ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Government urged to raise ‘miserly’ sick pay rate to living wage

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iGjPN_0iTmgZ4n00

Dozens of trade unions and charities have urged the government to raise the UK's "miserly" sick pay rate to the living wage and scrap loopholes that penalise low-paid workers.

Employees who fall ill in Britain can rely on a statutory sick pay floor of just £99.35 a week or less than £20 a day – the lowest defined rate in any European country.

One third of workers are paid the low rate, and a million of the very lowest paid are denied support entirely because they do not meet an arbitrary earnings threshold.

32 organisations including the Trades Union Congress (TUC), unions such as Unite, UNISON, and Usdaw, as well as major charities such as Scope, Mind, Child Poverty Action Group and Disability Rights UK say the system needs a major overhaul.

They say the rate should be increased to the living wage, which is currently £10.90 an hour or £436 for a 40-hour work week. That rate set by an independent commission at a rate designed to meet basic living costs.

They are also calling on the government to scrap the minimum earnings threshold to qualify for sick pay and to end a rule that requires people to be off sick for three days before they can claim sick pay.

This latter rule was suspended for the Covid-19 pandemic but later reintroduced by ministers.

“None of us wants to get sick, but if we do, we all want to know a safe sick pay system exists so we can make ends meet," said Amanda Walters, campaign director of the Safe Sick Pay Campaign.

"The current sick pay system means that for millions of workers, getting ill means worrying about not being able to pay the bills.

“The cost of living crisis will mean that even more of us will feel we have no choice but to try to work through illness, rather than taking the time needed to get better.

“The Government must urgently create a safe sick pay system that supports workers, employers and public health.”

Across Europe, most countries ensure workers are paid a percentage of their normal salary if they fall sick. For example, in Iceland, employees are entitled to 12 days at 100 per cent pay, with a lower benefit kicking in after this.

Sweden pays employees 80 per cent of their salary for up to a year if they fall ill, while German workers can expect a minimum of 70 per cent of their normal wages.

TUC deputy general secretary Paul Nowak said the UK system created a "huge sick pay class divide" and that those on low paid lost out most from the setup.

“The pandemic should have marked a turning point, but again and again ministers chose to turn a blind eye to our broken sick pay system," he said.

Vicki Nash, a director of policy and campaigns at the mental health charity Mind, described the current system as "outdated and unfair".

“If the UK government is serious about closing the disability-employment gap, our SSP system needs to work flexibly and reliably for us all," she said.

"This means no longer disincentivising people taking time off sick when they need it by making us wait until the third consecutive day of sickness to start receiving it.

"The Government temporarily lifted this harmful three day wait at the height of the pandemic. Now it must be scrapped permanently."

The organisations have asked for a meeting with work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith to discuss their ideas for reforms.

Asked about the demands for change, a DWP spokesperson suggested people who fell ill should try to claim benefits.

“For anyone with a disability or long-term health condition there is a strong financial safety net provided through the welfare system, including ESA and universal credit, and through employer-paid Statutory Sick Pay," the spokesperson told The Independent .

“Personal Independence Payment [PIP] is also available for those who have daily living and/or mobility needs for three months, and are expected to have these for at least another nine months.

“PIP assessments are carried out by trained healthcare professionals, who carefully consider how an individual’s disability or long-term health condition impacts their day-to-day life.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Darling: Capability to manage economic turmoil completely absent from Government

Governments must “do more than people expect” during times of economic crisis, former chancellor Alistair Darling has said.Mr Darling, who oversaw the Labour government’s response to the 2008 financial crash while chancellor between 2007 and 2010, said capability to manage the current economic turmoil is “completely absent”.He told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show that what happened in 2008 “was not self-inflicted”.He added: “It was in continental Europe and the European Union, it was in America, it was right across the world.People need to have confidence that they know you know what you're doing, and that you're capable of seeing this through....
ECONOMY
The Independent

Truss faces winter of discontent with nearly 2 million workers balloted and coordinated strikes ‘likely’

Liz Truss’s government is hurtling towards another winter of discontent with moves for coordinated industrial action expected to pass this week.It comes as the true scale of industrial action is revealed for the first time, with up to one in 16 employees – 1.9 million people – set to strike or be balloted for industrial action in the coming months, an analysis by The Independent has found.Essential public sector staff such as teachers, nurses and junior doctors could all down tools as they fight for pay rises in the face of soaring inflation.Battle lines between employers, including the government,...
CONGRESS
The Independent

Voices: What is going on with pensions – and how will it affect us?

