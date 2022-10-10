The Last Inning (Oct. 10, 2022): Spotlighting So Cal MIF Xiane Romero, Verbals, Led Zeppelin & HOTD Spoilers?

Alejandra Gonzalez says everyday on her drive home from work she counts how many of her neighbors she sees on horseback. Bloomington, California appears like many other rural equestrian communities in the state’s southern region, and residents are fighting to keep it that way. The community has a large Mexican American population. For decades it became a new home for those immigrating from Mexico. Many have lived in their homes for multiple generations: growing produce and caring for livestock on their properties. For some, this is their livelihood as they operate their businesses from home like the Gonzalez family.

BLOOMINGTON, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO