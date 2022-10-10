Read full article on original website
WATCH: Trump gets one-finger salute at Ohio rally
Supporters of former President Donald Trump held up a single finger and pointed it at him during a rally Saturday. The gesture was done by various members of the crowd during a rally held by Trump in Youngstown, Ohio, for U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance. The meaning and origin of...
All three GOP candidates for Ohio Supreme Court refuse to sign clean-campaign pledge
What does it say when three candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court won’t sign a pledge to undertake an ethical campaign? The Ohio State Bar Association, like most of us, believes that ethical campaigns for Supreme Court justices are critically important, and asked the candidates to sign its “clean campaign agreement.” Terri Jamison, Marilyn Zayas, and Jennifer Brunner were all happy to do so. Pat DeWine, Sharon Kennedy, and Pat Fisher refused. Given how they’ve performed their duties, it’s no surprise that they won’t commit to run respectable campaigns.
Washington Examiner
JD Vance slams 'fraud' Tim Ryan ahead of first Ohio Senate debate
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance slammed his Democratic opponent Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) ahead of the pair's first debate set for Monday evening. In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Vance called Ryan "a fraud" and expressed optimism that on Election Day he would be...
Ambition is in driver's seat in Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance Ohio U.S. Senate race | Thomas Suddes
Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. tsuddes@gmail.com Ambition can do terrible things to an Ohio politician. If...
WATCH: Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock dodges question on abortion limitations
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., dodged a question from Fox News Digital about abortion limitations, and said Democrats should forge ahead with its focus on abortion ahead of the midterms.
Ryan-Vance debate: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While the Cleveland Baseball team’s name change didn’t come up in the first debate between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance, it had in a primary debate and Fox News interview when Vance hit former opponent Matt Dolan, whose family owns the team, over the name change. Vance had called out the Dolan’s for weakness giving into the ‘woke mob.’
Donna J. Carr for 9th Ohio District Court of Appeals, Feb. 10 term: endorsement editorial
When Donna J. Carr first joined the Akron-based 9th Ohio District Court of Appeals in 1998, she was the only woman on an appellate bench of all men -- and eight months pregnant, to boot. Twenty-four years later, women judges outnumber men on the court four-to-one. No matter. Carr, 62,...
What Tim Ryan thinks Ohioans need in the US Senate
The first topic of the night was inflation and the economy. Vance has said that we are in a recession and blames it on Democratic spending.
JD Vance acknowledges close race with Tim Ryan
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Republican J.D. Vance is conceding that polls showing him in a dogfight with Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) for an open Ohio Senate seat are accurate, telling grassroots supporters he has to “close the deal” with moderate, center-right voters.
Kamala Harris ducks Latin America despite assignment to discover the 'root causes' of illegal immigration
Vice President Kamala Harris has spent only three days over the course of two trips to Latin America since she took office as border encounters hit an all-time high.
Ryan slams Vance: ‘Ohio needs an ass-kicker, not an ass-kisser’
Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan slammed his Republican opponent J.D. Vance during a televised debate Monday, calling him an “ass-kisser.”. Ryan referenced a comment former President Trump made at a Youngstown rally last month where he said to laughs, “J.D. is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much.”
Ohio Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan discusses campaign: "We've got a lot of momentum"
CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa sits down with Democratic congressman and Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan on "Red and Blue" a month ahead of the midterm elections. Ryan shares his reaction to Monday's debate against Republican J.D. Vance, and discusses the support he's getting from the party and the key issues his campaign is focused on.
Election 2022: Ohio Supreme Court says Democrat can challenge GOP Rep. Jay Edwards
State Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, will face an opponent on the November ballot after the Ohio Supreme Court overruled a decision by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. The court said Tuesday that Democrat Tanya Conrath shall be on the ballot for the 94th House district. Voting by absentee ballot...
Russia to evacuate Kherson residents as Ukraine advances
In a sign that continuing and sustained Ukrainian military gains along the southern front are worrying the Kremlin, Russia is promising free accommodation to residents of the partially occupied Kherson region who want to evacuate to Russia
NATO's Patchwork Air Defenses Failed Ukraine. What Now?
Volodymyr Omelyan, Ukraine's former infrastructure minister, told Newsweek he was concerned it would take "weeks" for Western systems to arrive.
Meet the American who invented the crash test dummy, a life-saving innovation
Born in Cleveland and raised in California, Samuel W. Alderson helped make highways safer in America and worldwide by creating the crash test dummy — an invention that has saved thousands of lives,
