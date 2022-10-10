ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

All three GOP candidates for Ohio Supreme Court refuse to sign clean-campaign pledge

What does it say when three candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court won’t sign a pledge to undertake an ethical campaign? The Ohio State Bar Association, like most of us, believes that ethical campaigns for Supreme Court justices are critically important, and asked the candidates to sign its “clean campaign agreement.” Terri Jamison, Marilyn Zayas, and Jennifer Brunner were all happy to do so. Pat DeWine, Sharon Kennedy, and Pat Fisher refused. Given how they’ve performed their duties, it’s no surprise that they won’t commit to run respectable campaigns.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

JD Vance slams 'fraud' Tim Ryan ahead of first Ohio Senate debate

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance slammed his Democratic opponent Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) ahead of the pair's first debate set for Monday evening. In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Vance called Ryan "a fraud" and expressed optimism that on Election Day he would be...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Russia, OH
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
City
Poland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
California, OH
Cleveland.com

Ryan-Vance debate: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While the Cleveland Baseball team’s name change didn’t come up in the first debate between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance, it had in a primary debate and Fox News interview when Vance hit former opponent Matt Dolan, whose family owns the team, over the name change. Vance had called out the Dolan’s for weakness giving into the ‘woke mob.’
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ryan
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Hill

Ryan slams Vance: ‘Ohio needs an ass-kicker, not an ass-kisser’

Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan slammed his Republican opponent J.D. Vance during a televised debate Monday, calling him an “ass-kisser.”. Ryan referenced a comment former President Trump made at a Youngstown rally last month where he said to laughs, “J.D. is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much.”
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Senate#Gop Senate#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Sen#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Republican#U S Senate#Gop#Democrats

Comments / 0

Community Policy