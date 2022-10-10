Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Titans reach early bye banged-up but leading AFC South
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The start to this season feels painfully familiar to both the Tennessee Titans and their fans. Yes, it's a bad case of deja vu because of injuries. The Titans have 11 players on injured reserve five games into this season after setting an NFL record last year by using 91 different players in a non-strike season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lions hoping healthy running game can help salvage season
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions are 1-4 with one of the worst defenses in the league and Jared Goff is too mistake-prone to save them. If coach Dan Campbell’s team — which has a bye this week — is going to salvage anything out of yet another poor start, it's going to be the running game that makes it happen.
49ers shutout of Seahawks offense looks more impressive by the week
When the 49ers shutout the Seahawks’ offense in Week 2 it looked like a case of a dominant defense wrecking an inferior offense. Seattle was coming off a game where the scored 17 points amassed just 253 yards of total offense. The games since Week 2 in Santa Clara though have painted a different picture that makes the 49ers’ defensive performance against Seattle more impressive.
Citrus County Chronicle
Punter Gillan returns from London and practices with Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan returned to practice Thursday after remaining in the United Kingdom for a couple of extra days because of a passport issue. Gillan returned to the United States on Wednesday and was a full participant for New York (4-1)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Sabres sign coach Don Granato to 2-year extension
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres signed coach Don Granato to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday, rewarding him for the team's improvement in his first full season. Granato had two years left on his existing contract and is now locked up through the 2025-26 season. He will...
Citrus County Chronicle
Wilks seeks debut win when Panthers visit struggling LA Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Not many NFL offenses have struggled more than the Los Angeles Rams' unit this season. The Carolina Panthers' offense is one of them.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bros and foes: Bills' Allen, Chiefs' Mahomes rivals, friends
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The previous time Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen saw each other in the heat of competition wasn't at Arrowhead Stadium during their epic January playoff game, when the Chiefs quarterback rallied past Allen and his Bills for an overtime victory and a return to the AFC title game.
Citrus County Chronicle
Phils set for 1st home playoff game since 2011, face Braves
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Howard swung and stumbled, belly flopped onto the dirt, then hobbled a step or two before he crumpled to the ground in pain. He sat with his head down while a swarm of St. Louis Cardinals buzzed past him and celebrated their clinching win in the 2011 NL Division Series at Citizens Bank Park.
Comments / 0