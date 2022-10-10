ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn

Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Urgent need for volunteer drivers to help seniors get to medical appointments | By Interfaith Caregivers

Washington Co., Wi – Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County is reaching out to ask for help as there is a heavy load of medical rides that need to be filled. If you are in the Washington County area and available to drive a senior citizen using a vehicle provided by Interfaith Caregivers, please reach out to Beverly:
Common Sense Citizens meeting Thursday, October 13, 2022

Washington County, WI – Retired Waukesha County Sheriff and past President of the Wisconsin Chapter of Safari Club International, Dan Trawicki will be the featured speaker at the Thursday, October 13, 2022, meeting of Common Sense Citizens of Washington County. Trawicki will discuss the importance of sportsmen and sportswomen...
Strong line of storms pass through Washington County, WI

October 12, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Recess will be indoors today and rakes will come in handy later this week as a strong storm system pulls the leaves off the trees across Washington County, WI. The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for...
Is the Bible reliable? Is Jesus really the Messiah? Find out more October 22 at Bend City Church

West Bend, WI – Is the Bible reliable? Is Jesus really the Messiah? Who am I in God’s eyes?. Get these and other questions answered at “Deeply Rooted,” a seminar at Bend City Church, 224 Butternut Street, in West Bend, WI on October 22 from 9 a.m. – noon. Hear from two different internationally recognized scholarly speakers/authors.
