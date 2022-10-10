Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Chiefs Fan News
Kansas City Chiefs fans were displeased by a controversial roughing the passer penalty that cost the team a takeaway in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They responded to the questionable call with classless behavior directed at the opposing team. Fans threw beer cans at Raiders players as...
Patrick Mahomes Calls for 'Common Sense': Bills at Chiefs - Keep Refs Out of It?
The hope for this Sunday as it relates to this issue? That Bills at Chiefs is determined by players and coaches ... and not referees.
atozsports.com
What Patrick Mahomes told the Chiefs during MNF may surprise you
The Kansas City Chiefs had one of their most important players miss their Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Right guard Trey Smith missed the game due to a pec injury he has been dealing with, so, it was best to keep him out for this one.
NFL, KCPD investigate Davante Adams for assault of photographer
The NFL and Kansas City police are investigating Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams for assault after video showed him shoving a photographer.
We have made it through the first quarter of the NFL season. The Chiefs are 3-1 (should be 4-0, thanks a lot EB) and are doing well as they face the Las Vegas Raiders this Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. As we get ready for the second quarter of the season to begin Sunday, teams are looking for ways to improve in order for a SB team that needs one more player of a playoff push or build for next season early. The trade deadline is on November 1 and we are 23 days away from the final period where teams can get deals done. In this article, I will list what the Chiefs would do on their side and possible moves that can happen.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Week 5 win over Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered one of their first significant injuries of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. The team quickly ruled out DT Tershawn Wharton after he hobbled off the field early in the game. Chiefs HC Andy Reid revealed that it will be a season-ending knee injury for Wharton.
FOX Sports
Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time
When it comes to the conversation surrounding the greatest NFL tight ends over the past decade, Travis Kelce has already cemented his spot near the top of the list. But the 10-year veteran did something Monday night that advanced the conversation surrounding Kelce and the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Chiefs release epic 360-degree video of the Air Force parachuting into Arrowhead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now that's how you make an entrance!. Fans at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs Monday Night Football football matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders were in for a treat. Aside from the nail-biting 30-29 victory over a division rival, of course. The US...
