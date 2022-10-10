ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers Haven’t Held Trade Talks for Christian McCaffrey, per Report

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KgYLj_0iTmgMqa00

Carolina’s versatile running back is a coveted talent, but the Panthers reportedly haven’t engaged with other teams about his availability.

There is uncertainty in Carolina, where the Panthers are starting a new era after the firing of coach Matt Rhule .

Naturally, NFL observers were quick to wonder whether Carolina might enter rebuilding mode. Many pundits and fans began speculating online as to potential trades involving star running back Christian McCaffrey .

For now at least, that speculation appears to be fruitless.

That’s because the Panthers have not entertained trade talks involving McCaffrey with any team this season, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero .

That news comes on the heels of a separate report by Dan Fetes of WHAM-TV in Rochester, N.Y., who indicated that the Bills had contacted the Panthers in regard to McCaffrey.

Buffalo’s interest in McCaffrey isn’t new. Back in March, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio noted that the Bills were interested in trading for McCaffrey, but Carolina had no interest in moving him.

As the Panthers start to retool after the firing of Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow , they might reconsider whether to trade their star running back.

Matt Rhule Leaves Behind a Giant Mess in Carolina: Read here.

The versatile McCaffrey would add a big-play threat to any team’s offense. In five games this season, McCaffrey has carried the ball 72 times for 324 yards and two scores and has added 26 receptions for 188 yards and one touchdown.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Buffalo Bills coverage, go to Bills Central .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham

As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others. Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Parsons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Nfl Network#Bills#American Football#Wham Tv#Nfl Radio#Giant Mess
NBC Chicago

Panthers Trading D.J. Moore to Bears Makes Little Sense for Either Team

Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

103K+
Followers
41K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy