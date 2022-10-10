Read full article on original website
NHL LEGEND BRETT HULL GOES OFF ON NAZEM KADRI: 'HE'S AN IDIOT!'
Jeez, Brett, tell us how you really feel! NHL legend Brett Hull eviscerated Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche in a new interview. Hull was asked his thoughts on dirty hits in the NHL while appearing on the latest episode of the Cam & Stick Podcast. Hull did not hold back in an answer that veered off into how much he dislikes Kadri.
WUSA
Capitals Opening Night Preview: Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins
The Capitals will open the season Wednesday without Hagelin, center Nicklas Backstrom and right winger Tom Wilson. Backstrom is also out indefinitely after surgery.
WFAA
Dallas Stars 2022-23 season preview: Offseason changes bring new faces, uncertain expectations of transitioning team identity
DALLAS — The Dallas Stars 2022-23 season starts on Oct. 13 against the Nashville Predators, fresh off a dramatic first-round playoff series against the Calgary Flames that ended with a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 7. With a new year comes a fresh slate. Dallas made numerous moves in...
NHL
Avalanche receive 2022 Stanley Cup championship rings
Hardware weighs 18.5 carats, features 669 diamonds, 20 sapphires, 42 rubies. Nathan MacKinnon weighed in at 200 pounds before the 2021-22 season. On Monday, the Colorado Avalanche forward put on an extra 18.5 carats. According to the Avalanche, the team, coaching staff and ownership received their 2022 Stanley Cup championship...
Here's what it looks like Bruins' opening night lineup will be
Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has not officially announced what his opening night lineup will be, but we can connect some dots and take a pretty good guess.
NHL
NHL rule change took place after Maple Leafs game against Bruins in 1932
Goalies no longer had to serve own penalties following wild sequence at Boston Garden. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals how a rule that forced goalies...
NHL
Breaking down the Sabres' 23-man roster
Looking position-by-position at the group that practiced inside LECOM Harborcenter on Tuesday. Kevyn Adams called JJ Peterka on Monday to inform the rookie forward he had made the NHL club. Peterka was still smiling when he met the media 24 hours later. "I was just super, super happy," Peterka said....
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Kostin Traded, Salary Cap Moves, & More
Welcome to this edition of the St. Louis Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down. This is the first in what will be a weekly column released each Wednesday detailing ups and downs of the week that was. It would be hard to find a team that had a better preseason...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: ESPN+, Hulu. Radio: The...
NHL
Canes Announce Opening Night Roster
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has completed all roster moves ahead of its opening game of the 2022-23 season. The Hurricanes have recalled forward Jordan Martinook from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey...
Why Nashville Predators' home opener vs Dallas Stars is a return to normal in several ways
You could say the Nashville Predators took the long way home. After opening the 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series and sweeping the San Jose Sharks the Predators (2-0) will play their home opener Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu) against the Dallas Stars (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena.
NHL
Upping Our Game
While the Kraken hockey operations group drafted, signed and traded for several new players to significantly upgrade the opening night roster, the franchise's game presentation crew has been equally hard at work adding new elements and fan delights to in-arena entertainment at home games in Climate Pledge Arena. "We spent...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 13, 2022
The thrill and excitement of a proper Opening Knight has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is presented by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 |...
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Team Partnership With Ghost Energy
VEGAS (October 13, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 13, a multi-year partnership agreement with GHOST Energy, one of the fastest growing performance energy drinks on the market, that makes them the Official Energy Drink of the Vegas Golden Knights. "This partnership with GHOST Energy is an...
Zadina left out of Red Wings' Opening Night lineup
Lalonde said the focus for Zadina, a 22-year-old who’s yet to live up to his billing as a goalscorer, is to improve his “play away from the puck.”
NHL
Coach's Challenge: CBJ @ CAR - 12:37 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Columbus. Explanation: Video review determined that Columbus' Cole Sillinger preceded the puck into the offensive zone without possession and control and, therefore, was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
TOR@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The NHL season has officially kicked off and fans around the League will be treated to a classic Habs-Leafs tilt on Wednesday, with a slew of can't-miss pregame activities on the docket before puck drop. 1. Fans are invited to arrive early to take advantage of the home...
NHL
Blues reveal Purina Doghouse penalty box for 2022-23 season
Each opponent penalty will provide donation for support dog training across St. Louis. Ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NHL regular season, the St. Louis Blues Hockey Club today unveiled the Purina Doghouse, a new moniker for the away team's penalty box at Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Cardinals: 5 players St. Louis may need to cut bait on
The Cardinals have decisions to make on the future of many different players this offseason, five of whom it may be time to cut bait on. Going into the offseason, it is clear that the St. Louis Cardinals need to make changes to compete at a higher level in the National League next season. While the lineup is good, it still lacks the greatness of other’s around baseball. The pitching staff is good, but neither the rotation nor the bullpen are among the elite in today’s game.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Hischier out for Devils opener against Flyers
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Nico Hischier will not play for the Devils in their season opener at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SN NOW) because of a hamstring strain.
