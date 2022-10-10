Read full article on original website
Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder hits so hard he once prayed his fallen opponent would get back to his feet
American knockout puncher Deontay Wilder will take on Robert Helenius Saturday at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
Deontay Wilder is back, and he wants to fight the top heavyweights before he calls it quits
Deontay Wilder is not a big fan of roller coasters, but that didn't stop him from enjoying a vacation to Universal Studios in Southern California following the epic trilogy that was his last fight against Tyson Fury. It was a group outing that featured his fiancée, Telli Swift, eight kids,...
Ireland apologise for players' song after World Cup qualifier
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and national team manager Vera Pauw apologised on Wednesday for players singing a song referencing the IRA after they beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for the women's World Cup finals for the first time. A video posted on social media after the match on...
