Cumberland County, TN

Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER

At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
Sweetwater Police Department takes escaped inmate into custody

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it was looking for information to help find an escaped inmate. Later that day, at around 5 p.m., the Sweetwater Police Department said they took the man into custody. Rodney Wayne Presley, who was incarcerated for misdemeanor...
SWEETWATER, TN
Cumberland County, TN
Cumberland County, TN
CCSO finds, returns more than $10,000 in stolen items to owner

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton commends the hard work of the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division that led to the return of an abundance of stolen property to the rightful owner. CCSO Detectives were able to determine more than $10,000 in property was stolen...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Cumberland Co. deputy killed in off-duty crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own. Corban Goad, a deputy with CCSO, was killed in a vehicle crash in Fentress County Saturday night, according to officials. Goad was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 127 when his...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
3 displaced in house fire Tuesday, Hamilton County OEM says

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A house fire Tuesday afternoon in Harrison has displaced 3 people, according to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management. They say the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Porter Drive:. Crews arrived to heavy smoke, Hamilton County OEM says. According...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
THP identifies man killed in wrong-way crash

Following up on a story first reported by our partners at BBB-TV on Friday, we now know the name of the man who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 59-year-old Eric White of Harriman was traveling east in...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
THP confirms identity of victim from deadly crash in Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County Sheriff's Office deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) troopers are investigating a fatal two-car crash, according to a Facebook post from LCSO. THP confirmed the identity of the victim as Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore. The crash happened on State Route 444 (Tellico...
Sparta Farm Home To Next University Of Tennessee Mural

A Sparta family farm will be the site of the 30th mural painting done by the University of Tennessee’s “Everywhere You Look UT” campaign. The Johnson Family Farm has been a fixture in White County since 1806. Cynthea Johnson Amason is the family’s eldest daughter. She said when the opportunity arose for the family to marry their love for their community and their love for the University of Tennessee, it seemed like a no-brainer.
SPARTA, TN
Celina Plans To Submit Cumberland River Hospital Reopening Letter Of Intent

The City of Celina planning to submit a letter of intent to healthcare provider company Boa Vida. The company recently expressed interest in helping to reopen the Cumberland River Hospital. Mayor Luke Collins said the group wants to ensure that the local community would be invested, so he proposed a compensation plan that would pay the company to reopen the facility.
CELINA, TN