The UK pension business is in deep trouble. You would suspect that it must be in trouble if Jacob Rees Mogg, the business secretary, has to deny that pensions are at risk. And you know it must be in trouble if the Bank of England has to step into the markets to rescue them.What has happened is that the market gyrations of the past few weeks have exposed weaknesses in the way the pension funds have invested their money, and these weaknesses come on top of wider falls in asset prices. The problems can be fixed, but we don’t...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: Jeremy Hunt is now the de facto prime minister

Britain, at the time of writing, still has a prime minister, Liz Truss. Therese Coffey is still deputy prime minister. But the country also has a new de facto prime minister, Jeremy Hunt, who also happens to be the new chancellor of the exchequer.The thing to understand about Hunt is that he’s tougher, smarter – and richer – than you might think. Apart from the freakishly wealthy-by-marriage Rishi Sunak, Hunt is the richest to fill the post in many a decade. He made about £14m out of a remote learning business he set up himself, so he knows about...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Smith
The Independent

Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn

The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Home Secretary unveils plans for a crackdown on Just Stop Oil protesters

The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has vowed to crack down on “eco-zealots” with an amendment to The Public Order Act that gives police more powers to arrest protesters.It comes after two weeks of action by the group Just Stop Oil, which has included blocking roads, acts of vandalism and throwing soup on a painting by Van Gogh.Just Stop Oil has vowed to continue protesting until the UK government halts all future licensing of fossil fuels in the UK.Sign up for our newsletters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Mother of disabled child confronts Just Stop Oil protesters as they block journey to school

A mother of a disabled child confronted Just Stop Oil protestors after they blocked the child’s journey to school by glueing themselves to the road of a busy London junction. Twenty climate activists sat in the middle of a major roundabouts in south London during the morning rush hour on Thursday.One exasperated woman got out of her car to plead with the protestors, saying: “I have a disabled child who needs to go to school, why are you doing this to people?”An ambulance siren can be heard in the background as the mother added: “You made your point.”The protest...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Transport for London preparing injunction over Just Stop Oil protests

Transport for London is preparing to apply for an injunction against Just Stop Oil activists after a fortnight of protests in the capital.Members of the campaign group sprayed paint over an Aston Martin showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London in their latest action on Sunday morning.The activists, who have been calling for the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents, are staging protests every day in October.Cabinet Ministers Suella Braverman and Nadhim Zahawi met the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and leaders of the Metropolitan Police and TfL to discuss the disruption.Stunts have included...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Wage#Trades Union Congress#European#The Trades Union#The Safe Sick Pay Campaig
The Independent

Suella Braverman plans crackdown on ‘hideously selfish’ climate protests

Suella Braverman has unveiled plans for a crackdown on the types of protests typically favoured by climate activists. She also pledged to stop demonstrators holding the public “to ransom”.The home secretary said she will give the police new powers to take a more “proactive” approach to protests, with some of the measures specifically targeted at the tactics used by many environmental groups.Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion activists have staged various protests and demonstrations in recent months, causing disruption to commuters and traffic in central London.Ms Braverman had already voiced her opposition to some typse of protest, telling the...
PROTESTS
The Independent

New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control

The new U.K. Treasury chief on Sunday insisted Prime Minister Liz Truss retains control of her government despite having to roll back her signature economic policies weeks into her premiership.Jeremy Hunt was drafted in to lead the Treasury after Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng amid rising pressure following the turbulent market reaction to the new administration’s “mini-budget.”“The prime minister’s in charge,” Hunt, a former foreign and health secretary, told the BBC when he was asked whether he now held all the power at Downing Street.Truss and Kwarteng had slowly unraveled key elements of their economic vision, including tax cuts for...
U.K.
The Independent

UK leader Liz Truss goes from triumph to trouble in 6 weeks

When Liz Truss was running to lead Britain this summer, an ally predicted her first weeks in office would be turbulent.But few were prepared for the scale of the sound and fury -– least of all Truss herself. In just six weeks, the prime minister’s libertarian economic policies have triggered a financial crisis, emergency central bank intervention, multiple U-turns and the firing of her Treasury chief.Now Truss faces a mutiny inside the governing Conservative Party that leaves her leadership hanging by a thread.Conservative lawmaker Robert Halfon fumed on Sunday that the last few weeks had brought “one horror story...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss facing growing pressure to resign as Tory MP becomes first to publicly call for her to go

Liz Truss is facing growing pressure from within her own party to resign, as Conservative MPs step up their plots to oust her from office. Senior Tory MP Crispin Blunt on Sunday became the first to break cover and publicly call for her to go. He told Channel 4's Andrew Neil Show that the prime minister cannot survive the current crisis."I think the game is up and it's now a question as to how the succession is managed," he said.He called for her to be replaced by a leadership team that encompassed Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Ms Truss’s...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
Country
Sweden
The Independent

