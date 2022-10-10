ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun violence in Springfield: police, neighbors react

By Ashley Eddy
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department said the city continues to see an increase in the irresponsible use of guns.

Last week, Chief Paul Williams released updated gun violence numbers.

“I don’t have the September numbers yet, but by the end of the month we will have surpassed all of last year in the number of shots fired calls, the number of injuries, and the number of illegal guns seized,” said Williams.

In his report, Williams explained that he might sound like a broken record, but gun violence continues to plague the city.

“It is going to continue to be a problem moving forward,” said Williams. “We’ve had shootings between people in dispute, either driving or walking or in a fight with someone, and they choose to use a gun to shoot at someone.”

Recent shootings are prompting the conversation among locals. “I have a 10-year-old and 9-year-old grandson and granddaughter,” said Robin Vansickle, who lives near where a shooting happened. “They like to come out and play in the yard. It makes me not want them outside with people just firing off a gun for no reason whatsoever.”

Vansickle heard the shots ring out on S. Glenn over the weekend. “I was inside and, like I said, my son was outside working on the porch,” said Vansickle. “Come flying down Glenn, firing off a clip. Turned on Glenn onto Mt. Vernon and just drove by.”

Chief Williams said the department has always had an opportunity for focused efforts, but especially right now.”This is kind of a plus out of minus,” said Williams. “Because I have so many vacancies, I’ve got extra money, if you will, in my budget. Overtime is not an issue. We see a problem in an area, and we do direct patrol. I can put some extra resources, paying officers that overtime, to go focus on that area.”

Williams said it’s not all bad news. He predicts a 15 to 20 percent decrease in overall reported crimes for the year.

Comments / 4

Tess Tickle
2d ago

And quit calling it “gun violence”. It’s thug violence,drug violence. The kind of violence you find in a society that has lost its moral compass.

non ya
2d ago

Well that’s because Springfield is drug infested and run by liberals who couldn’t beat their way out of a wet paper bag with a hand grenade. The sheriff is from podunkville and Springfield needs a sherif that has dealt with large cities and drug problems. Let’s be real here people guns don’t get up and shoot themselves. It’s the drugs and moral issues

DFMU
2d ago

I don’t understand why they just won’t put the police cameras on every street or maybe just the streets that are most active? Memphis streets has them every turn you make and even though it’s still full of crime there the numbers have gone down in some places

