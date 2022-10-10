Read full article on original website
Related
Cuba Gooding Jr. Avoids Jail Time After Pleading Guilty in Forcible Touching Case
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April. Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding has stayed out of trouble and completed...
The 'only living execution survivor' described his botched lethal injection experience as 'physical and mental torture,' court documents show
The inmate had attempted to request nitrogen hypoxia as his method of death because he said people have difficulty finding his veins, the AP reported.
Donald Trump may learn on Halloween if a court-imposed monitor will oversee his real-estate and golf empire
A Manhattan judge has set October 31 as the date Donald Trump may get spooky news: whether his real-estate empire must bow to a financial monitor.
NBC Chicago
Twitter Seeking Documents Related to Federal Investigation of Elon Musk
Twitter said in a court filing that it's been trying since July to obtain materials related to a federal investigation into his effort to buy the company. "This game of 'hide the ball' must end," Twitter lawyers said in the filing. Twitter said in a court filing released on Thursday...
LAW・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon DA announces immigration reform policy to balance deportation risk when prosecuting cases
Prosecutors in Oregon have adopted an immigration reform policy that would protect immigrants from deportation.
Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired after a leaked recording of their meeting exposed crude and, at times, racist banter that has already led to one city councilmember’s resignation and could have broader legal and political consequences. If the other two councilmembers heed calls to step down, their constituents will have lost some of their most powerful leaders and a state investigation into their private meeting could lead to criminal charges and undo efforts to draw districts in their favor. Pressure mounted Thursday on Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign a day after former council President Nury Martinez stepped down for comparing another colleague’s Black son to a monkey, belittling Mexicans from the state of Oaxaca and making crass remarks about Armenians and Jews. Acting City Council President Mitch O’Farrell canceled Friday’s scheduled meeting, saying members couldn’t conduct business until the two step down.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0