at 6:30 p.m. Join Matt Walsh on his often-comical, yet deeply disturbing journey as...
Be part of the D11SC sisters’ crafts at West Bend Farmers Market on Saturday, October 15
West Bend, WI – Eleven sisters who are part of D11SC Deco Mesh Wreaths, will be displaying their decorative wreaths on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the West Bend Farmers’ Market. The story behind the sisters’ dates to 2013 when their mother, Sally, passed and the 11 sisters...
Standing Firm in a Crumbling Culture event at Community Church October 19, 2022
West Bend, WI – On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Community Church of West Bend, 2005 S. Main St., West Bend, WI, will host the seminar “Standing Firm in a Crumbling Culture…without it falling on you.”. Keynote speaker will be Tammy...
West Bend West JV1 Spartan volleyball claims 3-0 victory over Nicolet | By Emy Miller
October 13, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The West Bend West JV1 Spartans played an excellent game in the North Shore Conference, winning 25-13, 25-11, and 25-16 against the Nicolet Knights. The Spartans played an outstanding game with Laila Hertel getting many kills from the outside and...
Urgent need for volunteer drivers to help seniors get to medical appointments | By Interfaith Caregivers
Washington Co., Wi – Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County is reaching out to ask for help as there is a heavy load of medical rides that need to be filled. If you are in the Washington County area and available to drive a senior citizen using a vehicle provided by Interfaith Caregivers, please reach out to Beverly:
Common Sense Citizens meeting Thursday, October 13, 2022
Washington County, WI – Retired Waukesha County Sheriff and past President of the Wisconsin Chapter of Safari Club International, Dan Trawicki will be the featured speaker at the Thursday, October 13, 2022, meeting of Common Sense Citizens of Washington County. Trawicki will discuss the importance of sportsmen and sportswomen...
Important data for Washington County taxpayers on ARPA funding and November 8, 2022 referendums
Washington Co., WI – As local government bodies prep for multiple referendum tax increases on the November 8, 2022 ballot, neighbors are asking for the data on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The money was distributed across the U.S. by the federal government. Click HERE for a link...
Strong line of storms pass through Washington County, WI
October 12, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Recess will be indoors today and rakes will come in handy later this week as a strong storm system pulls the leaves off the trees across Washington County, WI. The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for...
VIDEO | Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary’s proud papa tiger, Jona, gets new living area | By David Fechter
West Bend, WI – After recently siring four adorable tiger cubs, Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary’s papa Jona is ready for his new home and life of leisure. There are almost two acres with an 8-foot-deep spring-fed pond for Jona to take a swim on a hot summer day, shade trees, and rock formations.
12 departments respond to early morning house fire in neighboring Sheboygan County | By Sgt. Brad Robinson
October 11, 2022 – Town of Sherman, WI – On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m. the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call indicating there was a house fire on Abbott Dr. near County Road I, in the Town of Sherman. The home...
Child death investigation underway in neighboring Dodge County, WI | By Dodge County Sheriff
October 12, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, dispatchers from Dodge County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call reporting a child had been struck by a vehicle on private property in rural Beaver Dam. An officer from the...
Is the Bible reliable? Is Jesus really the Messiah? Find out more October 22 at Bend City Church
West Bend, WI – Is the Bible reliable? Is Jesus really the Messiah? Who am I in God’s eyes?. Get these and other questions answered at “Deeply Rooted,” a seminar at Bend City Church, 224 Butternut Street, in West Bend, WI on October 22 from 9 a.m. – noon. Hear from two different internationally recognized scholarly speakers/authors.
