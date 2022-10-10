Read full article on original website
Related
knsiradio.com
Minneapolis Murder Suspect May Be Living in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting, and she may be living in the St. Cloud area. Erica Shameka Roberts has been charged after investigators said she was involved in the shooting...
knsiradio.com
Police: Man Arrested After Police Pursuit of Stolen Semi in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A stolen semi was recovered after a police pursuit in Stearns County. According to the Avon Police Department, around 12:15 on Thursday afternoon, officers were told to be on the lookout for a stolen semi and trailer from Fridley. The semi was found on Interstate 94 near Avon. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver refused to pull over.
12-year-old boy shot by uncle in hunting accident dies
The 12-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting squirrels in northern Minnesota at the weekend has died from his injuries. The Cass County Sheriff's Office provided an update Tuesday after learning that the boy died at a Twin Cities hospital Sunday, after being airlifted there from the scene of the accident.
KELOLAND TV
MN woman charged with threatening Somali family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota woman is accused of a threatening to kill a Somali family while invading their St. Cloud-area home on two occasions. Alyssa Holmberg, of Ogilvie, is charged with bias-motivated assault and three other counts in connection with the Saturday disturbance at a Waite Park apartment building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gowatertown.net
Minnesota boy dies in hunting accident
MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
knsiradio.com
Man Shoots Stop Sign Near Little Falls
(KNSI) – A man is wanted for shooting at a stop sign at a rural intersection near Little Falls Monday evening. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is a white man in his mid-40’s, about six feet tall. At about 6:30, he got out of a black SUV at the crossing of Iris Road and 160th Avenue, where he stood in front of the vehicle and fired at the stop sign with a pistol.
kvrr.com
Boy accidentally shot by uncle while squirrel hunting in central Minnesota
MOOSE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KVRR) – A boy was seriously injured after he was accidentally shot by his uncle while squirrel hunting near Motley. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township at 8:19 a.m. Sunday. The 12-year-old boy was...
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Person of Interest In Morrison Cty. Stop Sign Shooting Located
(KNSI) – Originally published 10/11 at 3:50 p.m. UPDATE (10/12 3:11 p.m.): The person of interest in the stop sign shooting in Morrison County has been located by sheriff’s deputies. The office says several tips came in that led to personnel being able to find the four-door SUV...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Search for Minnesota mother accused of abducting daughter to prevent vaccination
A search is underway for a New Hope mother who is accused of abducting her daughter from her ex-husband's custody to prevent her from getting vaccinated. Deanna Konz, 47, has an active warrant issued for her arrest as of Wednesday on two parental rights charges. The whereabouts of Konz and her 9-year-old daughter are unknown at this time.
lptv.org
Woman Pleads Guilty to Role in Murder on Red Lake Reservation
A Duluth woman has pleaded guilty to her role in a murder that took place in August 2019 on the Red Lake Reservation. 21-year-old Mia Sumner pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled. According to...
valleynewslive.com
Bemidji man serious hurt in rollover crash near Fosston
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Bemidji man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash near Fosston Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. near 39351 350th Avenue SE in Brandsvold Township near Fosston. The man was driving a semi which was pulling a trailer filled with asphalt...
boreal.org
Woman dies in Iron Range car crash
Northern News Now staff - Northern News Now - October 11, 2022. A woman has died after a crash Tuesday morning on the Iron Range. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 37 in Cherry Township. Officials said a car was t-boned by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Appeal made to find missing southern Minnesota man
Police have put out a public appeal to find a missing 28-year-old man in southern Minnesota. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, from Nicollet, hasn't been seen or heard from since Sept. 30. Jeffrey is described as 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 144 lbs. with brown hair and...
knsiradio.com
Drought Situation Stabilizes In Minnesota
(KNSI) – Drought conditions remained mostly stable across the State of Minnesota this past week. There are two pockets where extreme drought conditions exist. The D-3 designation is the second-worst classification on the scale used by the United State Drought Monitor. Extreme drought can be found in Southwest Minnesota, centered in Lyon County as well as a stretch from Sibley County to Ramsey County, including much of the Twin Cities metroplex.
740thefan.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
Person found shot dead in St. Paul alley
St. Paul Police are investigating after someone was found shot dead in an alley in the Payne-Palen neighborhood Monday. Officers were called after the body was discovered in the 1000 block of York Ave. E, according to the St. Paul Police Department. The victim was found alone in an alley...
KARE
Chunky bears caught on camera in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — While the voting for Fat Bear Week has ended, with Bear 747 winning the title of the fattest Fat Bear in Alaska, there are still chubby bears in Minnesota to be appreciated. The Voyageurs Wolf Project, which tracks what wolves do during the summer months, compiled a...
Here Are the Seventeen Snakes that Call Minnesota Home
Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
Anniversary of Minnesota’s Worst Ever Natural Disaster
UNDATED (WJON News) -- October 12th marks the start of what is still known as the worst natural disaster to ever hit Minnesota. The Minnesota Historical Society says more than 450 people died in the Cloquet, Duluth and Moose Lake fires. More than 1,500 square miles were scorched and towns and villages burned flat.
Comments / 0