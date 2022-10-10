Read full article on original website
Treasury's Yellen Says Russia's War Has Weakened Its Economy ‘for Years to Come'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russia's economy is projected to contract "this year and the next" due to historic sanctions. Russia's GDP is expected to contract by 6.2% this year and 4.1% in 2023. The Russian military has had to rely on Iran and North Korea for military gear amid...
Banking breakup between Ye, JPMorgan planned for weeks
NEW YORK — (AP) — JPMorgan Chase and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West are ending their business relationship, but the breakup is not a result of the controversy over the hip-hop star's recent antisemitic comments. The letter ending West's relationship with JPMorgan was tweeted Wednesday by...
A Shift in Global Energy Demand Could Be Coming This Winter
Following a summer of cooling prices, oil is back in focus as an inflation issue. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $92 a barrel on Sunday, up from $77 just two weeks prior. In the exchange-traded fund space, the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) has risen 36% this year. The fund...
Tether, World's Biggest Stablecoin, Cuts Its Commercial Paper Holdings to Zero
Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, has slashed back its commercial paper holdings to zero, replacing them with U.S. Treasury bills instead, according to a blog post. The popular U.S.-dollar pegged cryptocurrency said the move is part of tether's "ongoing efforts to increase transparency" and back its tokens with "the most secure reserves in the market."
Globally Critical Chip Firm Tells U.S. Staff to Stop Servicing China Customers After Biden Export Curbs
ASML, one of the world's most important semiconductor toolmakers, told U.S. employees to servicing Chinese customers. It comes in response to Washington's latest rules that say, "U.S. persons" that support the development or production of certain chips in China require a license to do so. Meanwhile, TSMC, Samsung and SK...
British Pound Jumps on Reports UK Government May Reverse Parts of Its Tax-Cutting Proposals
LONDON — Sterling jumped against the U.S. dollar on Thursday following multiple reports that the British government is in talks to scrap parts of its unfunded package of tax cuts. The British pound traded 2% higher at $1.1319 during late afternoon deals in London, after briefly paring gains on...
A Quarter of Americans Are Expecting to Delay Their Retirement Due to Rising Consumer Costs, According to a New Study
High inflation is quickly shaping up to be the most disruptive force to the financial health of retirees. More than a third of Americans today feel unprepared or unsure if they are on track for retirement, according to a recent survey. A quarter of Americans are expecting to delay their...
Hong Kong, Japan Stocks Up Around 3%, Asia Markets Gain After Wall Street's Rally
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific jumped on Friday, taking the lead from Wall Street overnight as investors shook off a strong inflation report. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was 3.44% higher, while the Topix gained more than 2%. Japan's yen plunged to its...
N. Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea early Friday launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and flew warplanes near the border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests. South Korea’s military also said it detected North Korea firing about 170 rounds of artillery from eastern and western coastal areas near the border region and that the shells fell inside maritime buffer zones the Koreas established under a 2018 military agreement on reducing tensions. The North Korean moves suggest it would keep up a provocative run of weapons tests designed to bolster its nuclear capability for now. Some experts say North Korea would eventually want the United States and others to accept it as a nuclear state, lifting economic sanctions and making other concessions. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the missile lifted off from the North’s capital region at 1:49 a.m. Friday (1649 GMT Thursday; 12:49 p.m. EDT Thursday).
Kamikaze Drones and Missiles Hit Ukraine's North and South; Putin Could Discuss Peace Talks With Turkey's President
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine has been faced with more missile strikes overnight, with critical infrastructure in the Kyiv region being hit with drone strikes and the southern city of Mykolaiv "massively shelled," according to the city's mayor.
Here's the Inflation Breakdown for September 2022 — in One Chart
Inflation jumped by 8.2% in September versus a year earlier, hotter than expected though a slight decline from August. Consumers have seen prices for food, energy and housing rise sharply over that time. "Core" inflation, which strips out food and energy costs, jumped to its highest level since 1982, suggesting...
Inflation Remains Persistently High at 8.2%—a ‘Tremendously Unwelcome Negative Surprise,' Says Economist
The rate of inflation rose by 0.4% in September, and remains well above its benchmark target of 2%, making the prospect of continued "jumbo" interest rate hikes more likely. The year-over-year rate of inflation is now 8.2%, down from 8.3% in August, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index, which measures how much Americans pay for certain goods and services.
Ukrainians brace for blackouts, hard winter after Russia pummels power grid
KYIV, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Liubov Palii was sitting at her computer when the lights went off in her one-bedroom apartment after Russian strikes pummelled Ukraine's energy network.
10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Jumps Back Above 4% After CPI Tops Expectations
Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors reacted to a hotter than expected rise in consumer prices. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note jumped 19 basis points to 4.476% at 4:00 p.m ET Thursday . The 10-year Treasury yield rose roughly six basis points to 3.958%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Delta, Walgreens, Applied Materials and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Delta Air Lines (DAL) – The airline's stock rose 3.9% in the premarket on the strength of an upbeat current-quarter forecast as travel demand continues to rebound. For its most recent quarter, Delta earned an adjusted $1.51 per share, a number that was 2 cents below consensus but included a 3-cent impact from the effects of Hurricane Ian.
Ukraine Situation Report: Gaining Ground In Kherson
(Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)There are reports that Russians are starting to evacuate residents of Kherson, an indication that Ukraine's southern offensive is succeeding.
Stock Futures Are Flat Ahead of Friday's Big Bank Earnings
Stock futures were little changed Thursday night as investors turned their attention to big bank earnings after the major averages staged a historic turnaround rally. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 20 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures inched higher by 0.08%, and Nasdaq 100 futures hovered just below the flat line.
Twitter Seeking Documents Related to Federal Investigation of Elon Musk
Twitter said in a court filing that it's been trying since July to obtain materials related to a federal investigation into his effort to buy the company. "This game of 'hide the ball' must end," Twitter lawyers said in the filing. Twitter said in a court filing released on Thursday...
White House Is Pushing Ahead Research to Cool Earth by Reflecting Back Sunlight
The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is coordinating a five-year research plan to study ways of modifying the amount of sunlight that reaches the Earth in order to temporarily temper the effects of global warming. There are several kinds of sunlight-reflection technology being considered, including stratospheric aerosol...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors have a lot of numbers to chew on this morning. The consumer price index, a measure of inflation, came in hotter than expected. That report followed Wednesday's producer price index, which also came in higher than projected. Earnings are picking up, too. Delta Airlines reported Thursday morning, as did Walgreens and Domino's. (See more on Delta below.) Markets are coming off a subdued day for trading, as all three major U.S. indices fell slightly Wednesday. Futures fell sharply Thursday morning after the inflation report. Read live market updates here.
