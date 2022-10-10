ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Mini-budget U-turn on table as Kwasi Kwarteng flies home

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has cut short his visit to the US for urgent talks in Downing Street, with a U-turn over the mini-budget on the table. Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing calls to change her economic plans to reassure markets and her party. Mr Kwarteng is expected to arrive...
The Independent

What is a windfall tax and what does it mean for me?

Britain faces skyrocketing energy prices underpinning a crippling cost-of-living crisis that is also exacerbated by rising food and rental prices.As millions across the country brace themselves for a difficult winter the government is attempting to find ways to ease the burden on the population. One way it has decided to do that is to introduce an energy price cap. To help fund this the government introduced a £5bn temporary windfall tax of 25 per cent on oil and gas companies in May. Now, Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has announced plans to cap the revenues of low-carbon electricity generators in...
The Guardian

How Tory tax policies have increased the burden on the poor

The Institute for Fiscal Studies is correct to point out that the poor will be paying more stealth taxes in the next few years (IFS: Millions in Britain ‘face stealth tax raid’ under Liz Truss’s plans, 6 October). This has been the tax policy since the Thatcher government in 1979, as the balance has shifted from direct to indirect taxes or – to put it another way – from progressive to regressive taxation. It’s a move away from using tax as a tool to redistribute income, reducing the high rate of tax from 83% to 60% and the basic rate from 33% to 30%. This is now 45% and 19%. The same is true of corporation tax, which has reduced from 52% in 1979 to 19% today.
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 COLA: The Big Announcement Is Just Days Away

For months, seniors on Social Security have been eagerly awaiting news of a 2023 COLA. While we'll have a more definitive answer within a week, here's a ballpark of what seniors may be looking at. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

You Might Have to Pay Social Security Taxes on Another $8,100 of Your Earnings in 2023

Workers pay Social Security taxes on only a certain amount of their wages. Next year, the limit on wages that face Social Security taxes might be going up for certain workers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BBC

Liz Truss: Ministers working on energy-saving plan

The government is working on a plan to help individuals and businesses use energy more efficiently, Prime Minister Liz Truss has said. On Sunday, a minister told the BBC a public information campaign to help people cut their energy use was pulled by No 10 on the grounds of cost.
Axios

Social Security payments set for biggest increase in decades

Thursday's consumer price index data is more important than most for millions of retirees and other Social Security recipients. That's because, under federal law, it will determine how large a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) they will receive at the start of 2023. Why it matters: The adjustments were created to ensure...
Deseret News

Social Security benefits get big bump from inflation

While inflation is pounding folks at the gas pump and the checkout stand, it’s not all bad news for older adults on a fixed income. Because inflation is so high, Social Security benefits are poised to get the biggest bump in more than 40 years. The cost of living...
TechCrunch

6 investors share where they draw the line when it comes to ethical issues

Like most professions involving power and wealth, venture capital also sometimes attracts people for whom doing the right thing isn’t a concern. Limited regulatory oversight and a lack of transparency mean that investors can often get off scot-free for not factoring ethics into their investment philosophy. We’ve all seen...
