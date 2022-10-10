ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Art Laboe, DJ Known for Playing “Oldies but Goodies,” Dies at 97

By Mike Barnes
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago

He spent 79 years on the radio, promoted shows and put popular songs together for compilation albums.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JjKVf_0iTmgmbM00
Art Laboe Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
  • Share this article on Twitter
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

Art Laboe, the DJ and music promoter who spent 79 continuous years on the radio, was an innovator of the compilation album and coined and trademarked the term “Oldies but Goodies,” has died. He was 97.

Laboe died peacefully Friday at his home in Palm Springs after a brief bout with pneumonia, Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for his production company, Dart Entertainment, announced.

He was on the air as recently as Sunday night with his pre-recorded The Art Laboe Connection, the syndicated program that he launched in 1991.

“My favorite place to be is behind that microphone,” Laboe said. “I have one of the best jobs in the world, playing the music, interacting with our listeners, doing their dedications and connecting them with their loved ones.”

One of the first DJs to play R&B and rock ‘n’ roll on Los Angeles/West Coast radio, Laboe gets credit for creating the oldies format in radio (he helped set the tone in the ’70s at KRTH, known as K-Earth 101). He also owned and operated a nightclub that is now the site of The Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

Laboe began his professional radio career at KSAN/San Francisco at age 18 in 1943, and he went on to work for several stations in Los Angeles. He also had stops in Palm Springs; Pomona, California; and Reno, Nevada.

He owned radio stations in Tucson, Arizona, and Fresno, California, and in connection with his radio shows presented, promoted and hosted concerts throughout the west, including one Saturday night at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino.

Born Arthur Egnoian in Salt Lake City to an Armenian American family, Laboe in the mid-’50s set up his radio show at an L.A. drive-in, where he took dedication requests from those on hand and came up the idea of putting songs from different artists on the same album.

He started Original Sound Record Inc. in 1957 and a year later released the compilation LP Oldies but Goodies Vol. 1, which stayed on a Billboard chart for months. Also in 1958, he hosted for KTLA-TV The Art Laboe Show, a dance program featuring the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis, Jackie Wilson and Bobby Darin.

Through his company Original Sound Entertainment, Laboe placed thousands of songs in commercials, films and on TV dating to George Lucas’ American Graffiti (1973), which paid royalties to the artists heard in the film.

OSE also helped out on the licensing of music for films including Dirty Dancing, La Bamba, Lethal Weapon, Good Morning, Vietnam, Born on the Fourth of July, Hairspray and Almost Famous and represented songs from artists ranging from The Beach Boys, Ritchie Valens and The Everly Brothers to Little Richard, Johnny Cash and The Isley Brothers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”

Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Events in 'Till' Movie Are "the Culmination of What Systematic Racism Looks Like"'Till' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Is Shattering as a Mother Whose Grief Helped Galvanize the Civil Rights MovementNew York Times Uncovers Text of Whoopi Goldberg's Much-Maligned George W. Bush Joke “There was...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Larry King Estate Battle: Shawn King Files $100M Lawsuit Against Former Business Managers

A battle for the estate of Larry King is getting messier. Shawn King, the broadcaster’s widow, is suing her former business managers, accusing them of stealing money and conspiring to help King’s son Larry King Jr. usurp her as executor of the estate. King died in January 2021 after being hospitalized for COVID-19. A month later, Larry King Jr. moved to become special administrator of the estate. He pointed to a handwritten amendment by King leaving his assets to his five children. Shawn King challenged the will, arguing it was changed under questionable circumstances. The matter was resolved through a confidential...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Entertainment
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Pomona, CA
State
Arizona State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Fresno, CA
CBS LA

Art Laboe, longtime oldies DJ credited with helping end segregation in SoCal, dead at 97

Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died. He was 97.Laboe died Friday night after catching pneumonia, said Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for Laboe's production company, Dart Entertainment.His final show was produced last week and broadcast Sunday night.Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted white, Black and Latino listeners who danced to rock-n-roll — and shocked an older generation still listening to Frank Sinatra and Big Band music.The DJ is also credited with coining the phrase "oldies, but goodies."...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Lucas
Person
Jerry Lee Lewis
Person
Bobby Darin
Person
Art Laboe
Person
Jackie Wilson
Person
Ritchie Valens
Deadline

Marva Hicks Dies: Singer-Actor Appeared In Broadway’s ‘The Lion King’, ‘Motown The Musical’

Marva Hicks, the singer and actor who made her Broadway debut in 1981’s Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music and most recently appeared in 2013’s Motown The Musical, died September 16 in New York City. Her death was announced by her family. Neither a cause of death nor Hicks’ age were disclosed. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha,” her family said in a statement. “Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remains marvelous in our hearts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a proud dad to five children. The Terminator star and former Governor of California shares four kids with ex-wife Maria Shriver: daughters Katherine, 32, and Christina, 31, and sons Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25. In 2011, the actor publicly revealed that he had fathered another child, son...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Why the Grandchildren of Elvis Presley Were Unable to Attend His 85th Birthday

The world is more than a little familiar with the grandchildren of Elvis Presley. Though the iconic music legend never had a chance to meet even one of his grandchildren, they’ve grown up in the spotlight. Unfortunately, the spotlight for some of the grandchildren of Elvis Presley was too much to handle. His grandson was so overwhelmed with the comparisons and the idea that he had to be a particular person or reach a certain level of success that he fell into a deep depression and took his own life. It’s no way for a child to live to be constantly compared to someone they never met. The pressure is too much. However, the grandchildren of Elvis Presley, still living, could not attend the celebration of the birthday of their deceased grandfather.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Graffiti Art#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Music For Films#Goodies#Dart Entertainment#Krth#Ksan San Francisco
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1

There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies

(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

L.A. News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Calling Out KTLA Over Lynette Romero’s Departure

Mark Master has been fired from L.A. television station KTLA days after being suspended for openly calling out his bosses for the way they treated co-host Lynette Romero’s departure. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA general manager Janene Drafs announced during a meeting in the newsroom that Mester had been fired. The local news anchor’s page on KTLA now forwards to a page of the news team where Mester is no longer listed either. Last week, Sam Rubin went on-air to read a statement from KTLA announcing that long-time news anchor Lynette Romero had left the station. “After nearly 24 years, Lynette...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy