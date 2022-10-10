PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Paul man was killed when a piece of equipment failed while digging beets Friday morning north of Paul. According to Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther, emergency crews were called out at around 10:15 a.m. to 750 N and 850 W. for an accident involving a beet digger. The sheriff said 62-year-old Eli Valerio, of Paul, was running a John Deere Tractor with a digger attached when a piece of the machinery broke off, went through the back window of the cab and struck him in the head. The sheriff said an air ambulance was called but the man was declared dead at the scene. It is not known what caused the Power Take Off (PTO) shaft that powers the digger to fail. Sheriff Pinther said there were no other injuries reported.

PAUL, ID ・ 13 HOURS AGO