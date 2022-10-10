Read full article on original website
New York state's new gun law causes controversy
WASHINGTON (TND) — Opponents of New York’s new gun control laws are continuing to fight back, saying it's violating their rights. Some local sheriffs are speaking out against the legislation. Those upstate New York sheriffs say the new law is “unworkable” — that it bans firearms “basically everywhere”...
Month out from midterms, Iowa's top election official tests election equipment
ANAMOSA, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tested election equipment in Anamosa Tuesday morning, a little less than a month out from the November midterm elections. Pate was joined by Jones County Auditor Whitney Hein to test the machines. Every vote tabulator goes through a pre-election audit to make sure they are working and recording the votes properly.
As current issues impact Iowans, the state could see higher voter turnout in November
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new WalletHub report ranked Iowa 8th in the nation for voter turnout during the 2018 midterms. Making the top ten, in the report, Iowa's political engagement is among the best in the nation, leading the way in voter accessibility and civic engagement. WalletHub analyst...
