WTVC
Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
crossvillenews1st.com
ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER
At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
WTVC
Retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy to join Hamilton County Mayor's Office
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced that retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will join his office. Roddy will serve as a special advisor to the Mayor, and the county's Chief of Staff, Claire McVay. Roddy spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department. He served...
Sweetwater Police Department takes escaped inmate into custody
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it was looking for information to help find an escaped inmate. Later that day, at around 5 p.m., the Sweetwater Police Department said they took the man into custody. Rodney Wayne Presley, who was incarcerated for misdemeanor...
1450wlaf.com
CCSO finds, returns more than $10,000 in stolen items to owner
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton commends the hard work of the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division that led to the return of an abundance of stolen property to the rightful owner. CCSO Detectives were able to determine more than $10,000 in property was stolen...
WTVC
Walker County firefighter with DUI in Hamilton County resigns Monday
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County firefighter with a recent DUI in Hamilton County resigned Monday. PIO Joe Legge confirmed his resignation but says it's unclear if Kolbe Mosley resigned because of the DUI. Mosley was arrested for a DUI in Hamilton County on September 28th. An arrest...
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office remembers life of deputy who died in off-duty crash
CUMBERLAND GAP, Tenn. — A deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division died during an off-duty vehicle crash Saturday night, according to authorities. The sheriff's office confirmed the deputy's identity as Corban Goad, 21. According to a post on Facebook, the sheriff's office said the crash happened...
15-year-old arrested for bomb threat made at Etowah High, police say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl now faces felony terroristic threat charges after the Cherokee Sheriff's Office arrested her Tuesday in connection with a bomb threat made at Etowah High School. On Sept. 28, Etowah High School administrators put the school into an “emergency evacuation” because of the...
WSMV
Cumberland Co. deputy killed in off-duty crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own. Corban Goad, a deputy with CCSO, was killed in a vehicle crash in Fentress County Saturday night, according to officials. Goad was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 127 when his...
21-Year-Old Corban Goad Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Cumberland County (Cumberland County, TN)
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported that a motor vehicle accident occurred on Saturday night. The officials stated that 21-year-old Corban Goad, a deputy with [..]
2 Men Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Campbell County (Campbell County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened on Old Highway 63 in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
29-Year-Old Dylan Price Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Loudon County (Loudon County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on Tellico Parkway at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WTVC
Meigs County 911 board chairman says they were unaware $1M dollars was misappropriated
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office says the former director of the Meigs County Emergency Communications District misappropriated at least $1,084,188.60. And the chairman of the Meigs County 911 board says members and county officials were unaware of what was happening. The Comptroller's Office report says the...
WTVC
3 displaced in house fire Tuesday, Hamilton County OEM says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A house fire Tuesday afternoon in Harrison has displaced 3 people, according to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management. They say the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Porter Drive:. Crews arrived to heavy smoke, Hamilton County OEM says. According...
WYSH AM 1380
THP identifies man killed in wrong-way crash
Following up on a story first reported by our partners at BBB-TV on Friday, we now know the name of the man who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 59-year-old Eric White of Harriman was traveling east in...
THP confirms identity of victim from deadly crash in Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County Sheriff's Office deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) troopers are investigating a fatal two-car crash, according to a Facebook post from LCSO. THP confirmed the identity of the victim as Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore. The crash happened on State Route 444 (Tellico...
wvlt.tv
Kingston pastor credits cameras from stopping another costly church break-in
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - In August, Open Arms Ministry in Kingston reported that someone had broken into the church and destroyed doors, windows and food stored inside. It was thousands of dollars in damage that’s still being repaired today. Less than two months later, on Friday, someone came back...
newstalk941.com
Sparta Farm Home To Next University Of Tennessee Mural
A Sparta family farm will be the site of the 30th mural painting done by the University of Tennessee’s “Everywhere You Look UT” campaign. The Johnson Family Farm has been a fixture in White County since 1806. Cynthea Johnson Amason is the family’s eldest daughter. She said when the opportunity arose for the family to marry their love for their community and their love for the University of Tennessee, it seemed like a no-brainer.
WBIR
LCSO: Fatal crash on Tellico Parkway
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Loudon County. LCSO said the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Tellico Parkway.
newstalk941.com
Celina Plans To Submit Cumberland River Hospital Reopening Letter Of Intent
The City of Celina planning to submit a letter of intent to healthcare provider company Boa Vida. The company recently expressed interest in helping to reopen the Cumberland River Hospital. Mayor Luke Collins said the group wants to ensure that the local community would be invested, so he proposed a compensation plan that would pay the company to reopen the facility.
