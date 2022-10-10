The story of Jarred Kelenic is still being written, heck, the first chapter of that story is still in the works. He surged at the end of last season as the Mariners made a late push to the postseason. That led to high hopes at the start of 2022. That part of the story didn't go according to plan, with a cold start and eventual demotion to Triple-A Tacoma.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO