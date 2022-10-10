ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is reduced by £35 in the second Prime Day sale

By Louise Whitbread
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0adIyF_0iTmgUfA00

Amazon Prime Day 2.0 is finally here and our dedicated IndyBest team will be rounding up the biggest discounts during the two-day sale period.

After the first Prime Day of 2022 took place in July, the online retailer has rolled out a second shopping event featuring a mammoth amount of deals on everything from TVs , Apple products , tech , kitchen appliances , household essentials and laptops .

With Christmas around the corner and energy bills soaring, there’s no better time to enjoy a bargain, especially across big-ticket tech items, such as an Apple Watch or new Samsung 4K TV .

As you would expect, some of the biggest offers are across Amazon’s own devices and we’ve made it our mission to handpick the very best deals to bring to your attention.

Our latest find? Almost 30 per cent off the 2021 edition of the Amazon Kindle paperwhite . We’ve tried it too, and as a result, it has earned our IndyBest seal of approval. Read on to find out why this is an unmissable bargain.

Read more:

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £129.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RH38v_0iTmgUfA00

Calling keen readers everywhere, Amazon has slashed the price of the Kindle paperwhite by £35. Perfect for reading on the go or on an upcoming holiday, it’s slim and streamlined, taking up little space in your handbag, much less so than bulky books.

Whether you want to treat yourself or gift to a loved one for Christmas, it’s a worthwhile buy. In our review of it, we discovered it to have smoother lighter and 20 per cent faster page turning than its predecessors.

Its features are endless – it has 6.8in screen, smaller bezels, an adjustable warm light, increased LED backlighting for more even illumination, and USB-C charging. There’s even audiobook integration through Audible too.

Our reviewer said: “The all-new Kindle paperwhite is the best Kindle Amazon has made, narrowing the feature gap between the mid-range Kindle paperwhite and the high-end Kindle oasis enough that we can’t recommend the most expensive Kindle over the newest one.”

Buy now

