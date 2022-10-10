ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
TULSA, OK
readfrontier.org

Outside groups are outspending candidates in the Oklahoma governor's race

Super PACs and dark money groups have poured more than $12.5 million into television ads attacking Gov. Kevin Stitt and boosting his Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister before the November election. The outside groups have so far spent more than the Stitt and Hofmeister campaigns combined, data from advertising analysis firm...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Z94

The Weirdest Laws In Oklahoma

If you scour the internet long enough, you'll naturally come across tidbits of information sharing some of the weirdest laws in the land. Even worse, social media will latch onto a soundbyte to gain massive notoriety from a public that is interested enough to share misinformation, but not interested enough to dig into the truth between the lines.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Stitt looks to build new governor's mansion

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to KFOR, an affiliate of NewsChannel 8's in Oklahoma City, Governor Kevin Stitt has plans to build a new governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex, saying the current governor's mansion has fallen into disrepair. Stitt's office said mold in the HVAC...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Drought conditions worsening in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Drought conditions are worsening in Oklahoma, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released on Thursday shows. Nearly 86 percent of the state is dealing with extreme to exceptional drought conditions, an increase from 76% the week prior. Exceptional drought conditions specifically have jumped from 18%...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Julius Jones
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. "Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman."
OKLAHOMA STATE
poncacitynow.com

Five Oklahoma Tribes to Endorse Joy Hofmeister for Governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Yuengling to start selling beer in Oklahoma in early 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Yuengling will begin to sell its beer in Oklahoma in early 2023, the company announced Wednesday. In addition to Oklahoma, the company will also begin to sell beer in Kansas and Missouri. "These states are home to passionate fans, loyal beer drinkers, and great partners,"...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Freight train collides with compact car in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A freight train collided with a compact car near the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Thursday morning. Police said the car might have been hit on Southeast 29th Street and pushed to Southeast 25th Street. Police said the driver of the car was changing a tire...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Poll Results Show Oklahoma Senate Races Growing Closer

A new poll indicates who Oklahomans are leaning toward in next month's general election. In the race for U.S. Senate, Republican incumbent Sen. James Lankford leads opponents with nearly 52% in News 9's poll, while Democrat challenger Madison Horn has 40%. Third-party candidates make up less than 2%, while another...
OKLAHOMA STATE

