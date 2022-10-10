Read full article on original website
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
China asked Elon Musk not to sell Starlink within the country
In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Elon Musk revealed that figures in the Chinese government have asked him directly to withhold Starlink access within China. Musk told FT that, in the publication’s summary, “Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink...in Ukraine” and “sought assurances he would not sell Starlink in China.”
Chinese oil demand is suddenly collapsing as Beijing extends zero-COVID policies, OPEC says
OPEC now sees China's demand for oil dropping by 60,000 barrels per day this year, after forecasting an increase of 120,000 only a month ago. The cartel cited the extension of zero-COVID policies in some areas of China, which is the world's top oil importer. OPEC also revised down its...
A Russian oil price cap will backfire on the global economy and the plan likely influenced OPEC's production cut, Indonesian finance minister says
A price cap on Russian oil could backfire on the global economy, Indonesia's finance minister warned. If a price cap is met with retaliation from Russia, it could result in oil prices being pushed higher. The move could also set a precedent for other commodities, which would hurt some of...
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
Manchin says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production shows US must emphasize 'energy independence and security'
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the U.S. needs to refocus on domestic energy security in the wake of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production on Wednesday.
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Biden has 'opened the door' for Russia, OPEC+ to regain control of the global oil market: Phil Flynn
Senior account executive Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group discusses how the move by OPEC to lower oil prices may affect gas prices in the United States.
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
The US economy is 'doing very well' and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets despite intense volatility, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says
The US economy is "doing very well" and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets, Janet Yellen said. Yellen pointed to the strong labor market, and added she believed inflation could come down without hammering jobs. "While there's some concern about liquidity in markets, I don't think we've see...
Electric vehicles could be charged within 5 minutes thanks to tech developed by NASA for use in space
The complex cooling technique, developed to maintain proper temperatures in space, can deliver 4.6 times the current of other electric car chargers.
Vladimir Putin's 'gas blackmail' is failing as an LNG revolution allows Europe to end its dependence on Russia, says Yale professor
Russia's plan to wreak havoc on the European gas flows could sharply backfire as the market shifts in the European Union's favor, according to Yale professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld. Sonnenfeld wrote in a Financial Times column Monday that the relationship between Russia and Europe has changed, and Europe no longer depends...
Russia's seaborne oil shipments to Europe have plunged 60% since the war in Ukraine began
Seaborne oil shipments from Russia to Europe have fallen 60% since the February invasion of Ukraine. Sanctions will prove difficult for the Kremlin to export oil elsewhere. The latest EU penalties restrict Russian crude from being transported on EU tankers. Russian seaborne crude oil shipments to Europe have plummeted 60%...
Russia is scraping the bottom of the manpower barrel in order to hold off Ukraine's advance
Moscow has launched a "partial mobilization" of up to 300,000 troops amid its struggles in Ukraine. It appears more sweeping than officials said, with the elderly and disabled among those called up. That, and Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine, have drawn comparison to events at the end of WWII. As...
Putin moots gas hub in Turkey with Nord Stream supplies
MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia could redirect supplies intended for the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea to create a European gas hub in Turkey, or even use the one intact part of Nord Stream 2 to supply the EU.
Jagdtiger: The German Tank Destroyer That Was Both Devastating and Problematic
Throughout the Second World War, the Wehrmacht used some of the best equipment of the era. This was largely due to the fact the German Führer wanted the country’s military to be the largest and most fearsome in the world. Among the most devastating (and issue-ridden) tank destroyers to be developed during this time was the Jagdtiger – officially known as the Panzerjäger Tiger Ausf. B – which saw service on both the Western and Eastern Fronts during the conflict.
Norway's police flag a threat to a huge gas plant, rattling energy markets with Europe on high alert for sabotage
Norway's police say they have resolved an incident at one of the country's largest natural gas plants. Telephone threats were made to the Nyhamna plant, the local mayor told Reuters. Natural gas benchmarks jumped by over 2% as Europe frets about Russian energy sabotage. A potential threat to a large...
