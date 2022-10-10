Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
UISD addresses volunteer guidelines
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD recently releases its student volunteer guidelines; since then, the district is addressing what they call unverified rumors on social media in regard to students being given volunteer hours for campaign purposes. In three pictures, UISD reminded parents and community members about its community service volunteer...
UISD teachers listen to presentation on mental health
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While the students were off of school on Monday, teachers at United Independent School District received a lesson on mental health. Psychologist Dr. Scott Poland spoke on the importance of keeping your mental health in check and some of the potential signs to watch out for.
City of Laredo officials raise awareness on domestic violence
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials and Casa Misericordia came together to raise awareness on domestic violence within the medical community. On Wednesday, officials with Casa Misericordia shared some medical issues such as obesity, anxiety and depression can be linked to domestic violence. They spoke to health care...
UISD issues rules for Halloween costumes
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD is preparing for All Hallows’ Eve; as a result, the district will be allowing only certain grade levels to dress up on the Monday of Halloween. According to UISD officials, only elementary schools will be hosting events that will allow students to wear costumes; however, with some regulations. Costumes must be easy to move in, with no masks or face paint, also, no clown costumes, no pointy or sharp props, and no weapons or props that resemble weapons.
$125,000 in funding for chronic conditions and disease awareness in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department got more than $125,000 in funding to help in the prevention of chronic diseases and conditions. That money will be used for education, management, and awareness. The department also plans to carry out a social study to determine what factors affect the...
Rise in flu cases in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Cold and flu season is on the horizon. Still, there have already been more than a thousand cases of influenza being reported locally, particularly in both school districts. UISD’s Cuellar Elementary alone had 85 students get sick over the last three weeks and they see four...
UISD holds committee meetings
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In light of the Uvalde tragedy, Texas school districts, including LISD and UISD, have been updating or going over their safety protocols. Two UISD committee meetings are happening on Tuesday, October 11, at the Student Activity Complex at 6 p.m. Some topics to be discussed include updates from the office of Safety, Crisis, and Security Department and will report findings from the district-wide intruder detection audit.
New amenities coming to Freddy Benavides Park
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A south Laredo baseball field and the park are getting some much-needed upgrades. At Freddy Benavides Park, next to Cigarroa High School, the city is renovating the playscape and putting in new amenities, including shades, benches, and grills. The baseball field is also getting a new...
Make a difference by planting trees at North Central Park!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo along with Keep Laredo Beautiful is asking the community to wake up bright and early to help make a difference in our community. To coincide with Making a Difference Day, the parks department is asking for the community’s help in planting over 170 trees at a popular Laredo Park.
UISD discusses recent flu outbreak
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The UISD Board of Trustees held its business and instructional committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon where they discussed the effects of the flu season. Even though it happens every year, UISD says one of its schools has already been hit hard. UISD is discussing a recent...
Goyo Lopez announces his candidacy for LISD Board District 5
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Goyo Lopez is throwing his hat in the race for the LISD Board of Trustees District Five position. Lopez shares the inspiration to run came from his son. His son, who is an LISD student told Lopez to stop complaining about the issues Lopez has observed within the district and to do something about it.
City of Laredo to hold Mayoral debate Thursday night
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing its series of political forums with the mayoral debate taking place on Thursday evening. The debate will be held at the Falcon Executive Conference Room at the Laredo College Yeary Library on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. According to a...
Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A beloved landmark in downtown Laredo that holds many memories of local moviegoers received some federal funds to have it restored to its glory days. It has been 75 years since the Laredo Plaza Theatre was built from the ground up. Leticia Palacios who lives downtown...
Hot Now, Cool Later
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A front is stalling out, dissipating to our north. A shallow layer of more humid gulf air will return late tonight, perhaps bringing some low stratus clouds in the morning, cumulus clouds in the afternoon. A large, much cooler airmass will move south from Canada across the Great Plains this weekend, and will move through our area during Monday. This will bring much cooler air beginning Monday afternoon, and will be accompanied and followed by showers Monday into Tuesday morning.
Second night of political forums for City of Laredo candidates
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo continues to host a series of political forums letting people get to know the candidates vying for their votes. The candidates for District 1 and District 2 battled it out Tuesday night, October 11. On Wednesday, October 12, going head-to-head will be...
Mexican National found injured in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is taken to the hospital with multiple injuries after he was found in the brush in central Laredo. The incident happened at around 9 a.m. when a Laredo resident who lives in the Chacon area discovered a man who was alone and in pain.
Parade of Homes taking place this weekend
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Although the WBCA festivities might still be a few months away, there’s a different kind of parade taking place this weekend!. The 25 annual Parade of Homes is taking place this weekend from Friday to Sunday. Builders will showcase some of the best homes Laredo...
Laredo teen runs Chicago Marathon in honor of late father
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Running a marathon is never easy, especially without the help of your life-coach and mentor. TAMIU Student, Arabellah Hope Lozano, 19 has always used running as a way to bond with her family. Whether it was visiting Daytona, Florida, the Grand Canyon or Las Vegas, Arabellah...
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - What was supposed to be a calm Wednesday afternoon at a Laredo mall turned into a spectacle for many shoppers. According to shoppers who were at the mall, several FBI agents were seen at Mall Del Norte walking in and out of one of the businesses.
