Fresno, CA

World Mental Health Day: Resources in the Central Valley

By Marcela Chavez
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The World Health Organization (WHO) celebrates World Mental Health Day on Monday, Oct. 10 to bring awareness of the necessity to address mental health issues that impact close to one billion people.

According to the organization, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a lot of new mental health problems and aggravated already existing conditions.

Natural disasters, extreme weather conditions, fires, gun violence, war between nations, and other socioeconomic issues can aggravate mental health.

Additionally, stigma and discrimination against mental health conditions continue to be a barrier preventing people from getting access to resources and the right care.

The Central Valley has resources available for residents who need to take care of their mental health.

You can find a list of available resources below:

Fresno County – Department of Behavioral Health (DBH):

The department provides mental health assistance for all ages, and substance abuse disorder services. A helpline is open 24/7 at 1 (800) 654-3937 .

To learn more about each program click here.

Madera County – Department of Behavioral Health Services (BHS):

The department offers several helplines to help schedule appointments, and crisis lines for veterans, LGBTQ communities, and people 60 and up as well as education and prevention programs.

There are also two helplines available 24/7 at (559) 673-3508 or 1 (888) 275-9779 .

For more information about the Madera County BHS programs click here .

Merced County – Behavioral Health and Recovery Services (BHRS):

BHRS offers services in Merced, Los Banos, and North County. It has a Dual Diagnosis program and a Merced Wellness Center that offers a series of classes and workshops to learn to cope with the different emotions present and life day by day.

For more information, click here .

Tulare County – Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) Mental Health Branch:

HHSA offers resources for residents who are experiencing symptoms of mental illness.

The branch also has a 24-hour Mental Health Crisis Line at 1 (800) 320-1616 and a 24-hour AOD Substance Use Disorder (SUD) at 1 (866) 732-4114.

More information about programs and resources can be found here .

For other counties contact their website and social media or visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

