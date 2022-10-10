ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

The Nailers open training camp for 31st season

By Ashley Kaiser
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4BlQ_0iTmemWw00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–The WesBanco Arena construction is finally complete.

Starting on Monday the Nailers returned to their home arena for the upcoming season.

Training camp kicked off at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Sunday.

Now the team is back in the Friendly City for their preseason.

Head Coach Derek Army says the biggest thing in ECHL is depth and this year they need to find the right pieces that fit their puzzle.

You know just seeing the energy they have. You can see how excited they are to start camp and that’s what… for me I’m a big energy guy. I’m a big positive guy. You know I think that was a group that had that. So unfortunately, not all of these guys will make the team but it’s certainly a good start and it’s certainly a good showing for guys that, when an opportunity comes, I know I can trust them.

Derek Army, Nailers Head Coach

Coach Army says losing incredible players can be tough but he is lucky enough to have some leaders returning this year.

Nailers veteran Tyler Drevitch says day one of camp can be rusty but they’re glad to be back and ready to work.

Day two it’s straight into it. You know I think we are trying to build chemistry right off the bat. Make sure our habits are correct and we are feeding off of each other in a positive way and it’s real positivity and excitement around the rink.

Tyler Drevitch, Nailers Forward

Drevitch says he returned this season to win a championship and it starts here in training camp.

The Nailers will play their preseason opener on Friday at 7:10 p.m. against the Fort Wayne Komets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Central’s Doerr, Park’s Goodrich: Athletes Of The Week

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – We took a different route this week with our team of the week, awarding both Wheeling Central and Wheeling Park after winning state championships last week. And we are doing the same with our Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the week. Honoring Wheeling Park’s Gavin Goodrich and Wheeling Central’s Justin Doerr with […]
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Gives Coaching Advice to Joe Mazzulla

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers point guard Joe Mazzulla has served as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics since 2019. Now, Mazzulla will take over as the interim head coach for current head coach Ime Udoka, who is facing disciplinary action for a violation of the organization’s guidelines.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Park And Central Golf The Ohio Valley Mall Teams Of The Week

WHEELING ,W.Va. (WTRF) – Just last week Oglebay played host to the West Virginia high school golf state championships with Wheeling Central and Wheeling Park brining home state titles. This week we are honoring both teams as our Ohio Valley Mall teams of the Week.  The Maroon Knights brought home the class A title winning […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Liberty Picked As MEC Men’s Basketball Favorite

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — West Liberty has been picked to win the 2023 Mountain East Conference men’s basketball championship after a vote conducted by the league’s head coaches. The Hilltoppers garnered five first-place votes and edged Fairmont State by two points (115-113) in the preseason voting. West Liberty won the 2022 MEC Regular Season and Tournament Championships […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pacman Jones Speaks Out for Neal Brown

(Photo via WVU Athletics) Adam “Pac-Man” Jones is a legend in the state of West Virginia. His decorated career speaks for itself, and anything he says carries weight for the Gold & Blue. Jones, who is one known not to hold back his opinion, recently revealed his opinion...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Experts make their picks for WVU-Baylor

West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) returns to Morgantown for their third Thursday night game of the year, but their first at home game on Thursday night since 2018. That game? A 58-14 win over Baylor, which just so happens to be the team coming to play the Mountaineers this time around. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Wayne Komets#Wesbanco Arena#Echl#Army#2022 Nailers
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama

West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
weirstudentmedia.com

The Loss of a Band Director

The Weir High Band has endured a lot this year. After recovering from another COVID-19 year, the former band director, Joshua Garrett, left to be closer to his family, due to his father just overcoming cancer. Garrett informed the band of his departure in August during the Weir High Band’s camp. He stayed until the band camp was.
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Proposal to connect trails in Northern West Virginia has been withdrawn for now

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) At this week’s Brooke County Commission meeting, the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission announced they are withdrawing their proposal for Reconnecting Communities Pilot Discretionary Grant Program for Reconnecting River Communities due to the absence of local monetary support. This project was to develop a network of shared-use paths to connect Steubenville to […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Steelworkers Ratify Historic Agreement with Cleveland-Cliffs Steel

PITTSBURGH – The United Steelworkers (USW) said Wednesday that workers have overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new, four-year contract covering roughly 12,000 members at thirteen Cleveland-Cliffs Steel locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia and Minnesota. This includes the old Weirton Steel, now called Cleveland Cliffs Weirton. USW International Vice President (Administration) David McCall, […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Dogs in costumes will help a dog park to become reality

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) If you like dogs, Halloween and fun, mark your calendar for October 30th. They’re holding a Halloween Dog Costume Party at the Belmont County Fairground building. We just happen to know one of the judges for the event, DK Wright. This is a fundraiser for the Belmont County Dog Park. There […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Despite construction, Wheeling’s Christmas parade will roll on!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) They’re making a list and checking it twice.  The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade will step off just after 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, despite the major street project going on. WTRF will be the exclusive broadcast partner of the Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade and will stream […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

St. Paul students learn the importance of fire safety

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Learning the safety of fire prevention is in full swing at the schools in Weirton! In conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, the Weirton Fire Department is going around to each elementary school to teach students the importance of having an exit plan, stop, drop and roll tactics, and many other tools they […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

67K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy