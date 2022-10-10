ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modern Woman Monday - October 10, 2022

By Tanya Rad
 3 days ago

It's Modern Woman Monday!

Every Monday, I'm spotlighting women who are inspiring and empowering others. Whether they have a female-owned business, a health and wellness coach and more, I want to shout out all the modern women out there!

Park & Beach is a female owned jewelry and lifestyle brand.

Alexis K. Beauty is a brow guru based in Nashville and San Diego.

The Shop Forward ... Shop + Pay it Forward. Make a difference with your purchase

good feeLINDS is custom painted gifts.

Hannah Brencher is an author who writes books about faith, mental health, & habits

