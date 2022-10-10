Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds! Diamonds seem to be a stoner’s best friend at the Hall of Flowers 2022, held October 5-6 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Diamonds are the current concentrate darling populating pre-rolls and other cannabis products. Usually made from concentrated THCA or CBD, “diamonds” are cannabinoids that have such a high degree of purity they form a crystalline solid, like a diamond. I saw so many products that had diamonds in them. It makes sense with infused pre-rolls because, they are lighter and burn a little easier than some of the other concentrates so they won’t settle inside the joint and create the “canoe” effect when burning.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO