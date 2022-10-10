ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

New York state's new gun law causes controversy

WASHINGTON (TND) — Opponents of New York’s new gun control laws are continuing to fight back, saying it's violating their rights. Some local sheriffs are speaking out against the legislation. Those upstate New York sheriffs say the new law is “unworkable” — that it bans firearms “basically everywhere”...
POLITICS
Month out from midterms, Iowa's top election official tests election equipment

ANAMOSA, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tested election equipment in Anamosa Tuesday morning, a little less than a month out from the November midterm elections. Pate was joined by Jones County Auditor Whitney Hein to test the machines. Every vote tabulator goes through a pre-election audit to make sure they are working and recording the votes properly.
IOWA STATE

