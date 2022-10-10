The Institute for Fiscal Studies is correct to point out that the poor will be paying more stealth taxes in the next few years (IFS: Millions in Britain ‘face stealth tax raid’ under Liz Truss’s plans, 6 October). This has been the tax policy since the Thatcher government in 1979, as the balance has shifted from direct to indirect taxes or – to put it another way – from progressive to regressive taxation. It’s a move away from using tax as a tool to redistribute income, reducing the high rate of tax from 83% to 60% and the basic rate from 33% to 30%. This is now 45% and 19%. The same is true of corporation tax, which has reduced from 52% in 1979 to 19% today.

INCOME TAX ・ 14 HOURS AGO