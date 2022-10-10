Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Alvarez homers again, Astros top Mariners 4-2, lead ALDS 2-0
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Houston Astros over the Mariners 4-2 on Thursday for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series. Alvarez was...
Citrus County Chronicle
Snell: Dodgers-Padres NLDS at Petco Park should be 'insane'
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The atmosphere at Petco Park will be absolutely electric Friday night when Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres face Tony Gonsolin and the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the first playoff game at the downtown ballpark with fans in the stands in 16 years.
Citrus County Chronicle
Phils set for 1st home playoff game since 2011, face Braves
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Howard swung and stumbled, belly flopped onto the dirt, then hobbled a step or two before he crumpled to the ground in pain. He sat with his head down while a swarm of St. Louis Cardinals buzzed past him and celebrated their clinching win in the 2011 NL Division Series at Citizens Bank Park.
Citrus County Chronicle
Timeline of Washington's recent tumult under Dan Snyder
Dan Snyder’s ownership of Washington’s NFL franchise has been a matter of considerable debate for years. Some has centered around a lack of success on the field: six playoff appearances in 23 seasons since he bought the team in 1999.
Tanev scores go-ahead goal in 2nd, Kraken beat Kings 4-1
Brandon Tanev scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period and the Seattle Kraken rebounded from an opening loss to beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Thursday night
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams want more creativity, elusiveness from running backs
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams don't have the least productive running game in the NFL just because of their injury-plagued offensive line. The defending Super Bowl champions also need much better play from their running backs, who are struggling right along with the men blocking for them.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP...