Liz Truss news – live: Jamie Wallis becomes third Tory MP to publicly urge PM to go

Tory MP Jamie Wallis is the third rebel publicly calling for Liz Truss to resign.The Bridgend and Porthcawl MP said he has written to the prime minister urging her to step down.Wallis criticised “very basic and avoidable errors” in the prime minister’s approach in a letter to Liz Truss shared on Twitter, adding “enough is enough.” “I have watched as the Government has undermined Britain’s economic credibility and fractured our Party irreparably. I have written to the Prime Minister to ask her to stand down as she no longer holds the confidence of this country,” Mr Wallis saidIt comes...
POLITICS
The Independent

Hunt says Truss has ‘changed’ as he urges Tory MPs not to ditch her

Jeremy Hunt insisted that Liz Truss has "changed" and listened to criticism of her party’s disastrous mini-Budget as he urged Conservative MPs not to ditch their third prime minister in four years. Hours after he took the axe to her economic strategy in a bid to save her premiership, the new chancellor warned voters would not thank the party for further instability. But he was forced to insist she was still in charge after his allies likened him to the CEO of the government. Jeremy Hunt insisted on Sunday that Liz Truss was still leading the charge...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: How dare anyone demand an apology for Covid lockdowns – have they forgotten the terrors of early 2020?

Advocating lockdowns might not seem the most appropriate way to enjoy a sunny bank holiday, but I fear it’s necessary. Thanks to some unwise remarks by those two second-raters vying to lead our poor knackered nation, the Covid denialists have been emboldened. Not only do they vow to resist any future public health precautions, but they are demanding that those of us who advocated lockdowns should apologise, both for the lockdowns themselves and the undoubted misery caused, but also for the non-Covid excess deaths now being experienced. It is getting absurd.Liz Truss, inexplicably and inexcusably, has ruled out lockdowns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Biden: Truss plan a 'mistake' amid 'worldwide inflation'

President Joe Biden on Saturday called embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss' abandoned tax cut plan a “mistake,” and said he is worried that other nations' fiscal policies may hurt the U.S. amid “worldwide inflation."Biden said it was “predictable” that the new prime minister on Friday was forced to walk back plans to aggressively cut taxes without identifying cost savings, after Truss' proposal caused turmoil in global financial markets. It marked an unusual criticism by a U.S. president of the domestic policy decisions of one of its closest allies.“I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a mistake,"...
BUSINESS
The Independent

'The game is up’: First Tory MP publicly calls for Liz Truss to step down

Crispin Blunt has called for Liz Truss to resign, becoming the first Conservative MP to publicly do so since she became prime minister.The MP for Reigate will make his thoughts known when he appears on The Andrew Neil Show tonight, 16 October.“I think the game’s up, and it’s now a question as to how the succession is managed,” Mr Blunt said.His comments came after Ms Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng after the disastrous mini-Budget.The Andrew Neil Show runs on Channel 4 on Sundays at 6:15pm.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Full exchange: Keir Starmer accuses Liz Truss of being ‘lost in denial’ over market turmoilMatt Hancock calls for Truss to reshuffle cabinet with ‘huge talent’ from backbenchesJoe Biden calls Liz Truss's mini-Budget 'a mistake'
POLITICS
The Independent

Haiti gang makes demands in test of power with government

A standoff between a powerful gang federation and Haiti’s government is testing how much power both sides wield and threatens to further derail a paralyzed country where millions of people are struggling to find fuel and water.A former police officer who leads a gang alliance known as “G9 and Family” has proposed his own plan for Haiti's future — even seeking seats in the Cabinet — while demanding that the administration of Prime Minister Ariel Henry grant amnesty and void arrest warrants against the group's members, a demand that so far has gone unanswered.In mid-September, the gang surrounded a...
AMERICAS
The Independent

Molly Russell death: Coroner suggests separate platforms for adults and children

The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell has urged social media companies not to “drag their feet waiting for legislation”, as a coroner issued recommendations including separate platforms for adults and children.Coroner Andrew Walker sent a Prevention of Future Deaths report to businesses such as Meta, Pinterest, Twitter and Snapchat as well as the UK Government on Thursday, in which he urged a review of the algorithms used by the sites to provide content.The 14-year-old, from Harrow in north-west London, ended her life in November 2017 after viewing suicide and self-harm content online, prompting her family to campaign for better internet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

883K+
Followers
285K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy