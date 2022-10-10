Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NBA Rumors: Warriors' Draymond Green Suspension Wasn't Necessary in Jordan Poole's Eyes
Report: Poole thought Draymond suspension wasn't necessary originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It appears that Jordan Poole took the high road after his altercation in practice with Draymond Green last week. On Wednesday's edition of "NBA Today," NBA reporter Marc Spears clarified how Poole and the rest of his...
T1 wrap up first place in Group A at Worlds group stage
T1 won all three of their matches on Thursday to wrap up first place in Group A at the League
