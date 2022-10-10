The Nailers open training camp for 31st season

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–The WesBanco Arena construction is finally complete.

Starting on Monday the Nailers returned to their home arena for the upcoming season.

Training camp kicked off at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Sunday.

Now the team is back in the Friendly City for their preseason.

Head Coach Derek Army says the biggest thing in ECHL is depth and this year they need to find the right pieces that fit their puzzle.

You know just seeing the energy they have. You can see how excited they are to start camp and that’s what… for me I’m a big energy guy. I’m a big positive guy. You know I think that was a group that had that. So unfortunately, not all of these guys will make the team but it’s certainly a good start and it’s certainly a good showing for guys that, when an opportunity comes, I know I can trust them. Derek Army, Nailers Head Coach

Coach Army says losing incredible players can be tough but he is lucky enough to have some leaders returning this year.

Nailers veteran Tyler Drevitch says day one of camp can be rusty but they’re glad to be back and ready to work.

Day two it’s straight into it. You know I think we are trying to build chemistry right off the bat. Make sure our habits are correct and we are feeding off of each other in a positive way and it’s real positivity and excitement around the rink. Tyler Drevitch, Nailers Forward

Drevitch says he returned this season to win a championship and it starts here in training camp.

The Nailers will play their preseason opener on Friday at 7:10 p.m. against the Fort Wayne Komets.

