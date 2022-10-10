ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Mariners lose to Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS, fans still feeling the postseason magic

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the AL Division Series Tuesday after they had the lead for most of the game. Fans at home - and on the road - are rallying for the Mariners, who have made a historic comeback from their 21-year postseason drought. There certainly seems to be some 'Mariners Magic' in the air this season.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

T-Mobile Park preparing for Mariners to face the Astros at home Saturday

SEATTLE, Wash. — It's mid-October and people are still talking about Mariners baseball. The Mariners will play the Astros in Houston on Tuesday and Thursday before returning home to play at T-Mobile Park this weekend. Thousands of fans took the chance to watch the wild-card games on the big...
HOUSTON, TX
KOMO News

How the Mariners can upset Houston and keep title dreams alive

Go ahead, check out the majority of the national "expert" predictions. Almost none of them give the Seattle Mariners the nod to beat the AL West Champion Houston Astros. You know what they're looking at? Recent history, there's no denying the Astros success. 106 wins, yeah it's a nice record....
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
City
Renton, WA
KOMO News

Jarred Kelenic's comeback is impressive, could have storybook ending

The story of Jarred Kelenic is still being written, heck, the first chapter of that story is still in the works. He surged at the end of last season as the Mariners made a late push to the postseason. That led to high hopes at the start of 2022. That part of the story didn't go according to plan, with a cold start and eventual demotion to Triple-A Tacoma.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Fans fall silent, as Mariners fall to Astros in Houston

The energy of Mariners fans Tuesday afternoon, electric, as it's been for weeks now, all the way down to the bottom of the ninth, waiting for that final out, when Yordan Alvarez hit that 3-run homer. Totally stunned, fans fell silent. “I’m so sad I love the Mariners They deserve...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy