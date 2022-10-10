Read full article on original website
rsvplive.ie
Thousands could receive further cash boosts as Government consider additional lump sums and bonuses
Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has said that the government has the financial means to bring in more supports for households if the cost of living crisis continues into next year. He and Finance Minister Paschal O'Donohoe presented Budget 2023 last month, and it featured a number of one-off...
BBC
Mini-budget U-turn on table as Kwasi Kwarteng flies home
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has cut short his visit to the US for urgent talks in Downing Street, with a U-turn over the mini-budget on the table. Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing calls to change her economic plans to reassure markets and her party. Mr Kwarteng is expected to arrive...
What is a windfall tax and what does it mean for me?
Britain faces skyrocketing energy prices underpinning a crippling cost-of-living crisis that is also exacerbated by rising food and rental prices.As millions across the country brace themselves for a difficult winter the government is attempting to find ways to ease the burden on the population. One way it has decided to do that is to introduce an energy price cap. To help fund this the government introduced a £5bn temporary windfall tax of 25 per cent on oil and gas companies in May. Now, Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has announced plans to cap the revenues of low-carbon electricity generators in...
How Tory tax policies have increased the burden on the poor
The Institute for Fiscal Studies is correct to point out that the poor will be paying more stealth taxes in the next few years (IFS: Millions in Britain ‘face stealth tax raid’ under Liz Truss’s plans, 6 October). This has been the tax policy since the Thatcher government in 1979, as the balance has shifted from direct to indirect taxes or – to put it another way – from progressive to regressive taxation. It’s a move away from using tax as a tool to redistribute income, reducing the high rate of tax from 83% to 60% and the basic rate from 33% to 30%. This is now 45% and 19%. The same is true of corporation tax, which has reduced from 52% in 1979 to 19% today.
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
While the discomfort of a recession will be felt by most of us, there are ways to prepare your finances to see yourself through any economic turmoil.
Child tax credit 2022: How much is it and when will I get it?
TENS of thousands of families have started to reap the rewards of new child tax credit payments. This credit formed part of Connecticut's 2022-2023 budget bill, which was signed into law by Governor Ned Lamont in May. Those eligible for the credit started to see a rebate of $250 per...
Stimulus Relief Checks: Who’s Getting More Money This Fall?
Gas prices and inflation as a whole have come down somewhat in recent weeks. However, prices are still much higher than they were a year ago, and that is leaving Americans feeling short-changed. Save...
Social Security benefits to rise by 8.7% in 2023, the biggest boost in decades
WASHINGTON — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by thehigher cost of everyday living. The cost-of-living adjustment means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra...
Motley Fool
Social Security's 2023 COLA: The Big Announcement Is Just Days Away
For months, seniors on Social Security have been eagerly awaiting news of a 2023 COLA. While we'll have a more definitive answer within a week, here's a ballpark of what seniors may be looking at. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
If You Make $60,000 in Average Annual Income, Here's How Much You Can Claim in Social Security if You Retire at Age 62
Retirees can actually start taking Social Security as early as the age of 62. However, there are implications of doing this, including a penalty that retirees should understand. However, just because there is a penalty doesn't mean you shouldn't consider taking Social Security early. You’re reading a free article with...
These are the wealthiest US states, according to a new report — and a wealth tax on the country's richest would raise $415 billion
There might be billions of dollars of untaxed wealth in your state — and it's one reason why sales taxes are so high.
Can Millionaires and Billionaires Collect Social Security?
Although to some degree it might seem as if billionaires and millionaires in the U.S. shouldn't be collecting Social Security, the truth is there is no law against it, and mathematically it makes...
Motley Fool
You Might Have to Pay Social Security Taxes on Another $8,100 of Your Earnings in 2023
Workers pay Social Security taxes on only a certain amount of their wages. Next year, the limit on wages that face Social Security taxes might be going up for certain workers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NBC San Diego
Show Me the Money: Many Still Waiting for California ‘Inflation Relief' Payments
Last week, the buzz was about free money: The state of California's long-awaited inflation-relief program finally kicked off on Friday, and as many as 23 million Calfornians were expecting direct deposits or checks of up to $1,050. The payments come after lawmakers in June approved the Middle Class Tax Refund...
The Fed will be more aggressive with rate hikes into early 2023 after September's inflation shock, Barclays says
The Federal Reserve could push up its benchmark interest rate past 5% in 2023, Barclays said Thursday as September's hotter-than-anticipated inflation report prompted it to change its projections for the central bank's policy moves. "We now expect more aggressive, front-loaded hikes by the Fed in the next few meetings," Jonathan...
BBC
Liz Truss: Ministers working on energy-saving plan
The government is working on a plan to help individuals and businesses use energy more efficiently, Prime Minister Liz Truss has said. On Sunday, a minister told the BBC a public information campaign to help people cut their energy use was pulled by No 10 on the grounds of cost.
Social Security payments set for biggest increase in decades
Thursday's consumer price index data is more important than most for millions of retirees and other Social Security recipients. That's because, under federal law, it will determine how large a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) they will receive at the start of 2023. Why it matters: The adjustments were created to ensure...
Biden’s deficit reduction brag masks colossal wave of new spending
President Biden has trumpeted deficit reduction under his administration, but outsized spending and rising interest rates could soon send deficits higher again.
Social Security benefits get big bump from inflation
While inflation is pounding folks at the gas pump and the checkout stand, it’s not all bad news for older adults on a fixed income. Because inflation is so high, Social Security benefits are poised to get the biggest bump in more than 40 years. The cost of living...
TechCrunch
6 investors share where they draw the line when it comes to ethical issues
Like most professions involving power and wealth, venture capital also sometimes attracts people for whom doing the right thing isn’t a concern. Limited regulatory oversight and a lack of transparency mean that investors can often get off scot-free for not factoring ethics into their investment philosophy. We’ve all seen...
