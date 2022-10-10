Read full article on original website
Related
48hills.org
Puff: Hall of Flowers 2022 brought diamonds, slushies, beakers, vibes
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds! Diamonds seem to be a stoner’s best friend at the Hall of Flowers 2022, held October 5-6 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Diamonds are the current concentrate darling populating pre-rolls and other cannabis products. Usually made from concentrated THCA or CBD, “diamonds” are cannabinoids that have such a high degree of purity they form a crystalline solid, like a diamond. I saw so many products that had diamonds in them. It makes sense with infused pre-rolls because, they are lighter and burn a little easier than some of the other concentrates so they won’t settle inside the joint and create the “canoe” effect when burning.
48hills.org
Good Taste: Grab the cheesecake, Rose—Golden Girls Kitchen is coming to SF
This is Good Taste, a weekly look at food and fun in the Bay Area. In this edition, you’ll get a sneak peek at Golden Girls Kitchen, a pop-up restaurant coming to San Francisco in a few months. Golden Girls Kitchen, an homage to the legendary TV quartet of...
48hills.org
Irma Herrera takes on tricky identity issues in ‘Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name?’
There comes a point when “house style” becomes as limiting as it is reassuring. Most people know of this argument as it applies to things like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which continues to make entertaining films, but their plot lines and character turns seem interchangeable after a while. The Marsh is a performance company that I would say has a house style. Whether that’s a result of their chosen format (they exclusively host solo shows at their SF and Berkeley venues) or the specific choice in productions is a matter of debate.
Comments / 0