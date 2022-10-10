Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
MacNeil, Curry Earn SEC Honors
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU swimmers Brooks Curry and Maggie MacNeil were both honored Tuesday for their performances in a dual meet at South Carolina, as the league office named them swimmers of the week. Curry, who opened the 2022-23 competition slate at South Carolina, notched two individual wins...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Earn SEC Cross Country Runner of the Week Honors
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU freshman Michaela Rose, senior Jackson Martingayle and freshman Dyllon Nimmers on Tuesday each received SEC Cross Country Runner of the Week recognition from the league office. Rose, a native of Suffolk, Va., was named Women’s Runner of the Week; Martingayle, a product of Virginia,...
NOLA.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey talks country music, not dating and more 'real stuff' in BR Classic lunch
Kim Mulkey never missed a day of school from kindergarten through 12th grade. She was the valedictorian of her class. She has never had a drop of alcohol in her life — or coffee, for that matter. "I played ball. I studied till the wee hours of the morning....
LSU Reveille
LSU Football Recruiting: Why St. James wide receiver, Khai Prean, is staying home at LSU
Khai Prean is the only utility player or “athlete” in LSU’s 2023 recruiting class. This being said, he could be the most versatile player in the recruiting class, and could potentially play multiple positions at the next level. Prean is a 6-foot, 190-pound athlete from St. James...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Angel Reese, LSU Forward, named No. 1 WBB impact transfer by ESPN
Angel Reese was named the No. 1 impact transfer for the upcoming women’s basketball season by ESPN. Rees hails from Maryland and announced her intent to transfer to LSU and Kim Mulkey at the end of last year. The star forward will be a dangerous threat in the SEC this season.
tdalabamamag.com
Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Our Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour Adventure
Gibson, Louisiana — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Our second stop on The Louisiana Weekend On The Road series is in Gibson, Louisiana for the Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour through the Atchafalaya Basin. On this tour, we saw Louisiana wildlife including, alligators, bald eagles, many more fish and birds. We experienced the marsh as well as the swamp. Also on this tour, we had a chance to feed the alligators.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
theadvocate.com
Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.
Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
brproud.com
Southern University mourns long-time administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
A hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Along the banks of the Mississippi River, among the ropes and tangles of driftwood, you’ll find Patrick Ford. “I like to just come walking by the river to see what’s happening,” he said, “or just look for fun little treasure.”. The...
kvol1330.com
Festival Acadiens et Créoles Official Music Line Up
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is taking over Girard Park starting this Friday! The entire park will be covered with tents, stages, and good times. The traditional Cutting of the Boudin will start at 5 pm at Scène Ma Louisiane. Right after music begins with Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas and Wayne Toups and ZydeCajun. The festival is a three-day event.
calcasieu.info
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
workboat.com
Shipyards are building several unconventional new barges
Covid-19, worker shortages, and the price of steel curbed the number of inland barge deliveries over the past year. Conrad Shipyard LLC, Morgan City, La., was awarded a $140 million contract in March from the Navy for the design and construction of up to eight 151'×49'×14' yard, repair, berthing, and messing (YRBM) barges.
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is being built near the West Lee-Burbank intersection
A new Wendy's is under construction near the intersection of West Lee and Burbank drives. The restaurant at 651 Frogmore is being developed by Haza Foods, the Houston-based company that has 15 Wendy's restaurants in metro Baton Rouge. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and...
gotodestinations.com
The 10 Best Breakfast Places in Baton Rouge (with Photos)
We begin our list with the restaurant that opened it doors in 2020, the year the world closed theirs;. Cream cheese makes a delicious base for the maple bacon berry toast. A scrumptious item to begin with is none other than the seafood Louie omelet, which is topped with herbed cream sauce.
wbrz.com
New Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar location coming to Central
CENTRAL - A local favorite Baton Rouge-born restaurant is planning its next location in Central along Sullivan Road. Walk On's Bistreax and Bar has several locations in and around the capital area, with its very first restaurant on the corner of Burbank and Nicholson Drives. In the almost 20 years since the first location was established, the chain has extended along the Gulf coast and into the rest of the southeast U.S..
theadvocate.com
CF Industries tags ExxonMobil, EnLink to ship its Donaldsonville carbon emissions to this parish
CF Industries has enlisted ExxonMobil and EnLink as partners in its $200 million carbon capture project, announcing an agreement Wednesday will move 2 million tons of carbon dioxide annually from CF Industries' Donaldsonville complex to a site in Vermilion Parish. CF Industries will handle capturing carbon dioxide at the Donaldsonville...
