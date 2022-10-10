What does it say when three candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court won’t sign a pledge to undertake an ethical campaign? The Ohio State Bar Association, like most of us, believes that ethical campaigns for Supreme Court justices are critically important, and asked the candidates to sign its “clean campaign agreement.” Terri Jamison, Marilyn Zayas, and Jennifer Brunner were all happy to do so. Pat DeWine, Sharon Kennedy, and Pat Fisher refused. Given how they’ve performed their duties, it’s no surprise that they won’t commit to run respectable campaigns.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO