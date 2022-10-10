ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Guardians’ Myles Straw got death threats after ugly Yankees fans incident

By Mark W. Sanchez
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ng0NM_0iTmgfQH00

First, Yankees fans hurled garbage on the field , then they apparently hurled death threats toward Myles Straw.

Straw, the Guardians’ center fielder, was in the middle of an April 23 incident in which he scaled the left-field wall at Yankee Stadium to scream back at Yankees fans. On Monday, Straw said he received threats against his life in the days following that game, a 5-4 Yankees win.

As his Guardians prepared to open the AL Division Series against the Yankees in The Bronx on Tuesday, Straw shrugged off the vile comments that filled his social media accounts.

“I think realistically, I’m not too worried about [the death threats],” Straw said during a workout day Monday, his first time back in The Bronx since that April series. “People say all kinds of stuff all the time. Other teammates, I’m sure everyone’s dealt with stuff like that.

“I just try to not look at stuff like that, don’t let it bother me.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwsjm_0iTmgfQH00 Yankees eager to welcome Guardians back to Bronx after ugly April incident

Straw was bothered, however, on that April afternoon. As the Yankees mounted a ninth-inning rally, Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s double to left field tied the score at 4-4. Cleveland left fielder Steven Kwan smacked hard into the wall while trying to make the catch on Kiner-Falefa’s hit.

Kwan was hurt on the play, and Straw checked on him. Straw said fans in the stands overlooking left field were cheering the injury and mocking Kwan. That led to Straw climbing the fence to get face-to-face with those fans.

The chaos ratcheted up after Gleyber Torres followed with a game-winning RBI single to right. Fans hurled debris — including beer cans — from the right-field bleachers, at one point hitting an umpire, who was attempting to restore order, in the back. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton were among the Yankees who walked to the outfield to try to calm the armed hecklers.

Nearly six months later, Straw said he would “probably” handle the situation the same way if it happened again because he was defending his teammate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DUAwZ_0iTmgfQH00
Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw climbs the left field wall to go after a fan at Yankee Stadium.
Robert Sabo

In the minutes following the incident, Straw was asked about the altercations and replied, “Brutal. Worst fan base on the planet,” a quote that went viral.

“That whole quote or whatever I said earlier — the Yankees are an amazing franchise,” the 27-year-old said Monday. “One of the most, if not the most, winning teams of all time. Nothing but respect for that team.”

Straw said multiple times Monday that Yankees fans can do and say “whatever they want.” He said intends to focus on the series, though he acknowledged he could use the negative energy to charge himself up.

That is his manager’s hope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVc5d_0iTmgfQH00
Myles Straw
AP

“I kind of hope they will [jeer Straw]. This is New York, man,” said Guardians manager Terry Francona, who experienced his share of boos from Yankees fans when he was Red Sox manager from 2004-11.

Francona added there was no need to talk about the taunts with Straw. “That’s part of the fun of being here,” he said. “It’s not like maybe the old Yankee Stadium. But shoot, in the old stadium, you almost wore it as a badge of honor, like during the national anthem, people would [call out] the size of my nose, the lack of hair. It was kind of fun. It’s not quite like that anymore.

“That was a long time ago. Myles was kind of sticking up for one of his teammates. … I’d be very surprised if that has anything to do with this series we’re going to play.”

Straw, too, said he just wants to move on, even if he is prepared for the scorn that likely will find its way to center field.

“They’re not going to get in the way of our work,” Straw said

