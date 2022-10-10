Read full article on original website
TILLAMOOK COUNTY PIONEER’S QUESTIONS FOR CANDIDATES – Nov. 2022: Rockaway Beach Mayor & City Council Candidates
It’s election time – and in Tillamook County there has been an increase in participation in our government process with many races having multiple choices. The Pioneer is proud to provide this opportunity for our community to make informed voting choices and learn about the candidates. Tillamook County Pioneer’s Questions for the Candidates – November 2022. We will post the candidate’s answers (that we received) in all the national, state and local races, including those from candidates in uncontested races. These questions were gathered from a diverse array of Tillamook County citizens, and provides an opportunity for constituents to compare candidates answers directly.
ELECTION NOVEMBER 2022 – Candidate Forums, Meet & Greets – Wheeler, Rockaway Beach, Nehalem, AAUW, Manzanita
OCTOBER 14 – Wheeler Candidates Meet & Greet – 10 to 11 am. Please join us at Handy Creek Bakery, 63 Hwy. 101 N., Wheeler for a friendly coffee chat on the next two Friday mornings – Oct.14 and Oct. 21. Linda DeGaynor has graciously allowed us to invite the community to join us for coffee and community conversation.
OCEANSIDE INCORPORATION: Response to Oceansiders United Letter to Editor
Link to Letter to Editor: “OCEANSIDE INCORPORATION: There’s enough division in Oceanside without lying to create more”. “We wish every Oceansider could vote on the future of Oceanside, but most of our neighbors were excluded through a very deliberate process set in motion by the chief petitioners for incorporation.”
Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It sits along Shaw Street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
Manzanita City Hall Project Presentation & Survey – We Want to Hear from You!
The City of Manzanita would like to invite you to view and comment on the draft site plans for the City Hall Project. Having listened and read the input submitted by the public, Bearing Architecture has drafted 3 separate concept site plans/options for the new city hall. There is a...
OBITUARY: Carolyn “Carey” Chaney Tate – Sept. 3, 1940 – Sept. 14, 2022
Carolyn “Carey” Chaney Tate of Manzanita, OR passed away September 14, 2022, in her sleep of natural causes. She was born on September 3, 1940, in Washington, DC and lived in Washington, DC. Then, her family moved to Bethesda, MD. It was a time when Bethesda had a trolley into DC and farms laced the community. Her mother, Doris, worked at the NIH National Cancer Institute and her grandmother, Ella May, worked in DC next to Lafayette Square, which is across from the White House. Carey would often spend afternoons feeding squirrels in Lafayette Square in view of the White House while her grandmother worked. She once was excited to see the President walk by the window and was hushed by her grandmother who scolded, “We don’t like him.”
Bay City Arts Center Announces Auditions for Narnia The Musical Oct. 23 & 24
The Bay City Arts Center (BCAC) has announced public auditions for its fall/winter production of Narnia The Musical. Auditions are scheduled for October 23rd and 24th, with performances happening December 16th, 17th and 18th, 2022. Narnia is a musical play in two acts based on C.S. Lewis’ iconic first book, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. It tells the story of four English school children who are sent away from London during World War II to stay in the manor house of their uncle, and who stumble upon–and through–an enchanted wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia. The musical was created by Jules Tasca, Thomas Tierney & Ted Drachman in 1986. Its first production was at PCPA Theaterfest in Santa Maria, California, and there have been more than 1000 productions world-wide since, including a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run in the late 1980s.
OCEANSIDE INCORPORATION: There’s enough division in Oceanside without lying to create more
Many Oceansiders recently received an email from “Oceanside True Friends” that included this comment about the fact part-time residents may not vote on the incorporation measure in November: “We wish every Oceansider could vote on the future of Oceanside, but most of our neighbors were excluded through a very deliberate process set in motion by the chief petitioners for incorporation.”
Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes, other counties due to Cedar Creek Fire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Tuesday due to continuous smoke impacts in Lane County and intermittent smoke impacts in Clackamas, Deschutes, Douglas, northern Klamath, Lake, Multnomah and Washington counties from the Cedar Creek fire and fires in Washington.
Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch arrested for DUI in 2006
Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch was stopped by police 16 years ago driving the wrong way down a road with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. Busch, a home health nurse from Warren, is now the Democratic nominee in the hotly contested 16th Senate District race on the northwest coast. […] The post Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch arrested for DUI in 2006 appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 10/11/22 & DEQ Air Quality Advisory in Deschutes and Lake counties, remains in place for Clackamas, Douglas, northern Klamath, Lane, Multnomah and Washington counties
Well, as has been the case for some time now, a high pressure ridge continues to dominate the weather pattern, still. A weak disturbance did push through yesterday but did little except to push some mid and high clouds across the area. This means we will see the patchy fog return tonight after the relatively light northwesterly winds die off under party cloudy skies, and the low dips down to near 45.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office & Oregon State Police Traffic Stop Turns Up Weapons, Drugs
On Saturday morning, October 8, 2022, TCSO Corporal Chris Barnett responded to assist OSP Trooper Tom Mayne with a traffic stop near the Beaver Shell station, with a person that had several outstanding warrants. Michael Boisa, 24, of Hebo, had warrants for Violating his Release agreement for Unlawful Possession of...
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
18 displaced, 1 injured after fire damages apartment complex in Aloha
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment building fire in Aloha damaged 10 units, displaced 18 residents and injured one person on Wednesday evening, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Just after 6 p.m., firefighters responded to the Aloha Park multi-family housing complex located off 185th Avenue, south of...
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
Man arrested after chase with Yamhill Co. deputies in stolen truck
MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday in a stolen truck after a chase with a deputy. According to the Yamhill Co. Sheriff’s Office, around 9:15 a.m. a deputy stopped to check on a truck that was pulled over on the side of Highway 18 near Southwest Booth Bend Road in rural McMinnville thinking it was a disabled motorist. When the deputy asked the driver of the 2002 Ford F350 why he was pulled over he said that he was just resting.
