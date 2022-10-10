(KNSI) – A man is wanted for shooting at a stop sign at a rural intersection near Little Falls Monday evening. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is a white man in his mid-40’s, about six feet tall. At about 6:30, he got out of a black SUV at the crossing of Iris Road and 160th Avenue, where he stood in front of the vehicle and fired at the stop sign with a pistol.

LITTLE FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO