Dolphins’ injuries piling up with left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard leading the way

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Injuries have hit the Dolphins hard the past two weeks, and it’s unclear whether the situation will improve for Sunday’s game against the red hot Minnesota Vikings, who visit Hard Rock Stadium with a 4-1 record and riding a three-game winning streak.

All Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, who is battling groin ailments, is questionable for the Vikings game, according to coach Mike McDaniel.

The same is true for Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead, who is battling a toe injury and left Sunday’s 40-17 loss to the New York Jets in the first quarter after playing just eight snaps. That means two of the Dolphins’ best players and team captains might not play.

Armstead, who has had the toe injury for several weeks, stayed in New York overnight to be examined by a specialist. He was back in South Florida by Monday afternoon.

“I think the visit went well,” McDaniel said.

If Armstead can’t play this Sunday it’s likely veteran Brandon Shell would start in his place. Shell, who had only played right tackle before the Jets game, replaced Armstead against New York and played 59 snaps in his left tackle debut.

The offensive line issues were apparent in pass protection where rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson was sacked twice but also absorbed a bone-crunching 16 hits.

Howard, who was seen jogging on the field at MetLife Stadium and testing his groins before the Jets game, didn’t play Sunday. McDaniel he’s confident Howard would do everything possible to play against the Vikings.

The news is worse for cornerback Byron Jones, who remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list as he recovers from offseason leg surgery. McDaniel said the Dolphins don’t expect him to be activated this week.

The inability to pair Howard and Jones has greatly affected the defense the past two games, both losses.

The Dolphins started cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Nik Needham against the Jets with Noah Igbinoghene coming on the field for the nickel (five defensive backs) package. Kohou and Needham both played all 59 defensive snaps while Igbinoghene played 31 (53%).

Elsewhere, tight end Durham Smythe, who sustained a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of the Jets game, is day-to-day, according to McDaniel. His injury greatly affected the tight end rotation considering Cethan Carter (concussion) was moved to injured reserve and Hunter Long (ankle) was inactive. Rookie Tanner Conner played seven snaps and had a bad dropped pass.

Mike Gesicki was left with the bulk of the load at tight end. He played 36 snaps, which was 54% of the offensive plays and eight shy of his season high of 44 against Baltimore. The tight end shortage surfaced when Gesicki, who isn’t known as a good blocker, missed the block that led to a lost fumble by Thompson in the fourth quarter. The Jets turned the miscue into a touchdown and a 33-17 lead.

And finally, on a positive note wide receiver Tyreek Hill seems as though he should be able to play this Sunday. Hill had his left foot in a walking boot as he departed the locker room after the Jets game after leaving in the fourth quarter when someone stepped on his foot.

For the record, four of the Dolphins’ seven team captains are ailing (Tua Tagovailoa, Armstead, Howard and Hill). The healthy captains are safety Jevon Holland, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, and linebacker Elandon Roberts.

McDaniel said the injuries are opportunities for other players.

“We have a lot of good football players that can contribute and perform if those guys aren’t able to come back,” he said.

Roster moves

The Dolphins signed cornerback Tino Ellis and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman to the practice squad Monday. To make room, they released defensive end Big Kat Bryant and cornerback Chris Steele from the practice squad.

Ellis, who spent time on the Dolphins practice squad in 2020 and 2021, spent most of training camp with the Dolphins before being released on Aug. 16. He entered the NFL in 2020 with New Orleans as an undrafted rookie out of Maryland.

Twyman was a sixth-round pick by Minnesota in 2021 out of Pitt. He spent the 2021 season on the non-football injury list after being shot four times in June 2021 while visiting family in Washington, D.C.

Twyman was released by Minnesota on Oct. 4.

