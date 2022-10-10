Read full article on original website
Top seed curse: Cloud9 fall out of Worlds 2022 after dropping essential game to EDG
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For the first time in their history, Cloud9 came into the League of Legends World Championship...
Riot plans to add victory and defeat post-game screens to VALORANT soon
With the “future of VALORANT” in mind, the developers at Riot Games are planning to roll out a series of upcoming user experience and user interface changes starting with Patch 5.08, including a huge overhaul to the post-game screens showing victory and defeat. The new victory and defeat...
4 Royal Never Give Up starters test positive for COVID, will temporarily play remotely at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Four out of five League of Legends players in Royal Never Give Up’s starting lineup have...
100T and CTBC will need a miracle to overcome RNG and Gen.G in Group D of Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Group D—consisting of 100 Thieves, Royal Never Give Up, CTBC Flying Oyster, and Gen.G—seemed like a...
As red-hot as it gets: Spirit star Collapse has a near-perfect win rate in Dota 2 pubs ahead of The International
Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov played a pivotal role in helping Team Spirit complete their dream run at The International 10—a feat that saw them take home the ultimate prize despite being the underdogs. Collapse’s Magnus plays were out of this world. They produced some of the most iconic...
‘Character, team spirit, and identity’: YamatoCannon talks Fnatic’s run at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Before the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, many predicted Fnatic to...
EDG claim another Worlds scalp after dumping Fnatic out of groups, help T1 with quarterfinals quest
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After butchering and eliminating Cloud9 just an hour before, EDward Gaming carved up Fnatic in an...
These teams have recorded the highest KDA in the Worlds 2022 group stage so far
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The first round robin of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage is over...
Comp is on pace to write his name in Worlds history books after blazing hot start in group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After a perfect start at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Rogue’s star AD carry...
Rogue stole the show in Group C of Worlds 2022. Can any of their opponents fight back in the second round-robin?
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Every group at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship main event has had some surprises...
What is ALGS in Apex Legends? The Apex Legends Global Series explained
Esports is often the best advertisement for a competitive game, and the same is true for Apex Legends. EA and Respawn first revealed the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) in 2019, a move that expanded its competitive scene and sought to create a stable esports structure for the battle royale.
Rammus is the big winner among the champions buffed in League Patch 12.20
While the 2022 League of Legends World Championship action continues, Riot Games is working on bringing some exciting changes to the live servers that will be hitting the game in Patch 12.20. The balance team is looking to buff Rammus, as he’s currently stuck at a sub-50 percent win rate...
Doublelift on NA League’s financial, competitive woes in 2022: ‘The bubble is collapsing’
Former professional League of Legends player Doublelift had some harsh comments on the current state of finances in the North American League scene on his livestream earlier today. Doublelift claimed that the economic “bubble” of League in NA is “collapsing,” and that the LCS has reached a point where it will need to downsize player salaries and other financial ventures.
Riot plans to ‘tap down’ Blitzcrank support and buff him in another position in League Patch 12.20
Riot Games is planning to shift Blitzcrank to another position in League of Legends. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer on Riot’s balance team, unveiled a list of changes for Patch 12.20 last night, and one of the champions adjusted in the update is set to be Blitzcrank. “Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp,” Phroxzon said.
Worlds 2022’s laning phase is being dominated by one player
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. When it comes to early game prowess in the group stage of the 2022 League of...
Just catching up on Worlds 2022? Here’s everything that’s happened in groups so far
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The first round robin of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage is in...
The best agents to play alongside Harbor in VALORANT
VALORANT’s latest agent as of Episode Five, Act Three is the water-bending India-born controller Harbor, and his kit gives him the opportunity to be a very impactful agent in the game’s meta. Harbor’s signature ability is one of his most valuable, a wall of water that’s direction can...
Solo removed from NAVI Dota 2 roster following TI11 LCQ loss, rumors of internal issues
The International 2022 Last Chance Qualifiers recently wrapped up, and despite thriving during the group stage, NAVI bombed out of the Dota 2 tournament after losing to T1 and Xtreme Gaming. And shortly after their elimination, NAVI announced that it is parting ways with team captain Alexey “Solo” Berezin, leaving four players on NAVI’s Dota 2 team ahead of the new season.
Jankos underlines what G2 must do to advance out of groups at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After losing to JD Gaming and DWG KIA, G2 Esports are 1-2 in Group B of...
When does VALORANT Episode 5, Act 3 start?
It’s time for another VALORANT Act to rotate out. Episode five, Act two is going to conclude in the upcoming week. With the final act of the episode approaching, most players are looking to finish their battle passes before the new rolls out. A new act doesn’t only come...
