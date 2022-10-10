Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board votes against recommending clemency for Richard Fairchild
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday voted against recommending clemency for death row inmate Richard Fairchild. Fairchild has been on death row for the 1993 killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, Adam Broomhall, in Del City. His attorneys said he shouldn't be executed because...
Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
city-sentinel.com
Stitt statement on tax commission ruling: 'Every Oklahoma Citizen is required to pay their fair share'
Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement on Wednesday (October 12) after the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled in favor of the state reaffirming that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. The chief executive said:. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming...
readfrontier.org
Outside groups are outspending candidates in the Oklahoma governor’s race
Super PACs and dark money groups have poured more than $12.5 million into television ads attacking Gov. Kevin Stitt and boosting his Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister before the November election. The outside groups have so far spent more than the Stitt and Hofmeister campaigns combined, data from advertising analysis firm...
The Weirdest Laws In Oklahoma
If you scour the internet long enough, you'll naturally come across tidbits of information sharing some of the weirdest laws in the land. Even worse, social media will latch onto a soundbyte to gain massive notoriety from a public that is interested enough to share misinformation, but not interested enough to dig into the truth between the lines.
Tribal Leaders Explain Why They've Made An Endorsement In The Race For Oklahoma Governor
The leaders of Oklahoma’s five largest tribes have thrown their weight behind Joy Hofmeister for governor. This is the first time the five tribes have joined forces to support a gubernatorial candidate. Leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole Nations said a reason for their support is...
KTUL
Stitt looks to build new governor's mansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to KFOR, an affiliate of NewsChannel 8's in Oklahoma City, Governor Kevin Stitt has plans to build a new governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex, saying the current governor's mansion has fallen into disrepair. Stitt's office said mold in the HVAC...
KTUL
Drought conditions worsening in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Drought conditions are worsening in Oklahoma, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released on Thursday shows. Nearly 86 percent of the state is dealing with extreme to exceptional drought conditions, an increase from 76% the week prior. Exceptional drought conditions specifically have jumped from 18%...
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement
UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
Oklahoma: Native Americans must pay income taxes
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission said Wednesday in a decision that the McGirt decision does not exempt members of Oklahoma’s tribes from paying state income taxes. The decision is based on an appeal filed by a Muscogee (Creek) Nation member. Alicia Stroble, a member of the...
poncacitynow.com
Five Oklahoma Tribes to Endorse Joy Hofmeister for Governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
Oklahoma Tax Commission: Tribal citizens must still pay state income tax
The Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled Wednesday that tribal citizens are still responsible for paying individual state income taxes.
KTUL
Yuengling to start selling beer in Oklahoma in early 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Yuengling will begin to sell its beer in Oklahoma in early 2023, the company announced Wednesday. In addition to Oklahoma, the company will also begin to sell beer in Kansas and Missouri. "These states are home to passionate fans, loyal beer drinkers, and great partners,"...
One arrested, one wanted for murder at Oklahoma City motel
Officials say one person is in custody and another man is wanted for a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.
KOCO
Newly signed bill to help special needs families waiting more than a decade for assistance
EDMOND, Okla. — Help is finally on the way for more than 5,100 special needs families who have been waiting more than a decade for assistance. "A lot of people have been on this waitlist forever," said Monique Pendleton. Family advocate Wanda Felty said House Bill 4466 is a...
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
KTUL
Freight train collides with compact car in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A freight train collided with a compact car near the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Thursday morning. Police said the car might have been hit on Southeast 29th Street and pushed to Southeast 25th Street. Police said the driver of the car was changing a tire...
fox7austin.com
Dallas serial wallet thief back in jail, facing a series of new charges
DALLAS - A Dallas woman who stole people's wallets from salons, offices, shops and more is back in the Dallas County Jail on new charges out of Austin and Oklahoma City. Royse Session, 27, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Oct. 7 for violating parole. She wasn’t allowed to leave the state.
News On 6
Poll Results Show Oklahoma Senate Races Growing Closer
A new poll indicates who Oklahomans are leaning toward in next month's general election. In the race for U.S. Senate, Republican incumbent Sen. James Lankford leads opponents with nearly 52% in News 9's poll, while Democrat challenger Madison Horn has 40%. Third-party candidates make up less than 2%, while another...
Oklahoma class reintegrates by gender amid investigation of teacher's use of slur
TALIHINA, Okla. — An Oklahoma 5th-grade class is being reintegrated after being separated by gender. This comes about a month after an investigation was launched into the teacher's use of an anti-gay slur on a student. In September, Talihina parents Jonathon and Amber Stepp said a 5th-grade teacher encouraged...
