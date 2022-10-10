ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Twitter Seeking Documents Related to Federal Investigation of Elon Musk

Twitter said in a court filing that it's been trying since July to obtain materials related to a federal investigation into his effort to buy the company. "This game of 'hide the ball' must end," Twitter lawyers said in the filing. Twitter said in a court filing released on Thursday...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
New York State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired after a leaked recording of their meeting exposed crude and, at times, racist banter that has already led to one city councilmember’s resignation and could have broader legal and political consequences. If the other two councilmembers heed calls to step down, their constituents will have lost some of their most powerful leaders and a state investigation into their private meeting could lead to criminal charges and undo efforts to draw districts in their favor. Pressure mounted Thursday on Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign a day after former council President Nury Martinez stepped down for comparing another colleague’s Black son to a monkey, belittling Mexicans from the state of Oaxaca and making crass remarks about Armenians and Jews. Acting City Council President Mitch O’Farrell canceled Friday’s scheduled meeting, saying members couldn’t conduct business until the two step down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy