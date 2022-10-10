Read full article on original website
Police: Officers may have been lured into deadly ambush
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Two police officers who were shot dead in Connecticut had apparently been drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence, authorities said Thursday. A third officer was wounded in the gunfire. State police said in a release that the 911 call Wednesday night about a dispute between two siblings appears to have been “a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene” in Bristol. Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed. Officer Alec Iurato was injured. Police said the suspect, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was shot dead, and his brother Nathan Brutcher was wounded. The surviving brother, 32, was hospitalized, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether he or his family have an attorney or someone else who can speak for them.
Mayor: 5 killed by N. Carolina shooter, suspect arrested
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A gunman opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday, killing five people before leading police on an hourslong manhunt that forced residents across multiple neighborhoods to take shelter in their homes. Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters that...
Raleigh mass shooting: Off-duty police officer among five victims killed by gunman, say officials
A gunman was “contained” after an off-duty police officer was among five people killed in a mass shooting in North Carolina, according to officialsRaleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed the deaths at a news conference in the city hours after the violent incident on Thursday.The mayor also said that a second police officer from a Raleigh Police K-9 unit had been shot and was being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. “This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh,” Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters.Authorities said that they had a juvenile suspect “contained in a...
