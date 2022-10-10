Carolyn “Carey” Chaney Tate of Manzanita, OR passed away September 14, 2022, in her sleep of natural causes. She was born on September 3, 1940, in Washington, DC and lived in Washington, DC. Then, her family moved to Bethesda, MD. It was a time when Bethesda had a trolley into DC and farms laced the community. Her mother, Doris, worked at the NIH National Cancer Institute and her grandmother, Ella May, worked in DC next to Lafayette Square, which is across from the White House. Carey would often spend afternoons feeding squirrels in Lafayette Square in view of the White House while her grandmother worked. She once was excited to see the President walk by the window and was hushed by her grandmother who scolded, “We don’t like him.”

