Alabama State

NAACP calls out Republican Senator over 'bigoted' comments at Trump rally

By Joe Hiti
 3 days ago
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) attends a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing about the federal response to monkeypox, on Capitol Hill September 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo credit Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Leaders with the NAACP are calling out Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville over what they are calling "flat-out racist" remarks during a Trump rally over the weekend.

Tuberville claimed while speaking before hundreds of Trump supporters that descendants of enslaved Black people are criminals while talking about reparations.

Among those calling out Tuberville for his comments is NAACP President Derrick Johnson, who also said the remarks were "ignorant and utterly sickening."

"His words promote a centuries-old lie about Black people that throughout history have resulted in the most dangerous policies and violent attacks on our community," Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson noted that Tuberville hasn't shied away from racist theories before, adding, "Next time the Senator wants to talk about crime, he should talk about Donald Trump's hate-fueled rally on January 6, 2021, and the attacks that followed. Perhaps the real criminals are in his orbit."

Tuberville took several shots at Democrats on Saturday night in Minden, Nevada. His remarks included calling his political opponents "pro-crime" and "soft on crime."

"They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have," Tuberville said. "They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that. Bulls---. They are not owed that."

Marc H. Morial, the President of the National Urban League, said that Tuberville's comments were both "stunning" and "bigoted." He also called on the Senate to rebuke Tuberville's views and make sure he has "no influence on public policy."

"People of conscience can disagree on the best way to achieve economic justice after centuries of slavery, segregation, and discrimination," Morial said in a statement. "Sen. Tuberville has disqualified himself from serious discourse by smearing in the ugliest possible terms those who pursue racial justice and those to whom justice is owed."

