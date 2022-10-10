Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Mariners lose to Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS, fans still feeling the postseason magic
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the AL Division Series Tuesday after they had the lead for most of the game. Fans at home - and on the road - are rallying for the Mariners, who have made a historic comeback from their 21-year postseason drought. There certainly seems to be some 'Mariners Magic' in the air this season.
KOMO News
Postseason baseball returning to Seattle for the first time in 21 years
SEATTLE, Wash. — Postseason baseball is coming to Seattle for the first time in 21 years. While there’s excitement all around the city, it’s been a tough day for Mariner’s fans after the walk-off loss to the Astros. “I don’t think a loss like that ever...
KOMO News
T-Mobile Park preparing for Mariners to face the Astros at home Saturday
SEATTLE, Wash. — It's mid-October and people are still talking about Mariners baseball. The Mariners will play the Astros in Houston on Tuesday and Thursday before returning home to play at T-Mobile Park this weekend. Thousands of fans took the chance to watch the wild-card games on the big...
KOMO News
How the Mariners can upset Houston and keep title dreams alive
Go ahead, check out the majority of the national "expert" predictions. Almost none of them give the Seattle Mariners the nod to beat the AL West Champion Houston Astros. You know what they're looking at? Recent history, there's no denying the Astros success. 106 wins, yeah it's a nice record....
KOMO News
Jarred Kelenic's comeback is impressive, could have storybook ending
The story of Jarred Kelenic is still being written, heck, the first chapter of that story is still in the works. He surged at the end of last season as the Mariners made a late push to the postseason. That led to high hopes at the start of 2022. That part of the story didn't go according to plan, with a cold start and eventual demotion to Triple-A Tacoma.
KOMO News
Mariners fall to Astros in Game 2 of the American League Division Series
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners lost to the Astros 2-4 in Houston Thursday in Game 2 of the American League Division Series (ALDS). Up next is Game 3 in Seattle. Fans all over western Washington have been riding the 'Mariners Magic' high since the team secured their playoff spot.
Hall of Famer Randy Johnson's love of photography back in the spotlight after viral tweet
Former MLB superstar Randy Johnson retired from baseball in 2009 and his passion for photography really took off. Fans realized it again this week.
KOMO News
Fans fall silent, as Mariners fall to Astros in Houston
The energy of Mariners fans Tuesday afternoon, electric, as it's been for weeks now, all the way down to the bottom of the ninth, waiting for that final out, when Yordan Alvarez hit that 3-run homer. Totally stunned, fans fell silent. “I’m so sad I love the Mariners They deserve...
