Celina Approves TDEC ARP Fund Resolution
Celina Board of Alderman has approved a resolution to apply for its TDEC and American Rescue Plan funds. Mayor Luke Collins said the money will be used for water and sewer upgrades in the city. He said the county is funneling a portion of its TDEC funds to extend water to Add Stafford Road.
Celina Plans To Submit Cumberland River Hospital Reopening Letter Of Intent
The City of Celina planning to submit a letter of intent to healthcare provider company Boa Vida. The company recently expressed interest in helping to reopen the Cumberland River Hospital. Mayor Luke Collins said the group wants to ensure that the local community would be invested, so he proposed a compensation plan that would pay the company to reopen the facility.
Cookeville Planning Holding Rezoning Hearing For Blackwell Road Property
Cookeville Planning Commission to hold a public hearing on Monday, October 24th to rezone some 17 acres on Blackwell Road to light manufacturing. The property owned by company Nomads LLC is located off Highway 111. Community Development Director Jon Ward said the property is currently split-zoned between single-family residential and...
Sparta Farm Home To Next University Of Tennessee Mural
A Sparta family farm will be the site of the 30th mural painting done by the University of Tennessee’s “Everywhere You Look UT” campaign. The Johnson Family Farm has been a fixture in White County since 1806. Cynthea Johnson Amason is the family’s eldest daughter. She said when the opportunity arose for the family to marry their love for their community and their love for the University of Tennessee, it seemed like a no-brainer.
Early Fall Dryness Could Lead To Agriculture Struggles During Driest Month Of The Year
An early fall dry spell could create issues for the agriculture world as it continues with the driest month of the year. Van Buren County Agriculture Agent Chris Binkley said October is traditionally the driest month in the Upper Cumberland. He said September was drier than normal, which might hinder farmers looking to stockpile cool-season grass for livestock grazing.
Upper Cumberland Regional Airport Board Will Continue Discussions For Cookeville Rep
Upper Cumberland Regional Airport Board will explore revisions of its bylaws to potentially change the board makeup if needed. This after Cookeville Mayor Laurin Wheaton expressed concern about overcommitting herself. Airport Manager Dean Selby said it’s important to have representatives from all four governmental entities on the board. “The...
Potential Cumberland River Hospital Partner Working Well In Jellico
The healthcare management company Boa Vida showing interest in aiding the town of Celina with reopening its Cumberland River Hospital. The town of Jellico, Tennessee recently worked with the company on its own hospital. Jellico Mayor Dwight Osborn said the partnership began after the city became dissatisfied with its previous hospital manager.
HCA Healthcare Purchases Former Hotel/Convention Center Site In Downtown Cookeville
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has purchased the former hotel/convention center site in downtown Cookeville. The nearly five-acre site adjacent to the Cookeville Depot was sold for $3.6 million this month, according to county real estate records. Developers had worked with the city on tax incentives several years ago to turn the...
Cookeville Regional welcomes new pulmonologist
Cookeville – Dr. Swaroopa Rani Nalamalapu (Dr. Nala) knew early on she wanted to be in medicine. “I have a family member who spent some time in the ICU,” she said. “I just knew I somehow wanted to be in critical care.”. Born in a small remote...
Gainesboro FD Making Residents Aware Minor Natural Gas Leak Being Addressed By Gas Company
Gainesboro Fire Department wants residents to be aware that the natural gas smell downtown is being addressed by the gas company. Assistant Chief Isaac Davis there have been three reported leaks near the jail and on Montpellier Avenue. “There’s no imminent danger as of right now, what it is is...
Contract awarded for Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract to American Bridge Company for the. Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White, and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
Algood Officials Mixed Bag On Marking All City Vehicles
An Algood ordinance that would require any city-owned vehicle to prominently display decals got a mixed reaction from city officials. During a Monday night city council work session, council members and Police Chief Dale Armour weighed the benefits of having unmarked police vehicles with prominently marked vehicles. Armour said there have been several instances recently where the unmarked vehicle proved to be a benefit to police work.
High School Playbook: Navigating Fall Break And The Bye Week
Region 4-AAAA contest heats up with Upperman and DeKalb County battling Friday. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Region 4-AAAA is hotly contested with Upperman and Dekalb County battling Friday. Clay County looks to keep it rolling. Hear from them and more as we discuss high school sports this week on The High School Playbook.
Cleary: Loss Of Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker Will Be Felt Region-Wide
The loss of Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker will be felt region-wide. Cultural Administrator Rafferty Cleary said Walker was someone loved and respected by not only those in Monterey, but those who knew him across the Upper Cumberland for his knowledge and intellect. Cleary said he first met Walker while working as a reporter and covering Monterey Aldermen meetings.
Strong Storms pass through Coffee County on Tuesday
A line of severe storms rolled through Coffee County Wednesday evening, leaving downed power lines and toppled trees in its wake. At one time over 5,000 Duck River Electric Co-op customers were without power in Coffee County. Some areas of Manchester suffered damage. The Coffee Farmers Co-op received severe damage,...
Middle TN landfill operator denies responsibility for pollution, blames city
The general manager of the landfill that takes most of Middle Tennessee's trash filed two motions to dismiss the City of Murfreesboro's federal suit against it.
Alderman Wiggins Mourns The Loss Of Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker
Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker has passed away after a recent stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Alderman Bill Wiggins said it feels as though a pall is over the town of Monterey Wednesday morning. Walker has served as an Alderman since 2014 and was recently elected as Mayor. “What he brought...
Putnam Election Commission Holds Final Meeting Before Election Day
Putnam County Election Commission has registered nearly 1,300 new voters in the last three months. The Election Commission spent time at its Wednesday morning meeting checking 10 percent of the newly registered voters. Administrator of Elections Michele Honeycutt said commissioners undertake the process every three months. “Confirming that we didn’t...
‘Classroom should be an equalizer’: Wilson County school board member calling for removal of ideological, political, religious flags & materials
A Wilson County school board member is calling for all political, ideological, and religious flags to be taken down in the classroom. That would include pride flags and safe space stickers.
Northcott vs Amacher; District Attorney wants Tullahoma Alderman to Resign before Legal Action
Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott made a plea to Alderman Jenna Amacher on Monday night at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in Tullahoma. Northcott requested Amacher resign as an alderman after he said he received a letter of complaint signed by around 270 people. The complaint questions her residency on Ledford Mill Rd.
