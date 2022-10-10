Read full article on original website
Cynthia Engel
2d ago
I once-believed that it was, only, the “too trusting” Greatest Generation who were subjected to these schemes. But? No longer. As a Boomer, I receive numerous FB “friend” requests from men claiming to be retired military, surgeons, professors, et. at. Thank you for sharing this article. Hopefully, it will alert others to the dangers described therein.
local fan
3d ago
This is absolutely heartbreaking. I work with many vulnerable people who fall prey to this terrible and life ruining scamming and it’s nearly impossible to talk them out if it. We need to figure out how to help these people who are being mercilessly targeted by love scammers.
