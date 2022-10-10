Read full article on original website
Local man arrested after boasting about assault on social media
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center early Saturday, where hospital staff...
Neighbors shelter in place as Pocatello SWAT assists in service of ‘high risk’ warrant
POCATELLO — The Pocatello SWAT Team was called to assist in the service of a warrant on a potentially dangerous fugitive Tuesday night. Officers with multiple agencies, including the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police, were present around 9:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of West Quinn Road, according to information received from residents who were told to shelter in place.
Judge makes key rulings on recording device at center of Pocatello double homicide case
POCATELLO — A local judge recently ruled in favor of prosecutors copying the files of a recording device at the center of a double first-degree murder case in preparation for two regional forensic laboratories to potentially analyze the device, court records show. Jesse Patrick Leigh, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder for allegedly firing the fatal shots that killed his estranged wife, Jennifer, 41, and her boyfriend Timothy Hunt, 21, both of Pocatello. The incident occurred at the...
Local man convicted of sexaully abusing two teenage girls in 2020
POCATELLO — A jury recently convicted a 52-year-old local man of sexually abusing two underage girls following a trial at the Bannock County Courthouse. Kenneth Terrell McDermott, of Pocatello, was initially charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct in October 2020 following a four-month Pocatello police investigation. Prosecutors alleged in charging documents that McDermott sexually abused two girls, ages 14 and 15, in December 2019 and June 2020. ...
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello police holds barbecue for local church, religious groups
POCATELLO — As part of National Faith & Blue Weekend, last Friday the Pocatello Police Department held a barbecue lunch for religious groups and churches around the area in effort to strengthen bonds between community and police force. This was the second year they’ve held the event and they...
Looking back: Men fined for selling ‘wormy fruit’ and well-known citizen suffers strange brain malady
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 10 to Oct. 16 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A fruit inspector filed complaints against two people after finding worms in pear boxes at a grocery store. The Rigby Star...
Man charged with felony grand theft after allegedly stealing trailer and spray painting it
BLACKFOOT — A 25-year-old Pocatello man has been charged with a felony after allegedly stealing a trailer and spray painting it to try and hide its appearance. The court case was filed in September, but a preliminary hearing is set for Austin Lee Rogers in October. According to the...
Man sentenced to prison for firing rifle inside camp trailer during robbery
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison for the discharge of a firearm during a robbery that occurred on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation on June 23, 2021. According to court records, Jose Acosta, Jr., 41, entered a camping trailer and demanded money...
Legislative candidate from Pocatello returns haircut expenditures after complaint
A campaign finance complaint related to personal expenditures for haircuts has been resolved after the Democratic candidate in a legislative district in Pocatello said he will repay the $92. Nate Roberts is a candidate for the Idaho Legislature in Seat B of District 29, which is an open seat with...
NeighborWorks building apartment complex for senior citizens in Pocatello
A new housing project is set to begin construction later this month at South Fifth Avenue in Pocatello. The post NeighborWorks building apartment complex for senior citizens in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
Why pink badges this October are extra special for a local sheriff’s office
BLACKFOOT — A little bit of pink is showing up on black uniforms for deputies in Bingham County so they can raise awareness for breast cancer and honor one of their own. Pink badges were presented to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office last week. Deputies can wear them on their uniforms in October for breast cancer awareness. The badges are special because they also represent one of their employees.
Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday
There will be no school Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Blackfoot High School due to a water pipe repair. The post Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.
New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello
POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
Biz Buzz Encore: Traditional shaving helped him through depression and now he makes his own brushes
IDAHO FALLS – For Matt Darrington, wet shaving is one of life’s simple luxuries, and the practice of keeping a well-groomed beard is an important part of his daily routine. “I am a man of modest means, so I can’t afford luxury vacations and luxury vehicles, but I...
Paul Man Killed in Farming Accident
PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Paul man was killed when a piece of equipment failed while digging beets Friday morning north of Paul. According to Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther, emergency crews were called out at around 10:15 a.m. to 750 N and 850 W. for an accident involving a beet digger. The sheriff said 62-year-old Eli Valerio, of Paul, was running a John Deere Tractor with a digger attached when a piece of the machinery broke off, went through the back window of the cab and struck him in the head. The sheriff said an air ambulance was called but the man was declared dead at the scene. It is not known what caused the Power Take Off (PTO) shaft that powers the digger to fail. Sheriff Pinther said there were no other injuries reported.
School District 25 wants to purchase former Allstate call center
POCATELLO — In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, September 29, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) Board of Trustees authorized the District to enter into a Letter of Intent for the purchase of the former Allstate building, located at 4200 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. This is a nonbinding agreement. The final purchase agreement will be dependent upon an appraisal and the final terms of the purchase and sale agreement. ...
High school student surprised with $500 scholarship
AMMON — Hard work in school has paid off for Brynlie Wright, a student at Thunder Ridge High School, who won a $500 savings account from Zions Bank as the regional winner of the fall Pays for A’s drawing. Lauren Haney, branch service manager of the Zions Bank...
Woman issues plea to drivers after rock flies through windshield and smashes her face
IDAHO FALLS — Even though it has been nearly three years, it’s still difficult for Brandy Jo Furniss to talk about what happened. The young mother, working as a hospice nurse, was on her way to see a patient on an afternoon in November 2019. Driving down County Line Road, she remembers praying and thanking for such a beautiful day.
Tree catches fire in downtown Idaho Falls causing traffic delays
IDAHO FALLS — A tree was damaged after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Idaho Falls causing traffic delays. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a fire near the intersection of North Yellowstone Highway and D street. Firefighters were able to knock out the tree fire within five minutes.
