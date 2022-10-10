Read full article on original website
Nancy Steiner
3d ago
I'm sorry for the family. I hope they figure out what happened.
Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected
Foul play is suspected in the death of a missing Camarillo man. The body of 35-year-old Jose Velasquez was found around 6:00 p.m. Mon, Oct. 3. Hikers discovered the body near the 2600 block of April Road in Agoura Hills, west of King Gillette Ranch. According to reports, the body was found wrapped in a […] The post Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected appeared first on The Malibu Times.
smobserved.com
UDATE: Missing 23-year-old Woman FOUND. Last Seen in Chatsworth Wearing All Black and Riding a Razor Scooter
UPDATE: October 12, 2022 - At 6:45 pm, a Facebook posting on The Lighthouse, a Place of Refuge, showed a video of a woman announcing that Haydne Wilson, a 23-year-old woman who has been missing since September 29, had been found. A Los Angeles Times article stated that Haydne suffered psychotic symptoms similar to schizophrenia due to a bout with long Covid and had previously experienced a memory blackout in January, when she had also gone missing, though that time only for a few hours. Today's video on Facebook states that Wilson is in the hospital and asks watchers to "continue to pray for her recovery."
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Marina del Rey
MARINA DEL REY, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday after a crash in Marina del Rey. The crash was reported at 12:04 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to Via Marina and Marquesas Way where they found the victim. The victim was pronounced dead at...
kvta.com
Body Of Missing Camarillo Man Found In Santa Monica Mountains
The body of a Camarillo man who went missing under suspicious circumstances in July was found earlier this month in the Los Angeles County portion of the Santa Monica Mountains. The L-A County Medical Examiner's Office said Friday that the remains found by a hiker on October 3rd were that...
13-year-old boy arrested in killing of Highland Park store clerk struck in head with scooter
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the killing of a convenience store clerk who was struck in the head with a scooter while attempting to stop shoplifters.
2urbangirls.com
Man sentenced to state prison after girlfriend’s body found in Compton alley
COMPTON, Calif. – A man who was arrested in Mexico in connection with his girlfriend’s stabbing death was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years to life in state prison. Victor Hugo Sosa, 27, was convicted May 4 of first-degree murder for the February 2021 slaying of Daisy De La O.
Santa Clarita Radio
Palmdale Man Identified As Victim In Fatal 14 Freeway Crash
A Palmdale man has been identified as the victim of a fatal 14 Freeway Crash that sent his vehicle 200 feet down an embankment Tuesday night. At 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, a fatal single-vehicle crash was reported at the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Agua Dulce, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) report.
Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot
Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
Authorities Looking for Homicide Suspect in South LA Area
A homicide suspect was being sought Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area, police said.
foxla.com
Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search
LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
Fontana Herald News
Woman dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino
An 82-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Oct. 8 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:42 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 16th Street. A passenger, Clara Santiago, a resident...
KTLA.com
Woman, 3-year-old son severely injured in Florence area hit-and-run
Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-driver who struck a woman and her 3-year-old son. The incident occurred on Oct. 1 in the crosswalk at Broadway and 80th Street. Police said a driver in a black compact SUV speeding...
Brush Fire Burning in Canyon Country; Metrolink Tracks Closed
Firefighters went to Soledad Canyon and Capra roads at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
signalscv.com
1 injured in 2-vehicle collision on southbound 14
A traffic collision involving two vehicles Wednesday morning on southbound Highway 14 resulted in at least one person being transported to a local hospital, according to California Highway Patrol officials. First responders were dispatched to the scene on southbound Highway 14 just south of Sand Canyon Road at 8:36 a.m.,...
foxla.com
Vehicle crashes into Glendale building, at least 1 injured: Police
GLENDALE, Calif. - At least one person was injured after two cars crashed into a building in Glendale Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The crash happened shortly around noon Wednesday, according to Glendale Police, at a building in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Images from SkyFOX show the building as Vibe Auto Sales.
Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home
An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
Firefighters Battle 2nd Alarm Strip Mall Blaze
Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department along with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Norwalk Station deputies responded to a commercial building fire at a strip mall around 1:52 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on the 11800 block of East Rosecrans Avenue in the city of Norwalk.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Bernardino man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday...
Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
Police arrest suspect in assault of 14-year-old at El Sereno Park
A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old child at El Sereno Park. The Los Angeles Police Department “received information of a sexual assault investigation” Tuesday.
