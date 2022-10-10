This Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is reduced by £35 in the second Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day 2.0 is finally here and our dedicated IndyBest team will be rounding up the biggest discounts during the two-day sale period.

After the first Prime Day of 2022 took place in July, the online retailer has rolled out a second shopping event featuring a mammoth amount of deals on everything from TVs , Apple products , tech , kitchen appliances , household essentials and laptops .

With Christmas around the corner and energy bills soaring, there’s no better time to enjoy a bargain, especially across big-ticket tech items, such as an Apple Watch or new Samsung 4K TV .

As you would expect, some of the biggest offers are across Amazon’s own devices and we’ve made it our mission to handpick the very best deals to bring to your attention.

Our latest find? Almost 30 per cent off the 2021 edition of the Amazon Kindle paperwhite . We’ve tried it too, and as a result, it has earned our IndyBest seal of approval. Read on to find out why this is an unmissable bargain.

Read more:

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £129.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

Calling keen readers everywhere, Amazon has slashed the price of the Kindle paperwhite by £35. Perfect for reading on the go or on an upcoming holiday, it’s slim and streamlined, taking up little space in your handbag, much less so than bulky books.

Whether you want to treat yourself or gift to a loved one for Christmas, it’s a worthwhile buy. In our review of it, we discovered it to have smoother lighter and 20 per cent faster page turning than its predecessors.

Its features are endless – it has 6.8in screen, smaller bezels, an adjustable warm light, increased LED backlighting for more even illumination, and USB-C charging. There’s even audiobook integration through Audible too.

Our reviewer said: “The all-new Kindle paperwhite is the best Kindle Amazon has made, narrowing the feature gap between the mid-range Kindle paperwhite and the high-end Kindle oasis enough that we can’t recommend the most expensive Kindle over the newest one.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know : Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals : The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more